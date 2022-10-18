Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Construction to begin at Neenah's Arrowhead Park
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Users of the trail at Neenah's Arrowhead Park may have to avoid some construction beginning Monday. The city's parks and recreation department says crews will start with rough grading of the western prairie area leading up to the development of the stone walking trail and related features.
Fox11online.com
Kitchen fire causes $15,000 in damage to Allouez home within minutes
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A kitchen fire that was contained within five minutes of crews arriving on the scene managed to create an estimated $15,000 of damage. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says they responded to a house fire in Allouez around 6:13 p.m. Thursday. The department says it took...
Fox11online.com
4 Northeast Wisconsin counties remain at 'medium' level of COVID-19 activity
(WLUK) -- All but four counties in Northeast Wisconsin are in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest weekly update. Brown, Kewaunee, Door and Marinette counties are listed in the "medium" category. At that level, the CDC recommends anyone at...
Fox11online.com
Brown County emergency officials highlight importance of active threat response training
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police have been participating in a large-scale joint training exercise over the past couple weeks. The drills are focused on responding to large threats that would need multiple jurisdictions. Bay Beach amusement park has been the scene since early last month for the training...
Fox11online.com
Menominee, Michigan paper warehouse fire expected to be out by Saturday
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- After fighting a fire at a Menominee, Michigan paper warehouse for two weeks, firefighters say it should be out by Saturday. City, county, state and federal agencies operating under unified command held a press conference Thursday to provide new details. Officials are relieved that as disastrous...
Fox11online.com
Menominee, Mich. warehouse fire out after burning for 16 days
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- After over two weeks of battling a paper warehouse fire, the Menominee Fire Department says the fire is officially out. The department examined the site Friday with crews and thermal imaging by drone, finding no flames or hot spots. Crews are in the process of cleaning...
Fox11online.com
New London doctor returns home after Hurricane Ian relief efforts
NEW LONDON (WLUK) - An emergency room doctor who recently returned from Hurricane Ian relief efforts said the medical care provided was perhaps more routine than people might think -- but vital to helping the residents there cope with the storm’s aftermath. Dr. Jay MacNeal, an emergency medicine physician...
Fox11online.com
Fall colors in Calumet County
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- For those looking to catch a glimpse of the fall colors around the area, experts say the upcoming weekend is a good time to do it. It's 96 wooden steps to the top of the 60-foot-tall Tracy Wagner Memorial Tower at the Ledge View Nature Center, south of Chilton.
Fox11online.com
On Broadway Inc. bringing Christkindlmarket series to downtown Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Christkindlmarket is coming to downtown Green Bay this holiday season. On Broadway Inc. is bringing a pilot series of a traditional German-style holiday street market, offering unique gifts, festive food, beverages and programming. The Christkindlmarket will be held six times over the holiday season at...
Fox11online.com
Canada geese migration underway, but some birds may stay in Green Bay area
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A familiar flyer is making an appearance around Northeast Wisconsin. Experts say some Canada geese are getting ready to head south for the winter, but others may be sticking around. On the shoreline of a De Pere retention pond, Canada geese gather for what some might...
Fox11online.com
Health officials advise parents as RSV cases climb among children
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A common respiratory illness is spreading among children across the nation. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows an increase in the number of positive Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV) cases among children. Cases detected by PCR tests have more than tripled over the past two months.
Fox11online.com
Halloween safety reminders
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Halloween is a little more than a week away. It can be one of the most fun nights of the year for children. But for parents, it can be nerve-wracking. Kimberly Hess, the Executive Director for the Center for Childhood Safety joined Good Day Wisconsin to share these simple precautions to ensure kids stay safe on fright night.
Fox11online.com
Schools around Wisconsin, including in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Manitowoc 'swatted'
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police confirm that a report of an active shooter at East High School is a hoax. Officers were called to the school just after 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of an active shooter inside the school and 15 students shot. The report came...
Fox11online.com
Sheriff's officials release timeline for Pulaski area bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WLUK) -- Investigators now have a timeline for what happened last Friday night when at least 17 teenagers suffered burn injuries from a bonfire explosion. The Shawano County Sheriff's Department says it is aware of about 60 people who were at the bonfire in the...
Fox11online.com
Search is underway for Lambeau Field Festival of Lights tree
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The search is underway for a large tree to be placed outside Lambeau Field this holiday season. The team is set to host the 16th annual Festival of Lights at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Dec. 3. The free event includes family-fun activities inside the Lambeau Field...
Fox11online.com
Town of Peshtigo sues companies over PFAS contamination
TOWN OF PESHTIGO, Wis. (WLUK) -- The town of Peshtigo is suing several businesses alleged to have contaminated area waterways with PFAS. The suit against Tyco Fire Products, Johnson Controls, ChemDesign and Chemguard was filed this week in state court. It asks that the companies pay to clean up the pollution and secure safe drinking water for town residents, as well as punitive damages against the companies.
Fox11online.com
'It's a living nightmare': Pulaski parents ask for continued prayers, support
(WLUK) -- Four victims are still in a Milwaukee burn center after the Friday night bonfire explosion near Pulaski. The parents of some of the teens are waiting by their side, including Bruce and Tammy Brzeczkowski. Not even a week ago, 18-year-old Brandon Brzeczkowski was working his construction job and...
Fox11online.com
Friendly TV & movie characters to roam the halls at Algoma's Halloween Walk
ALGOMA (WLUK) -- Popular characters will come to life in Algoma. Algoma's 14th annual Halloween Walk will happen on Saturday at Algoma High School. The goal is to provide children of all ages a safe and fun opportunity to meet their favorite TV/Movie characters. Children can dress in their costumes...
Fox11online.com
Date Night Snack Ideas from Green Bay Olive Oil Co.
Kari from the Green Bay Olive Oil Company joins Living with Amy with some easy date night in ideas. Take a look. Green Bay Olive Oil Company has two locations. Check them out at 2605 S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon or 4083 Main Street in Fish Creek. For more on...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay mayor's 2023 budget proposal includes lower tax rate, increased expenses
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich has released his 2023 budget proposal. A state-mandated reevaluation of properties within the city has some numbers changing more than taxpayers usually see year to year. The proposed tax rate is down 20.02% to $7.84 (per $1,000 of value). Read the...
