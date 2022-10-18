ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandt, NY

yonkerstimes.com

Three Police Agencies Chase Vehicle Wanted for Shooting Incident

On September 26, 2022, at approximately 4:40 pm, Deputies were advised that a vehicle that was wanted by the NYPD for a shooting incident was traveling northbound on the Taconic State Parkway approaching Putnam County. They were also advised that Yorktown Police Department was behind the vehicle attempting to stop...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force raids Poughkeepsie house

POUGHKEEPSIE – Several residents in the area of Gifford Avenue were awakened by a series of explosions, one neighbor told Mid-Hudson News. The explosions were the result of federal law enforcement agents, assisted by local police making entry into a residence at 12 Gifford Avenue in the city. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Carmel Man Convicted Of Hitting Wife With Crowbar

A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of assaulting his wife in a domestic violence incident. On Dec. 17, 2020, Putnam County resident Jeff Hanlon, of Carmel, age not reported, hit his wife in the back of the head with a crowbar when she tried to leave their residence after suffering two days of verbal and physical abuse, according to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police: 22-Year-Old Killed Elderly Man in Heated Roadside Fight

Authorities are still trying to figure out what may have caused a young Hudson Valley man to stab an elderly man to death on Route 17 in Middletown. The chaotic scene played out at exit 119 on Route 17 in the Town of Walkill just before 10am on Thursday morning. Police received reports of a fight in progress on the ramp leading to Route 302. The two men were allegedly engaged in an argument that lead to one of them pulling out a knife and stabbing the other.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’

The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

