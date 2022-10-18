East Syracuse Minoa senior goalkeeper Isabelle Chavoustie’s shutout on Indian River broke a single-season school record that had stood for 33 years. “She’s the core of our team,” ESM head coach Jaime Vollmer said. “She’s got very talented players in front of her, but to know that you have that talent behind you, is just very reassuring.”

EAST SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO