yankodesign.com
The ‘World’s Smallest Game Boy’ is tiny enough to fit on your keychain, and it actually plays games
Smaller than the display on your Apple Watch, the Thumby holds the title of the smallest gaming console to be publicly available to consumers. It’s a little over an inch in length, and 0.7 inches in width, and weighs a paltry 4.8 grams, or about as much as an individual AirPod. Armed with a 72×40 Monochrome OLED display and 2MB of onboard storage, the Thumby comes with 5 games pre-loaded and allows you to add more using a MicroUSB cable. And in case you’re wondering, yes it runs Doom… or a version of it.
A small modification allowed Tesla Model S to travel 1,600 miles without charging
You either love or absolutely hate such mods.
iPhone warning as Apple admits bug is freezing certain models – full list of affected devices
APPLE has warned iPhone 14 users of a bug that can freeze their devices. The tech giant revealed that there is a bug on some iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. This flaw forces a pop-up message that says, "SIM Not...
techunwrapped.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max a month later, it has not gone as expected
A month has already passed since the iPhone 14 Pro Max came into my hands, so I think it has been enough time to be able to tell you, in a much more personal post than usual, what my experience has been and is being with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is the top model of iPhone that you can find right now in the Apple Store. I can already tell you that not everything has gone as expected.
yankodesign.com
This downsized bike camper is fully off-grid, completely sustainable mode of transport for solo wanderers
Fold-out camping modules for the back of a truck are a common sight. Some of us downsizing fanatics may have already tasted the waters. But camping trailers are not for everyone. If you are a solo traveler, you need a compact solution that can put you behind the pedal and take you a few miles to the middle of nowhere and get you back home after a satisfactory weekend with yourself.
yankodesign.com
Pixel Watch iFixit teardown reveals its beauty is only skin deep for now
Google finally launched the first smartwatch under its own Pixel brand, and the reception of the wearable device has been a bit mixed. Its unique dome-like display definitely gives it a unique visual personality, but the jury is still out when whether that’s actually a strength or a liability. Even with years of references and lessons from other manufacturers, the Pixel Watch seems to have all the makings of a first-gen device, especially once you start to open it up. As iFixit discovered, the smartwatch’s simple yet attractive design doesn’t extend inside, and the device could be a nightmare for both owners and technicians that need to simply repair a cracked screen or a loose crown.
2023 Hyundai Grandeur Revealed As Boldly Redesigned Flagship Sedan
When is a fancy Hyundai not a Genesis? When it's the Grandeur. The big sedan is entering its seventh generation with a radically different design compared to its predecessor. If the name doesn't ring a bell, it's sold in some markets as the Azera. The United States was one of them until the automaker axed it in 2017 by deciding not to bring the previous-gen car. A substantial facelift arrived in late 2019, and now, the all-new model is here.
yankodesign.com
These smart devices will feel at home in your minimalist living space
Thanks to the events of the past two or three years, people have become more conscious of how their homes can be expressions of their personalities as well as a way to set certain moods. Homeowners have started to pay closer attention to the designs of their homes, especially living rooms that act as a hub for families and visitors. Although there are countless design trends and styles, minimalism continues to be the most popular, especially because of how clean it looks by default. Appearances can sometimes be deceiving, though, and it might ironically be more difficult to pull off because of the choices you have to make to get that effect. A minimalist room doesn’t have to be barren, though, and it definitely doesn’t mean it has to be low-tech. To help get you started in upgrading your living room, here are a few gadgets and devices that will deliver a hi-tech lifestyle without clashing with your space’s minimalist aesthetics.
yankodesign.com
Aqara’s Curtain Drivers let you automatically open and shut your curtains using voice commands
Designed to fit practically onto any style of curtain rod, the Aqara Curtain Drivers are tiny robotic butlers that open and close your curtains for you based on commands or smart-home routines. With a built-in illumination detector, the curtains can also be programmed to close when it’s incredibly sunny outside, saving on air conditioning and electricity bills… and did I mention, it fits onto any existing curtain with a simple snap?
