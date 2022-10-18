Read full article on original website
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Guido D’Elia, founder of Penn State’s ‘White Out’, joining football program in new role
Guido D’Elia, the creator of the famous Penn State whiteout, has been brought in by Athletic Director Pat Kraft per Neil Rudel of the Altoona Mirror. He will now be a gameday consultant for Penn State. Named as one of the best college football experiences, Penn State’s whiteout has...
Jadyn Davis, 5-star quarterback, throws perfect strike with Michigan coach watching, visiting Penn State this weekend
It's a big week for Providence Day School (North Carolina) five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. According to Rivals, the five-star quarterback is set to visit Penn State this weekend. Before the trip, however, Michigan quarterback coach Matt Weiss is on hand to watch him in Friday night football ...
MLive.com
Penn State players threw PB&Js at UM players during tunnel scuffle, Michigan staff says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Players from Penn State apparently threw more sandwiches than they did touchdown passes Saturday, at least that’s what one staffer with the Michigan Wolverines is saying. According to a tweet from the UM football team’s dietician Abigail O’Connor, several peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were...
Centre Daily
James Franklin Awfully Whiny After Being Embarrassed In Ann Arbor
James Franklin has a way about him. He's done some nice things while at Penn State, but even avid Nittany Lions fans could probably come up with a pretty long list of things they'd change about their head coach. After Saturday's demoralizing loss in Ann Arbor, you can add a couple more to the list.
College Football World Reacts To James Franklin, Michigan Drama
Penn State head coach James Franklin is still not happy about the tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium. At the venue, both teams come out of the same tunnel, even though they have separate locker rooms. The teams having separate locker rooms didn't stop them from confronting each other at the half.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State announces plans for unique synchronized light show during White Out intro
Penn State often has some of the best spectacles in college football. Another is expected this week at Beaver Stadium for the showdown against Minnesota. Fans are encouraged to download the official Penn State Athletics App in preparation for this weekend’s White Out game. Spectators then should have their cellphones for a synchronized light show. The moment will occur during the pregame intro video 6 minutes before kickoff.
State College
Sandy Barbour to Discuss NIL and Student-Athletes
A pop-up course hosted by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Penn State and led by former Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour will explore the NIL policy adopted by the NCAA in 2021. Barbour, who spent more than 40 years in college athletics before retiring...
Onward State
Penn State Love Stories: Love At Pman First Sight
When Janelle Rothacker and Robert Al-Moustafa first crossed paths in a training session, they had no idea that a line at Primanti Bros. would be their next encounter. Four years later, they said, “I do.”. How does a bar line lead to meeting your soulmate? Well, let’s learn how...
State College
Why Solo Sports Are About to Blow Up in Happy Valley
Who else read about the new Happy Valley Ironman Triathlon — which starts with a swim at Bald Eagle State Park, continues with a bike ride through the rolling hills of Centre and Clinton counties and ends with a run through Penn State’s campus — and thought “I want to do that!”?
d9and10sports.com
Punxsutawney Secures First Route 36 Trophy Since 2018
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – For the first time since 2018, the Route 36 Trophy will reside on the southern end of Jefferson County after Punxsutawney went on the road and held off Brookville for a 21-13 win Thursday night. The Chucks (5-4) led 14-0 following a 12-yard Seth Moore to...
echo-pilot.com
Week 9 highlights: Shippensburg keeps momentum going; downs Waynesboro
From the get-go, it was clear that Shippensburg was ready for this one. A dominant first half from the Greyhounds was more than enough to secure a 33-13 win over county foe Waynesboro on Friday night. "We're peaking at the right time," head coach Eric Foust said. "We're playing our...
Centre, Clearfield Co. seniors guaranteed university acceptance, here’s why
LOCK HAVEN, Pa (WTAJ) — All Centre County public high schools, along with multiple Clearfield and Cambria county schools have made an admission agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the agreement, high school students at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Clearfield Alliance Christian, Curwensville, DuBois Area, Glendale, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and […]
PSU student charged with racking up $5k in fraud, police say
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
WOLF
Penn State student with local ties found dead Sunday morning
(WOLF) — State College Police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Junior at Penn State. According to FOX56's sister station, WJAC, authorities with Penn State University say 21-year-old Ryan O'Malley died this past weekend from what investigators described as "excessive drinking off campus."
State College
Penn State Student Dies in Off-Campus Apartment, Police Say
A Penn State student died this weekend at his downtown State College apartment, according to borough police. At 4:17 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, State College police and emergency service personnel were called to 330 W. College Ave., the address of The Standard apartment complex, after a 21-year-old Penn State student was found unresponsive by his roommate. Responders attempted life-saving measures, but the student was pronounced dead at the scene.
echo-pilot.com
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
Penn State student found dead after weekend party
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West […]
State College
What’s Up with the Purple Street Lights?
It’s a bit of a mystery that’s happening nationwide and here in Centre County: purple street lights, like you may have seen on Curtin Road, South Atherton Street or Whitehall Road in State College. Lights are turning purple in other states too, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa and Kansas,...
State College road project gets update for work, PennDOT says. Here’s what to know
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in State College will need to be on the lookout for road work among the city’s busiest street. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced an update for its $30.7 million Atherton Street (Route 3014) project that HRI Inc. is the contractor of. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road […]
