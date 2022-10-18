Initiative addresses increased burnout levels and mental health challenges these individuals face. The National Suicide Hotline can be reached by texting or calling 988. Zoetis has launched Project WAG (Wellbeing and Growth), a US initiative to help veterinary professionals develop and maintain an improved standard of wellbeing in their practices. Project WAG provides all veterinary professionals, including veterinarians, veterinary technicians, and support and administrative staff, access to online resources in one place that offer tips on promoting self-care. This empowers them to establish healthy boundaries at work, connect with the community, and create more joy in their daily work.

