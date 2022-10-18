Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
STEM weeks wraps up with family science night at STCC
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Technical Community College kicked off Mass. STEM week earlier this week. Friday night, it closed out with family science night. The family event featured various interactive science displays, a LEGO building station a cyber exhibit and a science show in auditorium. Lara Sharp, dean of the...
Respiratory illnesses in children overwhelming hospitals
Children's hospitals around the country are filling their hospital beds to max capacity.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Local surge in children’s RSV cases
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sick children are overwhelming hospitals all over the country, including here in the Bay State. RSV is a virus we see every cold and flu season, but this year hospitals throughout the country are seeing more cases and earlier. We spoke with one doctor from Baystate Medical...
Springfield students flip on phone pouches, now saying program works
Springfield Central High School students lined up in front of their school on a chilly Wednesday morning. Some hurrying to finish their coffee before entering the school; others could be seen chatting with friends — not a single cellphone was in sight. Central High School Principal Thaddeus Tokarz greeted...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Students in STEM and Tilton Library donations
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Westfield and South Deerfield. For the second straight year, Westfield Gas and Electric and Whip City Fiber welcomed middle school computer science students for a day at the operations center for STEM Week. Students visited the center Wednesday...
Westfield schools drill for lockdowns, including ‘Stinky’ at preschool center
WESTFIELD — Christopher Rogers, administrator of student interventions and safety for the Westfield public schools, has announced that lockdown drills in all the schools will be conducted next week to update the school district’s comprehensive safety plan in conjunction with the Westfield Police, Fire and Health departments. “As...
westernmassnews.com
Special breakfast celebrates partnership between MGM and Springfield school
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield is teaming up with South End Middle School in Springfield to help make the school year a successful one. There was no gym class for students on Thursday. Instead, it was turned into a gourmet kitchen. “I liked the food…It was a bit awkward...
MGM Springfield “adopts” South End Middle School
In partnership with Springfield Public Schools, MGM Springfield has "adopted" the South End Middle School, for the school year.
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worker death, whistleblowers put industry safety in spotlight
Since the beginning of legalization in Massachusetts, there’s been a growing chorus of cannabis workers and consumers who have raised safety concerns. After news of a fatal incident that occurred in January finally hit the press this month, that chorus has grown into a crescendo, and workers are finding new ways to push back.
Massachusetts communities prepare for new clothing, mattress trash ban
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — When November begins, so too starts a ban on mattresses and clothes in landfills. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection enacted the law earlier this year to go into effect November 1. “Although it is a learning curve, I do think it’s a good solution for us to start reducing the […]
westernmassnews.com
Experts: new COVID-19 subvariant gaining traction at ‘troublesome’ rate
There is sad news out of Springfield as the city’s fire department announced the death of former aid to the commissioner Dennis Leger. The nonprofit Wreaths Across America is collecting contributions to have remembrance wreaths placed at the resting places of veterans, including Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
scstudentmedia.com
Don’t cut corners: why Springfield College doesn’t walk on the grass
Whether it be at New Student Orientation or an ordinary day at Springfield College, chances are all students here have heard this yelled toward at least one individual who chose to walk on the grass. Upon being called out, most students will then immediately get back onto the walkway, distancing themselves from their misstep.
westernmassnews.com
Organizers seeking donations to help provide wreaths at Agawam cemetery
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The nonprofit Wreaths Across America is collecting contributions to have remembrance wreaths placed at the resting places of veterans, including Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. Organizers are looking to place thousands of wreaths on the headstones of our heroes. Since 2011, the cemetery itself has...
Legionnaires' disease found at assisted living center in Auburn
AUBURN - An assisted living center in Auburn has confirmed at least one case of Legionnaires' disease among residents in their facility.A spokesperson for the Brookdale Eddy Pond facility wrote in a statement Thursday:"Our greatest concern is the health of the residents of our community, so we have responded quickly and proactively to this situation. We cannot comment on the identified case(s) given confidentiality restrictions. We are working with a national water treatment company and are following their protocols and recommendations regarding Legionella bacteria. At this time, no one knows the source of the bacteria; however, we are taking a...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: October 21
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Easthampton, New Mountain School on Park Street is set to officially open its doors to the public Friday. The celebration will feature guided tours, a community outreach fair, live entertainment and food trucks. All members of the community are invited to see what the new state-of-the-art school has to offer.
westernmassnews.com
Trulieve provides new details on working conditions following employee death
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New details are emerging into the death of a Holyoke marijuana cultivation worker. Trulieve has now released details into the events of January 4, 2022. According to an OSHA report, Lorna McMurrey died in the hospital in early January after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls...
Mass. mom, son hospitalized with severe liver damage after eating mushrooms they foraged for dinner
WORCESTER, Mass. — A mother and her son were recently rushed to a Massachusetts hospital with severe liver damage and treated with a “compassionate use” drug after they consumed mushrooms that they had foraged for dinner. Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen, of Amherst, were outside...
westernmassnews.com
Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
westernmassnews.com
Amherst mother, son recovering from mushroom poisoning
WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A mother and her son from Amherst are recovering from a dinner that turned poisonous. Kam Chen and her son, Kai, spoke out on Thursday about their very scary experience. Kam had prepared mushrooms she had picked from her friend’s yard in Amherst earlier this month. It turns out that she had mistaken the death white cap mushroom for the brown cap mushroom, which she grew up eating in her home country of Mylasia.
westernmassnews.com
Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On the same day of the funeral for the two fallen Bristol officers, several swatting incidents were reported at many Connecticut schools. At least seven active shooter situations were reported throughout the day. All threats were determined to be a hoax by police. No injuries were reported. We spoke with a criminal justice professor who said swatting is a very serious crime, especially given the context of Friday.
