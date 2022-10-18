ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STEM weeks wraps up with family science night at STCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Technical Community College kicked off Mass. STEM week earlier this week. Friday night, it closed out with family science night. The family event featured various interactive science displays, a LEGO building station a cyber exhibit and a science show in auditorium. Lara Sharp, dean of the...
Getting Answers: Local surge in children’s RSV cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sick children are overwhelming hospitals all over the country, including here in the Bay State. RSV is a virus we see every cold and flu season, but this year hospitals throughout the country are seeing more cases and earlier. We spoke with one doctor from Baystate Medical...
Town by Town: Students in STEM and Tilton Library donations

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Westfield and South Deerfield. For the second straight year, Westfield Gas and Electric and Whip City Fiber welcomed middle school computer science students for a day at the operations center for STEM Week. Students visited the center Wednesday...
Experts: new COVID-19 subvariant gaining traction at ‘troublesome’ rate

There is sad news out of Springfield as the city’s fire department announced the death of former aid to the commissioner Dennis Leger. The nonprofit Wreaths Across America is collecting contributions to have remembrance wreaths placed at the resting places of veterans, including Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
Don’t cut corners: why Springfield College doesn’t walk on the grass

Whether it be at New Student Orientation or an ordinary day at Springfield College, chances are all students here have heard this yelled toward at least one individual who chose to walk on the grass. Upon being called out, most students will then immediately get back onto the walkway, distancing themselves from their misstep.
Organizers seeking donations to help provide wreaths at Agawam cemetery

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The nonprofit Wreaths Across America is collecting contributions to have remembrance wreaths placed at the resting places of veterans, including Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. Organizers are looking to place thousands of wreaths on the headstones of our heroes. Since 2011, the cemetery itself has...
Legionnaires' disease found at assisted living center in Auburn

AUBURN - An assisted living center in Auburn has confirmed at least one case of Legionnaires' disease among residents in their facility.A spokesperson for the Brookdale Eddy Pond facility wrote in a statement Thursday:"Our greatest concern is the health of the residents of our community, so we have responded quickly and proactively to this situation. We cannot comment on the identified case(s) given confidentiality restrictions. We are working with a national water treatment company and are following their protocols and recommendations regarding Legionella bacteria. At this time, no one knows the source of the bacteria; however, we are taking a...
Town by Town: October 21

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Easthampton, New Mountain School on Park Street is set to officially open its doors to the public Friday. The celebration will feature guided tours, a community outreach fair, live entertainment and food trucks. All members of the community are invited to see what the new state-of-the-art school has to offer.
Trulieve provides new details on working conditions following employee death

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New details are emerging into the death of a Holyoke marijuana cultivation worker. Trulieve has now released details into the events of January 4, 2022. According to an OSHA report, Lorna McMurrey died in the hospital in early January after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls...
Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
Amherst mother, son recovering from mushroom poisoning

WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A mother and her son from Amherst are recovering from a dinner that turned poisonous. Kam Chen and her son, Kai, spoke out on Thursday about their very scary experience. Kam had prepared mushrooms she had picked from her friend’s yard in Amherst earlier this month. It turns out that she had mistaken the death white cap mushroom for the brown cap mushroom, which she grew up eating in her home country of Mylasia.
Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On the same day of the funeral for the two fallen Bristol officers, several swatting incidents were reported at many Connecticut schools. At least seven active shooter situations were reported throughout the day. All threats were determined to be a hoax by police. No injuries were reported. We spoke with a criminal justice professor who said swatting is a very serious crime, especially given the context of Friday.
