Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour

CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
MBA Applicants – We Need Your Input! $25 Gift Card Opportunity!

How do global factors inform your decision about pursing an MBA? How do you engage with business schools and decide where – and when – to apply? We certainly have some ideas – but we want to hear from you!. Clear Admit is conducting an online survey...
Zoetis releases Project WAG to promote wellbeing of veterinary health professionals

Initiative addresses increased burnout levels and mental health challenges these individuals face. The National Suicide Hotline can be reached by texting or calling 988. Zoetis has launched Project WAG (Wellbeing and Growth), a US initiative to help veterinary professionals develop and maintain an improved standard of wellbeing in their practices. Project WAG provides all veterinary professionals, including veterinarians, veterinary technicians, and support and administrative staff, access to online resources in one place that offer tips on promoting self-care. This empowers them to establish healthy boundaries at work, connect with the community, and create more joy in their daily work.

