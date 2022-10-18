ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damarius Owens Details Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

Syracuse basketball hosted one of its priority 2024 targets last weekend for an official visit in forward Damarius Owens. Owens is a 6-8 forward originally from Rochester but currently playing for Western Reserve Academy.   "The visit was great," Owens said. "They showed me around campus ...
Rochester Amerks edge Crunch, 4-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were edged by the Rochester Americans, 4-3, tonight at Blue Cross Arena. Darren Raddysh and Gemel Smith both put up a goal and an assist for the Crunch, while Alex Barre-Boulet recorded his third consecutive multi-point game with two helpers. The loss moves the Crunch to 0-1-0-2 on the season.
