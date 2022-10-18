ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco mayor slams Elon Musk for snubbing California and moving Tesla to Texas

By Tori Richards, Investigative Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 22

Lee S.
3d ago

Oh no, Elon is a business man and moving Tesla out of California to Texas was a smart business move. Just like many California residents are fleeing California and moving Texas too.

Reply(1)
25
Seahorse
3d ago

ANYONE who lives with the insane government of California and likes it should stay. Any SMART business owner should run like HELL to a RED state to thrive!

Reply
15
Joe_roblox
3d ago

Many Businesses are fleeing California. Many more will follow. Super high taxes, crime, drugs and illegal immigration.

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

California Man Sues Hot Sauce Brand After Discovering It Isn't Made in Texas

Whether you're team Tapatio or team Cholula, or maybe you prefer Valentina over Frank's, almost everyone has a strong opinion on their hot sauce of choice. This, of course, can lead to heated debates and, in rare cases, legal action. Such is the case in California, where one resident purchased a hot sauce they were led to believe was manufactured in Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

California is losing residents and Gavin Newsom has excuses

Speaking at the recent Code 2022 conference, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was finally asked the most and perhaps the only relevant question about his career: Why are so many people leaving his state right now?. "Many factors — and there’s been two deep analyses that drives the No. 1...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Independent

Elizabeth Duncan: The Last WomanExecuted in California

New Book on the Santa Barbara Mother-in-Law Who Paid to Have Her Son’s Pregnant Wife Murdered. Deborah Holt Larkin was an over-anxious 10-year-old living in Ventura in November 1958 when her father, a reporter for the Ventura County Star Free Press, began covering the story of a pregnant nurse in Santa Barbara named Olga Kupczyk, who had gone mysteriously missing in the middle of the night. Making it all the more ominous, Kupczyk’s purse and wallet were still in her Garden Street apartment, and her soon-to-be baby’s new clothes were folded neatly in plain sight. “It was a pivotal event in my life,” Larkin said during a recent interview.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS News

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Tour Sandra Bullock's Sprawling 91-Acre San Diego Home Listed for $6 Million

Sandra Bullock has devoted much of her A-list fortune to real estate ventures. She has built an extensive portfolio, buying and selling homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Georgia Tybee Island, and many other cities across the country. Dirt reported that the Oscar-winning actor owns more than 17 residential and commercial properties in the U.S., including several multimillion-dollar homes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
musictimes.com

Grimes Net Worth 2022: Singer Claims To Be 'Successful,' Yet Needs Elon Musk's Help to Buy a House

Grimes raised eyebrows when she said she could not afford to buy a home without Elon Musk's financial assistance. The "Genesis" singer, who shares two children with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, took to Twitter on Monday to invite her followers to sign a petition against Texas's soaring housing costs. "My fellow Texans! Petitions can feel useless but I guarantee local politicians are taking these seriously," she tweeted. "Plz sign to reduce housing costs in Austin. There's effective legislation on the table here but we need public support."
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Has Good News About the Next Tesla Vehicle

It's been a hectic week for Elon Musk. The charismatic and visionary CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has been busy on all fronts. He started the week by causing a big controversy by proposing a peace plan to end the Russian war in Ukraine. This plan, perceived as pro-Russia, was widely...
Narcity USA

This Californian Revealed Where To Take Someone You Hate In San Francisco

A new TikTok trend has been making its rounds on the video-sharing platform, where locals in major U.S. cities explain where they would take someone they hate around town. One local from San Francisco chimed in, making an itinerary of places they would go to with someone that they didn't like if they were visiting the city. The video has amassed nearly 200,000 views since it was originally posted on October 10, 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy