Richmond, VA

Second weapon in one month found at George Wythe High School in Richmond

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the second time in a month, a weapon has been found on school grounds at George Wythe.

According to Matthew Stanley of Richmond Public Schools, a weapon was found at George Wythe High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, just 12 days after a student brought a gun to the school .

7th-grader stabbed in Brookland Middle locker room in Henrico, taken to hospital with serious injuries

The school’s metal detectors are functioning, which suggests that the student who brought the weapon in found another way to get it inside the building, according to Stanley.

“Our Safety and Security team will be looking into this further as the safety of out students and staff continues to be our top priority,” said Stanley in an email.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

