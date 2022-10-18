METROPOLITAN’S IMPORTED WATER COMMITTEE: Southern California water supplies to be stretched thin if 2023 is dry

Read full article on original website
DAILY DIGEST, 10/21: NOAA sees no winter drought relief across parched West; DWR begins removal of emergency drought barrier; Joint effort to build desal facility could help fight drought; Utah utility helping an Estonian oil company hoard Colorado River water; and more …
NOAA sees no winter drought relief across parched West. “Western states gripped by persistent drought are unlikely to see any relief in the coming months, as a third year of La Niña weather patterns reduces precipitation in that region, NOAA scientists predicted Thursday. According to the agency’s 2022-23 Winter Outlook, below-average rainfall and snowpack are expected in a wide stretch of the United States including Southern California, the Southwest, the southern Rockies, the southern Plains, the Gulf Coast and much of the South. “We’re going on our third year of this extreme drought for much of the western U.S., with the extreme drought currently focused over much of California, the Great Basin and also extending northward into parts of Oregon,” said Brad Pugh with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. ... ” Read more from E&E News here: NOAA sees no winter drought relief across parched West.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 10/20: Water managers bracing for the worst: How low will it go?; As baby boomers retire, the water workforce faces its own drought; Rain, snow possible in NorCal this weekend; Could textured tiles bring San Francisco seawall to life?; and more …
IN-PERSON CONFERENCE: State of the Tulare Basin from 8:30am to 4pm in Tulare. The State of the Basin event will focus on increasing awareness and insight to the challenges facing the Tulare Basin and how a whole watershed approach – connecting upper and lower elements – can significantly support resilience in the region. Despite the challenges, this event’s focal point is on the viable pathways forward if we keep learning and acting together. Landscape-scale leadership and collaboration is essential for long-term success and the Tulare Basin Watershed Network is seeking to foster these capacities, develop new partnerships, and accelerate the pace and scale of innovative multi-benefit opportunities in the region. Click here to register.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 10/19: Imperial Valley farmers brace for water cuts to help Colorado River; New mega reservoir in final planning phase; Chinook salmon once again swimming in Shasta County tribe’s ancestral river; PFAS pollute 83% of U.S. waterways; and more …
EVENT: California Financing Coordinating Committee Virtual Funding Fair California Financing Coordinating Committee Virtual Funding Fair from 9am to 2pm. The California Financing Coordination Committee (CFCC) conducts free funding fairs statewide each year to educate the public and offer potential customers the opportunity to meet with financial representatives from each agency to learn more about their available funding. CFCC members facilitate and expedite the completion of various types of infrastructure projects by helping customers combine the resources of different agencies. Project information is shared between members so additional resources can be identified. Presentations will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and participants can visit virtual booths from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. to meet with representatives. Click here to register.
mavensnotebook.com
NOTICE: October 20 Correction to Delta Watershed Curtailments
Please be advised: Reanalysis and correction of water supply information has resulted in suspension of some previously issued curtailments in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta (Delta) Watershed. Water users are advised to check the updated Delta Watershed Curtailment Status List immediately for the updated curtailment status of their water rights or claims.
Inside California’s overlooked political powerhouse
Note: The amazing Ben Christopher will be handling the newsletter on Monday and Tuesday. I’ll see you Wednesday! Don’t underestimate Kern County. This swath of land in the southern Central Valley produces 70% of California’s oil, and industry groups have already raised more than $8 million to gather signatures for a 2024 referendum to overturn […]
Washington State Officials Receive 1,200 Comments on gas Vehicle ban
About 1,200 comments were sent to the Washington Department of Ecology on whether to ban new gas- and diesel-powered passenger vehicles by 2035, even though the issue is settled. The ban was effectively imposed in August by the California Air Resources Board. The Inslee administration has moved quickly to enact...
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
mavensnotebook.com
CA WATER COMMISSION: The Department of Water Resources looks to improve runoff forecasting as it plans for another dry year
At the September meeting of the California Water Commission, commissioners were given a briefing by the Department of Water Resources on their preparations for yet another dry year and the steps they are taking to prepare the State Water Project for climate extremes and the challenges of drought, flood, and wildfire.
Here's What Winter In California Is Predicted To Look Like This Year
The NOAA released their annual report on Winter weather conditions across the country.
Study: Cancer-causing gas is leaking from California stoves and pipes
Gas stoves in California homes are leaking cancer-causing benzene, researchers found in a new study published on Thursday, though they say more research is needed to understand how many homes have leaks. In the study, published in Environmental Science and Technology on Thursday, researchers also estimated that over 4 tons of benzene per year are being leaked into the atmosphere from outdoor pipes that deliver the gas to buildings around California - the equivalent to the benzene emissions from nearly 60,000 vehicles. And those emissions are unaccounted for by the state. The researchers collected samples of gas from 159 homes...
Fragile Forests: Millions of California trees dying due to drought
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In forests throughout the Golden State, trees are turning a dark shade of rust, succumbing to the impacts of the drought in a well-documented phenomenon known to forest scientists as tree mortality. The problem first peaked in 2016 when the U.S. Forest Service released images from a statewide aerial […]
PLANetizen
Majority of Southern California Cities Miss Housing Deadline
The saga of California’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) continues, with nearly two-thirds of Southern California’s cities and counties failing to meet the deadline for updating their housing elements to satisfy state housing mandates. As Jeff Collins reports for the Orange County Register, “As a result, the remaining...
As Baby Boomers Retire, The Water Workforce Faces Its Own Drought
With cities aiming to recycle more water amid drought, a waning workforce presents a challenge.
Eater
California’s Only Mexican Spit-Roasted Goat Is Hidden Away at a Tire Store
“It’s like Mexico here,” says Vanessa Sánchez, a resident of Muscoy, a community of San Bernardino County. “You can ride horses, 4Runners, and it’s a party 24/7.” In this semi-rural area, Latino families make up the majority, and live in homes with large lots ideal for small-scale farming, raising livestock, running horse stables, and even operating speakeasies (serving pajaretes, a kind of spiked chocolate milk).
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
KCET
Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers
This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
fox5sandiego.com
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect for San Diego
(NEXSTAR) – The Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast has been released, and it’s got some mixed news for California. The 90-day-outlook was published Thursday morning by the Climate Prediction Center, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service. It gives people a rough idea of what November, December and January will look like across the country.
Opinion: Taxing California Tribal Lands After They’re Returned Adds Insult to Injury
News feeds are being flooded with pro and con arguments about whether federally recognized tribes and licensed gambling companies should be allowed to offer online sports betting in California. Instead, #LandBack should be trending. The #LandBack movement seeks to return lands to tribal nations. These lands, with few exceptions, are...
Your questions about California’s gas rebate answered
Readers had questions about California’s gas rebate payments, including whether it matters how many cars you have and why it’s based on 2020 tax returns. We’ve answered some here.
