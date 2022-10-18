Read full article on original website
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Police are Still Looking for Information on the 1958 Murder of Bobby BizupTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Allenspark, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
How em-bear-assing! Gigantic brown bear tries to make its winter den under Colorado home before it's tranquilized and takes FIVE rangers to drag away
A gigantic brown bear has been tranquilized and dragged from under a Colorado home as it tried to hibernate there over winter. The 400lb beast took one dart and five rangers before it could be pulled from the decking in Durango on Wednesday. Comical footage shows Colorado Parks and Wildlife...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
This Person Owns More Land Than Anyone Else In Colorado
You've probably had a dozen people tell you to "buy dirt." Well, this person listened, and as of 2022, owns more land than anyone else in Colorado. It just so happens the person owning the most land in Colorado also claims another major title when it comes to real estate. Meet Colorado's largest landowner.
Two Curious Looking Creatures Were Rescued in Colorado This Week
The Rocky Mountain Wildlife Alliance is an important resource for both humans and animals living in Colorado. The nonprofit organization rescues and rehabilitates many different kinds of wildlife throughout the Rocky Mountain region of the state. This month, they've had two very unique patients enter their care. One of the...
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
A Utah man said his life was 'down in the dumps' until his horse that was lost for 8 years returned home
Since losing his horse Mongo, Shane Adams had gotten divorced, lost his house, and became disabled after a car accident. "I lost everything," he said. "I got my horse back though."
WJLA
Body found in Arches National Park in Utah identified as 33-year-old Virginia woman
MOAB, Utah (7News) — A body discovered Saturday in Arches National Park in Utah has been identified as Ekaterina Yaroslavna Ksenjek, 33, of Arlington, Va. A release from the National Park Service on Wednesday said Ksenjek’s body was found in the Devils Garden area of the park. Employees...
Famous Bull Moose Killed in Fight with Even Bigger Bull
Three women were walking a trail in the Chugach State Park during a rainy, foggy day on Sept. 20. Willow leaves were turning yellow, the air had grown chillier, and the moose rut was nearing its peak. The friends were going through thick forest when they found a dead bull moose lying atop another bull moose. They knew if there was a bear around there’d be a good chance it would become aggressive.
Vox
How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River
The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
I took a 2-day luxury train across the US southwest that costs $1,500. It was a bucket list trip, but I wouldn't do it again.
I took the Rocky Mountaineer train from Denver, Colorado, to Moab, Utah. The once-in-a-lifetime trip usually costs $1,465. I purchased my ticket on sale for $1,052. While I had an incredible time, I won't go on another Rocky Mountaineer train anytime soon.
Utah Woman Gets Rag-Dolled By Bison At It In Yellowstone National Park
It’s not like I want to see anyone get hurt, but can these folks please start helping themselves?. If you stay out of harms way, nothing can harm you… it’s that simple. So in other words, start away from this 1,000-plus pound, pissed off bison, which will certainly harm you if you get close enough.
Woman Survives 2 Nights With a Broken Leg in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains Before Flagging Down a Train
Tourists on the historic Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad were enjoying the views while watching for moose, elk, and bear when they spotted something out of place in the woods: an injured hiker on the other side of the Animas River from the train tracks. According to The Durango Herald, the twentysomething woman, who remains unidentified, had been hiking a section of The Colorado Trail when she lost her way along the Animas River. Trying to regain the trail, she scrambled up a cliff face, where she fell nearly 100 feet, severely breaking her leg. The woman spent two nights in the wilderness before she was finally able to make it down to the river, in hopes of making contact with the train.
Colorado Mule Deer Bucks Tumble Down A Cliff In Wild Rut Brawl
I love me a good rut fight. It seems crazy to think about. These deer can live three quarters of their year in complete harmony, maybe even alongside each other, then out of nowhere the winds shift and they will fight each other sometimes to the point of death over a doe.
Man Stops His Car To Video Two Bull Elk Fighting In Colorado Neighborhood, Gets His Mirror Smashed Off
Well, this is the worst timing imaginable. I understand how incredibly rare it is for the average person to see an elk roaming the streets of a residential area, and people are gonna be curious, considering it may be the first time they’ll ever encounter something like this. Even...
WATCH: Two Huge Grizzly Bears Attack and Kill Another in Yellowstone National Park
Back in May, photos surfaced of a blood-curdling attack involving a big grizzly bear killing a younger, smaller bear in Yellowstone National Park. First, only the photos made the rounds. But now the Instagram page Nature is Metal has released video footage of the fight, which is honestly hard to watch due to its ruthless nature.
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
WATCH: Utah Man Releases Incredibly Angry Mountain Lion He Accidentally Trapped
It’s always interesting to watch a man vs. beast viral video, but this one involving a mountain lion might be worth remembering. You are going to see a three-plus-minute video with an animal caught up in a trap. A Utah man accidentally did this. He obviously feels bad for the mountain lion.
Famous Snow Forecaster Predicts First Big Snowstorm This Weekend In Colorado
There is a gentleman by the name of Joel Gratz that is arguably the greatest snow predictor in Colorado that is predicting the season's first big snowfall for our state this weekend. Sure, we're currently dealing with temperatures in the upper 70's and will be for the next few days...
‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana
Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
Two Bull Moose Take The Fight Into The Bed Of A Truck In Colorado Driveway
This is dangerously close. Living in upstate South Carolina my whole life, the only things you really need to watch out for are copperhead snakes and meth head tweakers. It’s hard to even comprehend the thought of having to look out for bears, elk, bison, or the occasional bald eagle that may swoop in and attempt to steal your pet sitting in the front yard.
