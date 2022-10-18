ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Centre Daily

James Franklin Awfully Whiny After Being Embarrassed In Ann Arbor

James Franklin has a way about him. He's done some nice things while at Penn State, but even avid Nittany Lions fans could probably come up with a pretty long list of things they'd change about their head coach. After Saturday's demoralizing loss in Ann Arbor, you can add a couple more to the list.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State announces plans for unique synchronized light show during White Out intro

Penn State often has some of the best spectacles in college football. Another is expected this week at Beaver Stadium for the showdown against Minnesota. Fans are encouraged to download the official Penn State Athletics App in preparation for this weekend’s White Out game. Spectators then should have their cellphones for a synchronized light show. The moment will occur during the pregame intro video 6 minutes before kickoff.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Sandy Barbour to Discuss NIL and Student-Athletes

A pop-up course hosted by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Penn State and led by former Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour will explore the NIL policy adopted by the NCAA in 2021. Barbour, who spent more than 40 years in college athletics before retiring...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Love Stories: Love At Pman First Sight

When Janelle Rothacker and Robert Al-Moustafa first crossed paths in a training session, they had no idea that a line at Primanti Bros. would be their next encounter. Four years later, they said, “I do.”. How does a bar line lead to meeting your soulmate? Well, let’s learn how...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Why Solo Sports Are About to Blow Up in Happy Valley

Who else read about the new Happy Valley Ironman Triathlon — which starts with a swim at Bald Eagle State Park, continues with a bike ride through the rolling hills of Centre and Clinton counties and ends with a run through Penn State’s campus — and thought “I want to do that!”?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
d9and10sports.com

Punxsutawney Secures First Route 36 Trophy Since 2018

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – For the first time since 2018, the Route 36 Trophy will reside on the southern end of Jefferson County after Punxsutawney went on the road and held off Brookville for a 21-13 win Thursday night. The Chucks (5-4) led 14-0 following a 12-yard Seth Moore to...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Centre, Clearfield Co. seniors guaranteed university acceptance, here’s why

LOCK HAVEN, Pa (WTAJ) — All Centre County public high schools, along with multiple Clearfield and Cambria county schools have made an admission agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the agreement, high school students at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Clearfield Alliance Christian, Curwensville, DuBois Area, Glendale, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PSU student charged with racking up $5k in fraud, police say

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WOLF

Penn State student with local ties found dead Sunday morning

(WOLF) — State College Police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Junior at Penn State. According to FOX56's sister station, WJAC, authorities with Penn State University say 21-year-old Ryan O'Malley died this past weekend from what investigators described as "excessive drinking off campus."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Student Dies in Off-Campus Apartment, Police Say

A Penn State student died this weekend at his downtown State College apartment, according to borough police. At 4:17 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, State College police and emergency service personnel were called to 330 W. College Ave., the address of The Standard apartment complex, after a 21-year-old Penn State student was found unresponsive by his roommate. Responders attempted life-saving measures, but the student was pronounced dead at the scene.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
echo-pilot.com

Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties

With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Penn State student found dead after weekend party

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

What’s Up with the Purple Street Lights?

It’s a bit of a mystery that’s happening nationwide and here in Centre County: purple street lights, like you may have seen on Curtin Road, South Atherton Street or Whitehall Road in State College. Lights are turning purple in other states too, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa and Kansas,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

