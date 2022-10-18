Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Volleyball Falls to GCC
The Yavapai College volleyball team headed to the other side of Mingus Mountain on Wednesday night for a matchup with the No. 13-ranked Glendale Community College Gauchos at Mingus Union High School and eventually fell to the Gauchos in four sets. The loss pushes YC’s overall record to 4-14 and...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Women’s Basketball Matches with Embry-Riddle
The calendar is rolling towards November and with it comes the return of women’s basketball to Yavapai College. This Saturday, October 22, college basketball fans in Prescott will get treated to both college teams in their backyard squaring off in a preseason scrimmage. On Saturday, Roughrider women’s basketball will...
SignalsAZ
Snowliage in Northern Arizona, Bradshaw vs. Prescott Rivalry Game, Kyler Murray, Halloween at Heritage Park Zoo – My Drive October 19th, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover Prescott events, DIY pet Halloween costumes, EnduroCross, Country Thunder Arizona lineup, stunning snowliage in Arizona, the Bradshaw Bears vs. Prescott Badgers rivalry game and more.
This Arizona City Is Finally Getting A In-N-Out Burger
This city just made a public lease agreement with the chain.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Blaze Maple: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Prescott Blaze Maple! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Extreme growth of 3 feet or more each year. The fall...
SignalsAZ
Best Maple Tree for Prescott Valley: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about which is the best maple tree. What is the Difference Between a Sensation Maple and an Autumn Blaze Maple? What to do if my Tea Roses have yellow leaves with black spots? How to know if your manzanitas are dying, and more!
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Costume Contest Registration is Open
The Prescott Valley Haunting on the Green event is less than two weeks away and the costume contest applications are now open for you to register!. Register early to secure your spot to try and win a prize! There are many prizes that you can win, be sure to keep an eye on the Prescott Valley, Arizona Parks & Recreation Facebook to stay up-to-date on what’s up for grabs!
prescottenews.com
2023’s Best Colleges in Arizona – WalletHub Study
With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 – $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Oct 20 thru Oct 24
Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt. Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 5...
fox10phoenix.com
Vandal causes $100K in damage to Yavapai County home
CONGRESS, Ariz. - The search is on for a vandal in Yavapai County who caused more than $100,000 in damage to a home in the town of Congress. It happened sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at a home near Middlewick Lane and Kirkwall Drive after an unknown suspect or suspects broke in through the kitchen window.
SignalsAZ
This Day in History, October 20th, 2022 – “The Board of Education”
It was just 47 years ago today, October 20, 1975, when the Supreme Court ruled that corporal punishment was legal in all schools. That’s right everyone, the swat on the backside is legal. That Catholic nun with her ruler, totally legal, my God, even I have my students stand with their nose in the corner. The Supreme Court, ruling on Baker vs. Owen, stated that corporal punishment did not violate the 8th Amendment’s “cruel and unusual punishment”, nor the 14th Amendment’s “nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property.”
AZFamily
Prescott Valley police arrest woman accused in string of thefts, assaulting store employee
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Prescott Valley police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of goods from several stores around town over the last several months. Police say they were able to track down Kaylin Forest, 25, after surveillance video and help from...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Public Works Seeks Public Input
The Yavapai County Public Works Department invites members of the public to share feedback on current issues and challenges they face on Cornville Road, Pioneer Parkway, Williamson Valley Road, and Iron Springs Road. Feedback will help Yavapai County better understand current transportation issues and what potential solutions our residents and travelers would like to see along these corridors.
SignalsAZ
Giving Thanks – The Chief’s Desk
I would like to thank you for your support of the Fields family over the last several weeks. A special thanks goes to the members of the Incident Management Team (IMT) that worked through the planning process for the candlelight vigil and the memorial service. Battalion Chiefs Todd Abel and Cougan Carothers from CAFMA, along with Sedona FD Battalion Chief Buzz Lechowski, Scottsdale FD Emergency Manager Troy Lutrick, Ret. Captain Dean Steward, Ret. Captain Brian Cole, Ret. Captain Joe Kelley representing the LAST Team, and Engineer Jason Butler, all did an outstanding job ensuring we met our mission to honor Captain Zach Fields and his family. Family liaisons Bob Curry and Ron Litchfield worked tirelessly in representing the family and ensuring that their wishes were shared with the team and staff.
AZFamily
Police say Fentanyl overdose led to crash in Prescott Valley
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Prescott Valley police say officers arrested a man Thursday night after saving his life following a Fentanyl overdose. According to police, witnesses saw a truck crash into a ditch around 7:45 p.m. near Florentine Road and North Golden Way. Witnesses said they noticed the driver’s foot was still on the gas pedal with the engine still revving, so one of them placed the truck in park. No one else was hurt.
theprescotttimes.com
Northern Arizona Healthcare Requests Withdrawal of Agenda Item
Northern Arizona Healthcare Requests Withdrawal of Agenda Item. In a letter addressed to the Yavapai County Clerk of the Board, Northern Arizona Healthcare Corporation has requested the agenda item under Hearings that they had submitted for the October 19, 2022, Board of Supervisors meeting be withdrawn. The agenda item reads:
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE TO FATAL SHOOTING IN RIMROCK
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is offering further details on the fatal shooting in Rimrock last Saturday evening that left two men dead and one in custody on murder charges. Eyewitnesses reported that after an altercation at a party attended by the three men, Rafael Zapata of Camp Verde...
