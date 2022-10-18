ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Report: Chatfield under investigation for connection to ‘criminal enterprise’

By Andrew Birkle, Kiyerra Lake
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sb33J_0idsnxo600

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit News says it has court documents showing former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield is under investigation in connection with an alleged ‘criminal enterprise.’

The investigation allegedly involves embezzlement, bribery, campaign finance violations and controlled substances.

The paper reports that the documents named other high-profile figures in Lansing that agents for Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office are looking into related to Chatfield.

Chatfield served in the state legislature from 2015-2020.

As of now, no one has been charged as part of the investigation, which launched in January after Chatfield’s sister-in-law accused him of sexually abusing her beginning when she was 15-years-old.

Chatfield has denied any wrongdoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 11

Richard Darr
2d ago

he is one of the Lawmakers that stole)worker's rights. he supported right to work law destroyed pre vailing wage . Not surprised about him.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Michigan to pay $20M to people wrongly accused of fraud

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have agreed to set aside $20 million to settle a lawsuit by thousands of people who were wrongly accused of fraud when seeking unemployment benefits. The money was included in a larger bill recently signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It followed an agreement reached by the attorney general’s office and lawyers for people who said their constitutional rights were violated. Their case got a boost in July when the Michigan Supreme Court said they could seek financial relief from the state. An automated computer system used during the administration of Republican Gov. Rick Snyder was a disaster. People were accused of cheating to get jobless aid. They were forced to repay money, along with substantial penalties, before the Unemployment Insurance Agency finally acknowledged widespread errors that affected more than 40,000 people.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Prop 1 proposal

Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 …. Investigators are looking for a Fremont family, worried that no one has seen them for four days and about recent erratic behavior from the father. (Oct. 20, 2022) Izzo press conference part 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

ANTI-PROP 3 AD CONTROVERSY

6 News Capital Rundown for the week of 10-21-22. Lansing police program aims to teach kids about gang …. Lansing police program aims to teach kids about gang resistence. Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 …. Investigators are looking for a Fremont family, worried that no one has...
LANSING, MI
Fox17

AG Nessel announces $20M settlement in UIA class action lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. — A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit involving Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) and allegations it used an automated system that wrongly accused recipients of fraud. The Michigan Department of Attorney General says property assets were seized without due process after the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Proposal 2 addresses voting rights

Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 …. Investigators are looking for a Fremont family, worried that no one has seen them for four days and about recent erratic behavior from the father. (Oct. 20, 2022) Izzo press conference part 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Mid-Michigan treatment courts mark milestone in recoveries

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As substance abuse dots the national headlines, some mid-Michigan courts have looked at tackling the issue with a different approach. The effort to battle addiction and drug abuse has taken many forms in recent years,including stronger enforcement to expanding resources to help victims. One Ingham County woman said she wouldn’t be […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Judge: Michigan election challenger manual can't be used

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Thursday ruled that state elections officials can't use a manual outlining the rights and duties of election challengers and poll watchers.Court of Claims Judge Brock Swartzle's order comes just weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.Swartzle found that some provisions in the election challenger manual — such as a ban on the use of electronic devices at absentee counting boards — were at odds with the law or failed to undergo the proper rule-making procedure with input from the public and state lawmakers, the Detroit Free Press reported.The manual was prompted by disputes...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties

Following multiple deadlocks from the Michigan State Board of Canvassers (BSC), state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) consulted with the Department of the Attorney General about potential legal consequences if a board member fails to perform their duties.  In Michigan, the Board of Canvassers is responsible for certifying election results, as well as certifying petitions for […] The post AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy