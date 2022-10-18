Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
95.3 MNC
South Bend woman sentenced to 11 years after pleading guilty to methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute
It’s 11 years in prison for a South Bend woman sentenced in U.S. District Court after she pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, Frances Bianco, 43, was pulled over by police and the traffic stop led to the seizure of more than 50 grams of meth and a firearm.
abc57.com
Seventeen people charged with welfare fraud out of Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - The Marshall County Prosecutor's Office filed welfare fraud charges against 17 people after an investigation found that several inmates were applying for unemployment while incarcerated. Several inmates had people who were not incarcerated fill out the online application and weekly vouchers in order to get the...
Fight leads to chase, crash in Kzoo; 1 arrested
One person is in custody after a fight ended with a police chase and a crash on Friday afternoon.
abc57.com
Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation
HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
22 WSBT
Update: Police have identified child found
Update: Police have identified the child. The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a child. Police say the young boy was found wandering early this morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street. That's near Beardsley Elementary. Police say the boy is white, approximately 4-years-old, and told police his...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 21, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 21, 2022. In this week’s segment, everyone you see is a Fast Five Feature, meaning they’re some of our most-wanted fugitives, due to the seriousness of their crimes. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these...
95.3 MNC
Traffic stop ends with two arrests on gun-related charges
Two men were arrested on gun charges after their vehicle was stopped by South Bend Police. Officers from the Strategic Focus Unit were in the area of South Street when they spotted a the driver of a Nissan commit a traffic violation. They stopped the car and, as they walked...
95.3 MNC
Man believed to be at homicide scene charged with illegal possession of machine gun
A man who police believe may have been present when Domenik Briggs was shot, has been charged with illegal possession of a machine gun. It was back on Oct. 6 when South Bend Police responded to Indiana Avenue and Chapin Street on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Drunken Pursuit
(La Porte, IN) - A suspected drunk driver allegedly kept fleeing police until his flat tires forced him to stop in downtown La Porte. Corey Storball, 41, of Michigan City, is charged with operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, and other counts. According to court documents, an officer on October...
wtvbam.com
Sheriff’s Department posts picture of suspect vehicle involved in thefts
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department has posted a picture on their Facebook page of a pick up truck that they say was involved in the theft of a 2006 Honda Element and then the theft of the catalytic converter from the car. The...
recordpatriot.com
Crimestoppers crime of the week: Can you identify?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties is seeking information to assist Jacksonville Police Department in identifying a man in an incident at a business. The man was at Midland Farm & Home Supply, 1203 W. Morton Ave.,...
WNDU
Elkhart Police investigating after young boy found wandering by himself
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a young boy was found wandering around by himself early Friday morning. The boy was found in the area of Conn Avenue and E. Emerald Street. Prior to being identified, the boy, who is approximately 4 years old, told police his name is “Roman.”
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Crash Hinge on Test Results
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police are investigating a possible alcohol-related motor vehicle crash with injuries at U.S 6 and County Line Road near Westville at about 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police said 45-year-old Larry Daugherty of Westville struck a ditch bank head-on. Daugherty said he left...
WWMTCw
Two cars lead police on high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles sped through Kalamazoo Friday, driving erratically up on side walks and leading deputies on a chase. Police impersonated: Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop. Two suspects began fighting at the Gull Road McDonalds around 4:30 p.m., when they...
WNDU
Police investigating fatal shooting in South Bend
The Berrien County Parks Department is applying for a $1 million grant to fund playground improvements at Silver Beach County Park. The respiratory virus can cause serious illness in infants and can even lead to bronchitis or pneumonia.
abc57.com
St. Joseph County deputies searching for vehicle involved in hit and run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run Thursday morning that left a White Pigeon man with life-threatening injuries. At 5:35 a.m. Thursday morning, deputies were called to U.S. 12, near Riverside Drive, for an injured...
Woman killed in head-on crash on U.S. 131 in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A 39-year-old Three Rivers woman was killed Wednesday, Oct. 19, in a head-on crash on U.S. 131 at Dickinson Road. The victim’s name has not been released. A witness pulled the other driver out of his burning pickup truck, state police said. The...
wtvbam.com
White Pigeon man suffers life threatening injuries in St. Joseph County hit-and-run
MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 33-year-old White Pigeon man suffered what were described as life threatening injuries on Thursday morning when he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 12 near Riverside Drive which then left the scene. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark A. Lillywhite reports the hit...
Fox17
White Pigeon man seriously hurt after suspected hit-and-run in Mottville Twp.
MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a suspected hit-and-run in Mottville Township Thursday morning. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred along US-12 near Riverside Drive at around 5:30 a.m. We’re told the 33-year-old White Pigeon man was hit...
abc57.com
Goshen Police looking to identifying female in reference to fraud case
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a fraud case. If you have any information on the female in the attached photo, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at [email protected] or send them a message on Facebook.
Comments / 0