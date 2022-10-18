Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Will the 49ers be Active at the NFL Trade Deadline?
The 49ers have made a trade every year since becoming competitive in 2019. And while it hasn't been for the most glorified names in football, the acquisitions they have made improved the team. From Emmanuel Sanders to Charles Omenihu, the 49ers have had a knack for acquiring players who can help them.
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Giants: Jamal Agnew, Shaquill Griffin Ruled Out
The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out wide receiver/returner Jamal Agnew (knee) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (back) on Friday, leaving the two without two starters ahead of Sunday's matchup vs. the 3-1 New York Giants. With Agnew out, the Jaguars will have to look at all of their other options in the...
Tri-City Herald
SI Tickets: Chargers Look to Win Fourth Straight Game in Week 7 vs. Seahawks
The Chargers sit at a 4-2 record as they head into their final game before the bye week looking to extend their win streak. After falling to a 1-2 record through the first three weeks, the Chargers have rattled off three consecutive wins as they now sit tied for first place in the AFC West.
Tri-City Herald
Shanahan Unsure If McCaffrey Will Play Sunday vs. Chiefs
Kyle Shanahan was all smiles when hearing that his 49ers had successfully traded for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night. Whether the coach’s new weapon will be available on a quick turnaround for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs remains to be seen, however. First, McCaffrey...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Kenneth Walker III ‘Doing Some Amazing Things On the Field’Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Kenneth Walker III ‘Doing Some Amazing Things On the Field’
When the Seattle Seahawks drafted Kenneth Walker III out of Michigan State in the second round of the 2022 draft, the question became how long would Seattle wait to give him the number of carries a lead running back would receive. Well, that answer would come during the game against...
Tri-City Herald
Should the Jaguars Make a Bid for Jets Receiver Elijah Moore?
There is never a shortage of disgruntlement in the NFL. In a sport where careers and peaks don't usually last long and where contracts can evaporate in the blink of an eye, it isn't rare for players to opt to put their careers first and look for potentially greener pastures.
Tri-City Herald
Tyler Lockett questionable for Seahawks at Chargers. He’s missed only 2 games in 8 seasons
Tyler Lockett has missed only two games in seven seasons. It took him breaking his leg then getting COVID-19 to miss those. Yet it’s questionable whether the Seahawks’ captain and leading receiver will play Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers. Seattle gave Lockett that injury designation Friday. He...
Tri-City Herald
Frogs In The Pros: TCU Alumni In NFL Week 7 Action
25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:. View the original article to see embedded media. Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton threw for 361 yards...
Tri-City Herald
Former Rams RB Todd Gurley Done Playing Football
At his absolute peak, former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. On any given touch he could break off an awe-inspiring run, with quick cuts that made defenders look silly in the process of trying to bring him down.
Tri-City Herald
Bengal Bets: Top Wagers as Cincinnati Welcomes the Atlanta Falcons to Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals host the Atlanta Falcons in a battle of 3-3 teams on Sunday. Zac Taylor's crew is heating up against the number, covering four-straight spreads—while helping Bengal Bets notch another winning week. QB Joe Burrow played a clean game with no interceptions, and the Bengals covered -2.5, but Joe Mixon kept us from perfection with just eight carries.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Injury Update: A.J. Terrell, Mykal Walker Set to Play vs. Bengals?
Wednesday marked the Atlanta Falcons' first day of practice ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and also shone a light on who could be available - and unavailable - when the Falcons hit the road. Atlanta's injury report following Wednesday is as follows:. Full participant:. Cornerback...
Tri-City Herald
Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 7 contest Sunday at SoFi Stadium. They have six players who've received injury designations – four of which have been ruled out. Kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), RB Joshua Kelley (knee), WR Joshua Palmer...
Tri-City Herald
Tyler Lockett questionable. Pete Carroll suggests Seahawks will have their captain Sunday
Tyler Lockett is questionable. But this is Tyler Lockett. “His chances are really good of playing,” coach Pete Carroll said Friday, after the Seahawks put their captain and leading receiver on the injury report as questionable for their game Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers. Lockett did not practice...
Tri-City Herald
Mac Jones Yet To Clear ‘Last Hurdle?’ Patriots-Bears Injury Report
FOXBORO — For the eighth time in as many practices, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones continues to be a limited participant as the team continues its preparations for its Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears on Monday night. With reports surfacing on Thursday of Jones expecting to...
Tri-City Herald
Street cred soaring: Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen is NFC defensive player of the week
Tariq Woolen entered this debut season fully expecting opponents to target him specifically. Six games in, he’s proving that’s a poor idea. Woolen’s reputation and play have his reputation soaring around the NFL. He’s becoming known for some of the best performances in the league by any defensive player, for any team.
Tri-City Herald
Why the Jaguars Still Have Confidence in Shaquill Griffin
Last week’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts was not kind to Shaq Griffin. The veteran corner was targeted 13 times, allowing nine receptions for 103 yards while being called for pass interference two times per Pro Football Focus. It has been a rollercoaster of a season for Griffin, and...
Tri-City Herald
Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was listed on the team's injury report with a hip issue. Renfrow was absent from practice on Thursday and his status for Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans. He just returned...
Tri-City Herald
Giants’ Final Injury Report: Ojulari, Ximines Out
The New York Giants will be without outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Oshane Ximines (quad) this weekend when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ojulari has missed the team's last three games with his calf injury and has appeared in just two contests--Weeks 3 (Dallas) and 4 (Chicago)--this year. In those games, he's posted one sack and two tackles.
Tri-City Herald
Jerry Jones vs. Roger Goodell & Robert Kraft? Cowboys Owner’s 31-1 NFL Vote
OCT 18 JERRY VS. KRAFT & GOODELL? - NFL owners on Tuesday agreed almost unanimously on most things, but - according to ESPN - billionaire bosses Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft got involved in a heated exchange over the a new compensation package for commissioner Roger Goodell. According to the...
Tri-City Herald
NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Patriots’ Early Pick?
No matter who the New England Patriots move into the future with in the franchise quarterback role ... and there's an increasingly legitimate case that such a controversy is brewing ... observers are starting to agree that they're going need to upgrade their weapons cache. Surely, some fans of the...
