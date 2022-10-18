Firemen from the Guernsey and Cross Roads Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a large fire Friday around 3:30pm. The fire was burning a wooded area near at least one occupied house. The fire was in the 160th block of Highway 73 west. Burning cinders and ash at one point was blowing across highway 73 and heavy smoke on both 73 and US 278 was impeding traffic. Gusty winds were driving the fire.

HOPE, AR ・ 16 HOURS AGO