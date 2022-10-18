Charleston four-piece Serpent Church brings its dark rock to LO-Fi Brewing on Meeting Street Extension Oct. 22 as part of the brewery’s costume contest event that also features Charleston alt-rock bands Lost Cosmonauts and Acid Hawk. Doors open 8 p.m. for the spooky shindig that kicks off with a Halloween set from DJ Fred Krugrrr. Tickets are $10-$15 for this 21 and older event. Purchase tickets here.

