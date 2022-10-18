Read full article on original website
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas (CCCUA)
Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas (CCCUA) offers technical certifications and associate’s degrees, collaborating with other colleges and universities to offer bachelor’s and master’s degrees on its campuses at De Queen (Sevier County), Nashville (Howard County), and Ashdown (Little River County). It also offers four associate’s degree programs completely online.
swark.today
Hope Vs Camden Fairview Tonight LIVE
Tune in tonight on SWARK.Today to get your weekly dose of Friday Night Football. Watch the Hope Bobcats take on the Camden Fairview Cardinals as they fight for the win. We will be LIVE at 6:45 pm game starts at 7:00 pm. Experience our live video with audio commentary by...
myarklamiss.com
El Dorado expecting record number of Airstreams in annual event
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Close to 60 recreational vehicles have signed up to be at the fifth annual Airstreams on the Square in Downtown El Dorado, Arkansas. The event runs from October 20 – 23, 2022 and this number of campers is the most registered since the event was launched in 2018.
WAAY-TV
Sparkman High School basketball Cheer Club forced to sit out season
Some cheerleaders won’t be in the bleachers during basketball games this season at Sparkman High School. The basketball Cheer Club was forced to toss in its pom-poms as the district searches for a faculty sponsor. The Madison County School System says the basketball cheer club's former sponsor/coach resigned last...
hopeprescott.com
Nevada County contestant finalist in State Fair Queen Contest
LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas State Fair advanced Southwest Regional winners in pageant competition today. Winners from four regions will compete for overall honors in the finals on Saturday, Oct. 22. A full schedule of events is available at www.ArkansasStateFair.com. FAIR QUEEN FINALISTS. Kendall Sands, Prescott, AR. (Representing Nevada...
2 students taken into custody for weapon discovered at El Dorado High School
UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, officials confirmed that two students were taken into custody for a weapon being on the campus of El Dorado High School. The identities of the students will not be released due to their juvenile status. Some EHS parents express to KTVE/KARD that they feel comforted knowing […]
Annual fall festival coming up in Magnolia, Arkansas
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The annual Magnolia Downtown Merchant’s fall festival is coming up soon in the town of Magnolia, Ark. The fall festival will take place all day on Saturday, October 29, 2022 and will be in and around the town square. There will be a trunk or treat from 2 PM to 4 […]
cenlanow.com
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by adults. If passed, the Issue would allow only licensed commercial facilities to cultivate and sell it.
hopeprescott.com
Leola Graves Donates Crocheted Hats For Cancer Center
Since the Hope Post Office is decorated Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mrs. Leola Graves brought cancer survivor Phyliss Awe of the post office 106 crocheted hats made by a cancer survivor. Awe will donate them to Christus St. Michael’s Cancer Center.
magnoliareporter.com
Oil and Gas: Four wells being drilled in Union County
Oil and gas drilling activity in recent weeks has included multiple workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Dews Production LLC of Mount Holly is the operator and DD Oilfield Services is the contractor for the re-entry of the Denny No. 2, surface hole location 1,059 feet FNL and 2,300 feet FEL in Section 32-19S-17W in a wildcat field in Union County. Total depth is to 9,163 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work started September 30.
arkadelphian.com
Crash claims life of Fordyce woman
A Dallas County woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident, Arkansas State Police said. Ray Evelyn Moore, 74, of Fordyce, died as a result of the accident, which happened at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Moore was traveling south on U.S. Highway 79 in rural Cleveland County in...
myarklamiss.com
Dress up your babies and fur-babies for Scare on the Square
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Main Street El Dorado is hosting Scare on the Square on October 29, 2022 in Downtown El Dorado, Arkansas. As part of the event, there will be costume contests on the Courthouse steps for both children and pets. The pet costume contest will begin...
hopeprescott.com
Grass Fire On Highway 73 West
Firemen from the Guernsey and Cross Roads Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a large fire Friday around 3:30pm. The fire was burning a wooded area near at least one occupied house. The fire was in the 160th block of Highway 73 west. Burning cinders and ash at one point was blowing across highway 73 and heavy smoke on both 73 and US 278 was impeding traffic. Gusty winds were driving the fire.
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for October 12-17, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Kim Herring / 421 So. Myrtle, Warren, AR / DOB 7-15-64 / warrant on 10-14-22 Shawn K. Forrest / 404 So. Wise, Warren,...
myarklamiss.com
Coroner IDs toddler, infant and shooter from Bill Cockrell Park murder-suicide
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the kidnapped and shot toddlers found in Bill Cockerell Park; the person responsible for kidnapping and shooting the children was also identified. Two children under three were found at the park late Tuesday. Lillian Rose Marter, 10 months, was found...
arkadelphian.com
Man charged for holding woman against will before she jumped from SUV and died
An Arkadelphia man has been charged in connection with the March 2022 death of a woman who apparently jumped from his vehicle and to her death. Prosecutors this week filed felony charges against Alvin Hill, 67, for his alleged involvement in the death of 23-year-old Erin Williams, who on the afternoon of March 26 jumped from Hill’s moving SUV and onto state Highway 8, less than a mile north of Palmetto Road. She was then struck by a pickup truck towing a camper, and died at the scene.
