Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WILX-TV
Jackson police seek missing 12-year-old boy
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are looking for CardiAir Hardwick, a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing. Authorities said he was last seen leaving his home on McKinley Street, between Hill Place and Lansing Avenue. Hardwick stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds....
WILX-TV
Ann Arbor police seek missing 14-year-old that talked about killing herself
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Ann Arbor are looking for Samyah Setin Nundley, a missing 14-year-old girl. According to authorities, she was last seen leaving her home on Pheasant Run on Wednesday. Police said she left a note behind that talked about killing herself. Police describe Nundley as...
WILX-TV
Lansing police investigates shooting on Cesar Chavez Street
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired on Cesar Chavez Street at about 1 a.m. Police said they found 50 shell casings and multiple caliber casings. Officials...
WILX-TV
1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen 1931 REO 835 convertible. According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen in early October while in an enclosed trailer that was on Rosemary Street in Lansing Township. A photo of the stolen vehicle...
WNEM
Police investigate murder after body found on sidewalk
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a murder after a body was found on a sidewalk Thursday morning. Police responded to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20 for the report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk near an empty lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WILX-TV
Brighton woman, Wyandotte teen seriously injured in head-on crash on US-127
EMERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A teen driver was air-lifted to a hospital Friday morning following a head-on collision in Gratiot County. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. on US-127 near Harrison Road. Police said an 18-year-old woman from Wyandotte was traveling southbound on US-127 when they crossed over the grass median and struck a northbound vehicle.
Body found near empty lot on Flint’s east side, police investigating
FLINT, MI – Police say there are no suspects in custody after a man was shot to death near an empty lot on Flint’s southeast side. Flint police said they were called to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue, near Thread Lake, around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, after someone reported that they had found a body on a sidewalk near an empty lot.
WILX-TV
Woman arrested after car chase in DeWitt Township ends in crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was arrested Friday morning following a brief police pursuit in DeWitt Township. According to authorities, just after midnight, a Michigan State Police trooper responded to assist the Dewitt Township Police and Dewitt City Police who were investigating active larceny from an automobile where suspects were attempting to cut catalytic converters.
WNEM
42-year-old woman killed in early morning crash
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 42-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Flint Friday morning. It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. at N. Saginaw Street and Damon Street. The woman, Suzan Jean Moody, was crossing N. Saginaw Street when she was struck by a silver Mitsubishi that was traveling northbound on N. Saginaw Street, the Flint Police Department said.
WNEM
Flint Township Police searching for missing man last seen in September
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man. Authorities say 31-year-old Charles Leroy Jones III was last seen leaving his home on Scenic Vue Dr. in Flint Township on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2022. According to police, Jones told his...
WNEM
Parents arrested for death of 1-year-old
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two Shiawassee County parents were arrested for the death of their 1-year-old child. Investigators were called to a home in Shiawassee Township in February for reports of an unresponsive child. The investigation revealed the 1-year-old had died from an acute fentanyl overdose, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Lansing police need help in solving cold case homicide
The Lansing Police Department needs help solving a 2004 homicide and finding two men with warrants.
WILX-TV
Michigan parents charged with murder after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan parents were arrested after their 1-year-old child reportedly died from a fentanyl overdose. According to authorities, detectives were called to a home in Shiawassee Township in February after a child was found unresponsive. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said the child had died from an acute fentanyl overdose.
Video shows multi-car accident in Washtenaw Co.
A video posted by the Michigan State Police shows a multi-vehicle car accident.
Bridge Street death ruled a homicide
The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled a death that happened on Bridge Street a homicide.
WILX-TV
Former Webberville Treasurer and Clerk charged with embezzlement
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - 52-year-old, Jaymee Hord from Owosso has been charged by the Ingham County Prosecutor for one count of embezzlement between $50,000 to $100,000, a 15-year felony. Following a 7-month investigation by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, including a financial forensic audit by an outside firm.
WILX-TV
Lansing shows reasons for public safety bond
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re getting a look at some of the conditions Lansing’s first responders are working in every day. The city is asking voters to pass a bond to replace buildings built in the 1950′s and 1960′s with new ones on South Washington Avenue, near the old McLaren Hospital.
WILX-TV
Halloween fright comes early for East Lansing residents, decorations disappear
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in East Lansing are prepared for Halloween. They have their pumpkins and decorations on display. They weren’t prepared for what would take place in the late night hours. News 10 received a tip that Halloween decorations are being stolen from homes east...
4 guns & meth seized in Ingham County Thursday morning
During the first traffic stop, the deputy seized one handgun and charges will be sought for carrying a concealed weapon, the ICSO said.
State police trooper on motorcycle injured in Eaton County crash
EATON COUNTY, MI -- A state police trooper riding a motorcycle was injured in a two vehicle crash in Eaton County, police said. Police said a trooper from the First District Motor Unit was riding a motorcycle south on Canal Road in Delta Township about 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
Comments / 4