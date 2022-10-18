Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionWORD PLAY MEDIAStormville, NY
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Food Delivery Guy Was Robbed of An e-BikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Three Police Agencies Chase Vehicle Wanted for Shooting Incident
On September 26, 2022, at approximately 4:40 pm, Deputies were advised that a vehicle that was wanted by the NYPD for a shooting incident was traveling northbound on the Taconic State Parkway approaching Putnam County. They were also advised that Yorktown Police Department was behind the vehicle attempting to stop...
Orange County, NY Bank Latest Victim in Rash of ATM Thefts
For the second time in a month, a popular bank has been hit by thieves. The last month has been a busy one for local police as they have seen a rise in ATM break-ins across the Hudson Valley. Just last month we told you about thieves that were trying to steal an ATM from the bank branch located at 12 Llyods Lane in the Town of Wallkill.
FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force raids Poughkeepsie house
POUGHKEEPSIE – Several residents in the area of Gifford Avenue were awakened by a series of explosions, one neighbor told Mid-Hudson News. The explosions were the result of federal law enforcement agents, assisted by local police making entry into a residence at 12 Gifford Avenue in the city. The...
Police say 3 Yonkers residents charged in Dutchess County cooking oil theft
Investigators say the suspects stole the used oil from the Jaegar House Restaurant in Red Hook on Route 9G Wednesday around 10:30 a.m.
New Update: Road Rage Led To Stabbing Death In Wallkill, Police Say
Police in the Hudson Valley have made an arrest in the stabbing death of an area man during an argument between drivers. The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Wallkill around 9:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Route 17 westbound exit ramp at the intersection with Route 302.
Carmel Man Convicted Of Hitting Wife With Crowbar
A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of assaulting his wife in a domestic violence incident. On Dec. 17, 2020, Putnam County resident Jeff Hanlon, of Carmel, age not reported, hit his wife in the back of the head with a crowbar when she tried to leave their residence after suffering two days of verbal and physical abuse, according to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.
Fatal stabbing: Middletown man arrested after Wallkill man killed
WALLKILL - One man is dead and one man is under arrest in a homicide that happened Thursday morning in Wallkill. Wallkill police said officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at the ramp for Exit 119 off Route 17 at the intersection with Route 302 just before 9:45 a.m. Police...
Police: 22-Year-Old Killed Elderly Man in Heated Roadside Fight
Authorities are still trying to figure out what may have caused a young Hudson Valley man to stab an elderly man to death on Route 17 in Middletown. The chaotic scene played out at exit 119 on Route 17 in the Town of Walkill just before 10am on Thursday morning. Police received reports of a fight in progress on the ramp leading to Route 302. The two men were allegedly engaged in an argument that lead to one of them pulling out a knife and stabbing the other.
Police Issue Alert For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl From Ronkonkoma
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old Long Island girl who was reported missing. Madeline Rivera-Cordon was last seen at around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, as she left her home in Ronkonkoma, located on Pond Road, Suffolk County Police said. Detectives said the girl...
Officials: Man dies in stabbing outside Wallkill gas station
The station is located on Route 302 near the Route 17 ramp.
Former Dutchess County Corrections Officer Arrested and Charged for Assault
A former Green Haven Correctional Facility officer was arrested recently for the alleged assault of an inmate during the time of his employment. 32-year-old, Taj Everly of Cortlandt Manor is the former officer in question. The alleged incident took place back on May 28, 2020. Mr. Everly is charged with...
Hudson Dog Walker Charged With Pound-Plus Of Hidden Cocaine, AK47-Style Rifle, More In Bergen
An ex-con dog walker from Hudson County had more than a pound of cocaine, an assault rifle and multiple high-capacity magazines in an electronically operated secret compartment of his vehicle when he was stopped near the Meadowlands, authorities said. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Narcotic Task...
5-Year-Old Hospitalized After Crash Between Pickup Truck, Car In Orangetown
A 5-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being. pinned in the back of a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle Hudson Valley crash. The incident took place in Rockland County around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 in Orangeburg. According to Capt. Michael Shannon, of the Orangetown Police, officers responded...
ATM at Chase bank in Washingtonville robbed
Police say the ATM on East Main Street was broken into and significantly damaged around 5 a.m.
Out Of Compliance: Police Shut Down 3 Yonkers Smoke Shops After Inspections
Three Westchester smoke shops were shut down by police after they said they discovered them selling unlicensed marijuana and THC products. The shut-downs follow inspections conducted by the Yonkers Police Department, which visited smoke shops across the city to make sure they were in compliance with the law, police said.
Police: 74-year-old man slain during apparent road rage incident in town of Wallkill
Joel Laddy, 74, was fatally stabbed in the chest with a steak knife by 22-year-old Horace Duke, according to police.
Rockland Responds: Ramapo Police Lieutenant Blaine Howell Clarifies the Duties of the Different Local Police Departments
I moved to Rockland recently, and I like to be prepared. Can you tell me the actual job description for each police department? There is my local police station, then there is the Ramapo Police Department, and then there is the Sheriff's Department. They are all local, and all seem to cover our town. Who do I call for what?
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’
The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
Bridgeport Police Hope Public Can Assist in Identifying Trio of Females Sought in Relation to Mall Larceny
The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking public assistance to help identify a trio female suspects sought in connection with a larceny complaint in the city. The three females sought are pictured in this story. The first unknown female (shown pointing to the left) is described by Townsend as having black...
Fishkill youth's stolen bicycle report leads to act of kindness from local police
A heart-warming story that begins with a stolen bicycle.
