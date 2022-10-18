ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dowagiac, MI

abc57.com

Seventeen people charged with welfare fraud out of Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - The Marshall County Prosecutor's Office filed welfare fraud charges against 17 people after an investigation found that several inmates were applying for unemployment while incarcerated. Several inmates had people who were not incarcerated fill out the online application and weekly vouchers in order to get the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation

HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
HARTFORD, MI
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 21, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 21, 2022. In this week’s segment, everyone you see is a Fast Five Feature, meaning they’re some of our most-wanted fugitives, due to the seriousness of their crimes. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these...
MICHIANA, MI
95.3 MNC

Traffic stop ends with two arrests on gun-related charges

Two men were arrested on gun charges after their vehicle was stopped by South Bend Police. Officers from the Strategic Focus Unit were in the area of South Street when they spotted a the driver of a Nissan commit a traffic violation. They stopped the car and, as they walked...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Drunken Pursuit

(La Porte, IN) - A suspected drunk driver allegedly kept fleeing police until his flat tires forced him to stop in downtown La Porte. Corey Storball, 41, of Michigan City, is charged with operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, and other counts. According to court documents, an officer on October...
LA PORTE, IN
recordpatriot.com

Crimestoppers crime of the week: Can you identify?

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties is seeking information to assist Jacksonville Police Department in identifying a man in an incident at a business. The man was at Midland Farm & Home Supply, 1203 W. Morton Ave.,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WNDU

Elkhart Police investigating after young boy found wandering by himself

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a young boy was found wandering around by himself early Friday morning. The boy was found in the area of Conn Avenue and E. Emerald Street. Prior to being identified, the boy, who is approximately 4 years old, told police his name is “Roman.”
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Crash Hinge on Test Results

(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police are investigating a possible alcohol-related motor vehicle crash with injuries at U.S 6 and County Line Road near Westville at about 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police said 45-year-old Larry Daugherty of Westville struck a ditch bank head-on. Daugherty said he left...
WESTVILLE, IN
WWMTCw

Two cars lead police on high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles sped through Kalamazoo Friday, driving erratically up on side walks and leading deputies on a chase. Police impersonated: Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop. Two suspects began fighting at the Gull Road McDonalds around 4:30 p.m., when they...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Police investigating fatal shooting in South Bend

The Berrien County Parks Department is applying for a $1 million grant to fund playground improvements at Silver Beach County Park. The respiratory virus can cause serious illness in infants and can even lead to bronchitis or pneumonia.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fox17

White Pigeon man seriously hurt after suspected hit-and-run in Mottville Twp.

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a suspected hit-and-run in Mottville Township Thursday morning. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred along US-12 near Riverside Drive at around 5:30 a.m. We’re told the 33-year-old White Pigeon man was hit...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
abc57.com

Goshen Police looking to identifying female in reference to fraud case

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a fraud case. If you have any information on the female in the attached photo, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at [email protected] or send them a message on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN

