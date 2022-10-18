AUBURN - An assisted living center in Auburn has confirmed at least one case of Legionnaires' disease among residents in their facility.A spokesperson for the Brookdale Eddy Pond facility wrote in a statement Thursday:"Our greatest concern is the health of the residents of our community, so we have responded quickly and proactively to this situation. We cannot comment on the identified case(s) given confidentiality restrictions. We are working with a national water treatment company and are following their protocols and recommendations regarding Legionella bacteria. At this time, no one knows the source of the bacteria; however, we are taking a...

AUBURN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO