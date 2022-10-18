Read full article on original website
West Genesee football zips past Corcoran in season finale (41 photos)
The West Genesee football team was running high on emotions following last week’s win over Baldwinsville. That spilled over into the Wildcats’ matchup against Corcoran on Friday.
New Hartford wins ninth straight gymnastics sectional title (63 photos)
New Hartford freshmen Grayson Gall took the All-Around honors at the Section III gymnastics sectional meet on Friday at the Valley Gymnastics Center in Utica. New Hartford won the their ninth straight sectional championship title with a 111.45 team total. Whitesboro was second with 106.15 point and JD/FM took third with 105.925 points.
Boy soccer playoff roundup: Fayetteville-Manlius senior nets 4 goals in win over RFA
Fayetteville-Manlius senior Nick Donnelly scored four goals to help lift his top-seeded team over No. 8 seed Rome Free Academy, 7-0, in Friday’s Class AA quarterfinal matchup.
Watch: Cicero-North Syracuse scores early goal, beats Baldwinsville in Class A quarterfinals (video)
Cicero-North Syracuse scored an early goal and held on to beat Baldwinsville, 1-0, in a Section III boys soccer quarterfinal game on Wednesday. Sean Graves scored on a rebound after a free kick in the 13th minute of the first half. In goal, the Northstars’ Wyatt Dupell tallied 11 saves.
CNY Athletes in College: A Jamesville-DeWitt grad anchors top soccer program, and 94 other updates
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Ava Brazie has spent nearly a decade defending the winning traditions of two powerhouse soccer programs.
HS football: Bishop Ludden tops Marcellus in ‘old-fashioned, hard-fought’ battle (40 photos)
At the beginning of the season, Bishop Ludden felt as though they were flying “under the radar,” head coach Jim Ryan said. “The guys took it personal, but they’ve been focused on taking care of business,” he said.
Football roundup: Indian River finishes regular season undefeated with win over Oneida
Indian River capped its impressive season with a 46-22 victory over Class B foe Oneida on Friday. The win for the Warriors completed their regular season mark at 8-0. It also likely locks Indian River as the No. 1 seed in the Class B playoffs.
Girls soccer playoff roundup: ESM goalie breaks 33-year-old record, shuts out Indian River
East Syracuse Minoa senior goalkeeper Isabelle Chavoustie’s shutout on Indian River broke a single-season school record that had stood for 33 years. “She’s the core of our team,” ESM head coach Jaime Vollmer said. “She’s got very talented players in front of her, but to know that you have that talent behind you, is just very reassuring.”
Liverpool senior running back goes off for 377 yards, 5 TDs in regular season finale
Senior running back Jah’Deuir Reese had himself a night during Liverpool’s final game of the regular season Friday against Rome Free Academy. Reese carried the ball 13 times for 377 yards and five touchdowns in the Warriors 49-14 victory over the Black Knights (1-7).
Live scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s high school football games (Week 7)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football regular season comes to a close Saturday with 10 matchups that could impact sectional seeding. >> Section III football playoffs: Who’s in, who’s out, who’s on the bubble?
Will Syracuse University advance to the semi-finals of the ‘Capital One College Bowl?’: Here’s how to tune in
Three Syracuse University students (and one alternate contestant) made it past the quarterfinals of the “Capital One College Bowl” and are now facing the University of Georgia as they try to advance to the semi-finals of the game show. SU will compete against Georgia for a chance to...
Oneida girls tennis advances to state team tournament
The Oneida girls tennis team advanced to the quarterfinal round of the state team tournament after defeating Skaneateles 4-3 on Wednesday.
Mikel Jones in his own words: A summer workout in the Dome showed why this team could be special
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mikel Jones first realized how special this football season could be during a routine summer workout in the JMA Wireless Dome. The team was running the stadium steps, and all the players finished except for one freshman who was on his last rep. That’s when Jones,...
Section III boys cross country rankings (Week 6)
Section III boys cross country rankings for Week 6. These rankings, provided by Tully boys cross country coach Jim Paccia, will be posted on Thursdays throughout the season.
College GameDay on the line at Clemson? ESPN puts Syracuse on alert show could come for Notre Dame game
There could be a little more on the line for the Syracuse University football team in its undefeated showdown with No. 5 Clemson on Saturday. ESPN has put Syracuse on alert it is under consideration to broadcast “College GameDay” on campus for next week’s game against Notre Dame, sources told Syracuse.com.
Syracuse-Clemson is 1st meeting of teams 6-0 or better in Death Valley (8 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — While there have been a lot of “first time since” moments for Syracuse football this season, the Orange will participate in an actual first in Death Valley this weekend. Saturday’s noon game between No. 14 SU and No. 5 Clemson will be the first...
Damarius Owens Details Syracuse Basketball Official Visit
Syracuse basketball hosted one of its priority 2024 targets last weekend for an official visit in forward Damarius Owens. Owens is a 6-8 forward originally from Rochester but currently playing for Western Reserve Academy. "The visit was great," Owens said. "They showed me around campus ...
Rochester Amerks edge Crunch, 4-3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were edged by the Rochester Americans, 4-3, tonight at Blue Cross Arena. Darren Raddysh and Gemel Smith both put up a goal and an assist for the Crunch, while Alex Barre-Boulet recorded his third consecutive multi-point game with two helpers. The loss moves the Crunch to 0-1-0-2 on the season.
Who will be in Syracuse’s starting lineup for the season-opener vs. Lehigh? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Orange basketball team will take the court against real opponents soon with the first of two exhibitions coming up on Tuesday, Oct. 25 and the season-opener vs. Lehigh on Nov. 7. But which Syracuse players will first take the court when the ball goes...
Clemson’s D-line will ‘put a muzzle’ on Garrett Shrader (what the experts are saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse once knocked off the No. 1 team in the country and the No. 2 team in the country, only to see both seasons end in disappointment. SU has played for (and won) conference championships on the final weekend of the regular season. But if the...
