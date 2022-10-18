ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Jackson police seek missing 12-year-old boy

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are looking for CardiAir Hardwick, a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing. Authorities said he was last seen leaving his home on McKinley Street, between Hill Place and Lansing Avenue. Hardwick stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds....
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police investigates shooting on Cesar Chavez Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired on Cesar Chavez Street at about 1 a.m. Police said they found 50 shell casings and multiple caliber casings. Officials...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen 1931 REO 835 convertible. According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen in early October while in an enclosed trailer that was on Rosemary Street in Lansing Township. A photo of the stolen vehicle...
WNEM

Police investigate murder after body found on sidewalk

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a murder after a body was found on a sidewalk Thursday morning. Police responded to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20 for the report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk near an empty lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Brighton woman, Wyandotte teen seriously injured in head-on crash on US-127

EMERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A teen driver was air-lifted to a hospital Friday morning following a head-on collision in Gratiot County. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. on US-127 near Harrison Road. Police said an 18-year-old woman from Wyandotte was traveling southbound on US-127 when they crossed over the grass median and struck a northbound vehicle.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Woman arrested after car chase in DeWitt Township ends in crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was arrested Friday morning following a brief police pursuit in DeWitt Township. According to authorities, just after midnight, a Michigan State Police trooper responded to assist the Dewitt Township Police and Dewitt City Police who were investigating active larceny from an automobile where suspects were attempting to cut catalytic converters.
DEWITT, MI
WNEM

42-year-old woman killed in early morning crash

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 42-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Flint Friday morning. It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. at N. Saginaw Street and Damon Street. The woman, Suzan Jean Moody, was crossing N. Saginaw Street when she was struck by a silver Mitsubishi that was traveling northbound on N. Saginaw Street, the Flint Police Department said.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint Township Police searching for missing man last seen in September

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man. Authorities say 31-year-old Charles Leroy Jones III was last seen leaving his home on Scenic Vue Dr. in Flint Township on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2022. According to police, Jones told his...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Parents arrested for death of 1-year-old

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two Shiawassee County parents were arrested for the death of their 1-year-old child. Investigators were called to a home in Shiawassee Township in February for reports of an unresponsive child. The investigation revealed the 1-year-old had died from an acute fentanyl overdose, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Former Webberville Treasurer and Clerk charged with embezzlement

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - 52-year-old, Jaymee Hord from Owosso has been charged by the Ingham County Prosecutor for one count of embezzlement between $50,000 to $100,000, a 15-year felony. Following a 7-month investigation by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, including a financial forensic audit by an outside firm.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing shows reasons for public safety bond

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re getting a look at some of the conditions Lansing’s first responders are working in every day. The city is asking voters to pass a bond to replace buildings built in the 1950′s and 1960′s with new ones on South Washington Avenue, near the old McLaren Hospital.
LANSING, MI

