Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Upcoming Community Meeting for Energy and Climate Change Task Force
ALEXANDRIA, VA – What can I do to conserve energy and become involved with reducing climate change? Are these questions you have ever asked yourself? If so, plan to attend the upcoming meeting of the Energy and Climate Change Task Force, along with other members of the public, to discuss the draft Action Plan and next steps.
Nominate Teacher and Principal of the Year by October 24
ALEXANDRIA, VA – Monday, Oct. 24 is the deadline to nominate an Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) teacher and principal for The Washington Post’s Principal and Teacher of the Year Awards. This year marks the 40th year of the award program. According to today’s ACPS Express newsletter, the honor “recognizes excellence in education in the region.”
Alexandria’s Zen Press Moving to King Street
ALEXANDRIA, VA-Zen Press, currently located at 8120 Richmond Hwy., hopes to open its doors on King Street by the new year!. Owner JuAnn Wong, has created quite the business in the short time since she’s opened her doors in February of 2022, and is looking forward to sharing her delicious recipes (to include avocado toast and fruit bowls) and homemade wellness juices to more customers in Old Town.
Wilderness Kids Alexandria Has Teens Climbing Walls
ALEXANDRIA, VA — “I love going up there. But going down? That’s scary.”. That is how Rodrick Byrd, a 7th grader at Francis Hammond Middle School describes his experience rock climbing. But from watching him scramble up a 30-foot rock face at Carderock Cliffs in Maryland and repel back down again, you definitely can’t see any fear.
OBITUARY: Shannon C. Flynn, 55, Research Psychologist and Lover of the Arts
ALEXANDRUA, VA -Shannon Cecilia Flynn, 55, of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at INOVA Alexandria Hospital after an extended illness, due to complications from covid. Shannon was born in Washington, D.C. and was the daughter of Laurie M. Flynn and H. Joseph Flynn. Shannon served for almost...
OBITUARY: Marlin G. Lord, 84, Architect and Living Legend of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, VA – Marlin G. Lord passed away at the age of 84 on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Born in 1937, he worked as an architect and was named a Living Legend of Alexandria in 2013. Lord was also a former president of the Del Ray Citizens Association who left a mark on his neighborhood.
‘Design for Murder’ is a Crafty, Clever, Comedic Nailbiter
ALEXANDRIA, VA – If you’re looking for a whodunit – something crafty, clever and comedic – look no further than Design for Murder. It’s got all the elements necessary to curdle your blood and engage your brain. This nifty mystery has more twists and turns and schools of red herrings than you can count. In fact, no matter who you think is doing the killing, you will undoubtedly be mistaken because it takes until the final scene before all is revealed. It’s a nailbiter on steroids.
Say Hello to Della J’s Delectables New Location!
Alexandria, VA We said welcome Della J’s Delectables as it opened its second location with a ribbon cutting on October 19 at 7692 Richmond Highway, former location of a Ruby Tuesday. Featuring delicious home-style cooking, the new restaurant offers delicious meals in an easily accessible location. There’s plenty of parking and easy entry for all. The interior has undergone a complete remodeling and echoes the family warmth and comfort you will find on your plate. According to Katrina, one of the managers, “We want it to feel like home when you dine here.”
