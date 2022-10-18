Read full article on original website
Pomegranate Fruit and Nut Festival
MADERA, CA – The Madera Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival which takes place, Saturday, November 5, from 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. at the Madera District Fairgrounds. Admission and parking are free at this family fun event. The...
PG&E Notifies Customers of Potential PSPS
FRESNO — PG&E meteorologists are monitoring a weather system that could bring northerly winds to portions of Northern and Central California beginning Saturday morning (Oct. 22) and lasting into Monday. Due to this northerly wind event, combined with extreme to exceptional drought and extremely dry vegetation, PG&E sent advanced...
State Route 41 Paving Project to Begin in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), along with Garcia Paving, announces the paving project of a small portion of State Route 41 in Madera County. The following will occur:. Crews will be paving roughly 1200 feet of both northbound and southbound lanes, on State Route 41,...
Caltrans Traffic Advisory: Repair Project on State Route 140
MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is conducting a pavement rehabilitation project on State Route 140 from the Mariposa/Merced County Line to approximately one mile east of Trower Road in Mariposa County. To complete this project as expeditiously as possible, crews will work daytime and nighttime...