Best hidden camera detector in 2022: hunt out bugs, trackers and spy cams
Protect your privacy! Locate spy cameras and find out if you're being bugged, with the best hidden camera detectors
yankodesign.com
State-of-the-art steering wheel concept comes with touch-sensitive inputs and a recyclable design
Here’s a fact I definitely didn’t know up until right now. Steering wheels don’t get recycled. They inevitably always end up in landfills, and while almost every part of a car can be stripped for parts, repurposed, refurbished, or recycled, a steering wheel usually isn’t. The ‘Cercle’ changes that. With a design that is both advanced as well as recyclable, the Cercle adopts a circular economy approach to design. It comes with touch-sensitive inputs that bring a cutting-edge experience to your ride… but more importantly, the Cercle can be pulled apart, repaired, and recycled. Internal tech can be swapped out, external housing can be replaced (if broken), all without compromising on the Cercle’s user experience.
yankodesign.com
Turtle Beach Atom Controller’s ingenious split two-piece design takes mobile gaming on Android to new level
There is a reason why Backbone controller rides at the pinnacle of the mobile gaming industry. It is not just the ability to turn a phone into a PlayStation portable to play compatible titles. That’s because the gaming controller snaps to any Android phone or an iPhone with equal dexterity. This is one trick that most such controllers, made to turn a phone into a portable gaming mega-device imbibe.
Carscoops
Rule The Playground With This Electric Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Ride-On
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept is an electrifying preview of things to come, but customers can already snag an electric Challenger SRT Hellcat if they’re willing to make a few tradeoffs. Key among them is a top speed of 2.8 mph (4.5 km/h), which is conveniently the same...
yankodesign.com
These sleek e-bicycles are designed for lovers of sustainability and fitness
In 2022, living more sustainably and consciously should be a priority for all of us, – whether it’s making changes in our daily lives, consumption, or even our means of transportation. Our typical fossil-fuel-consuming means of transportation need to be replaced by greener and more environment-friendly alternatives, and Electric Bicycles are an appealing option! Not only do they curb fuel consumption and reduce automotive emissions, but they’re also a healthy source of exercise for us! I mean, not only do we get to save the Earth from air pollution, but we can also get some intense cardio done. And they’re becoming an increasingly popular option day by day. It’s estimated that by 2023, the total number of electric bicycles in circulation around the world, will be 300 million, which is an exponential increase, from 200 million back in 2019. It looks like everyone is slowly and steadily hopping onto the e-bicycle bandwagon. And, we’ve curated a whole range of innovative designs for you. We have a whole collection of sleek, modern, and super cool e-bikes for you!
yankodesign.com
The Milano Vision GT might be the first ever sportscar designed keeping videogames in mind
It isn’t often that an automobile’s design brief reads ‘must look and feel great in games’, but the Milano Vision GT is your rare outlier. Envisioned by automobile designer Alex Imnadze Baldini, the Milano Vision GT (B Type) tries to create “a new brand that could have been made for games like Gran Turismo or Forza Horizon”. The reference to the city of Milan came from the fact that it’s considered the mecca of modern car design, and was also the hometown of Baldini’s petrolhead grandfather, who inspired him to take up car design as a profession.
CNET
Here's a Fix to the Most Annoying iOS 16 Feature
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Overall, the new features and settings that iOS 16 brings to the iPhone are very welcome. It's great to finally be able to unsend text messages or get haptic feedback whenever you type in the keyboard -- but there's one feature that you might not be so fond of.
MotorTrend Magazine
Brembo Sensify: Meet the Next Big Thing in Automotive Braking
Brakes haven't evolved much since four-wheel electronic antilock became mainstream, but I think I just experienced the next leap in braking tech: Brembo Sensify. With today's ABS, when you step on the pedal, pressure is distributed evenly to all four wheels, either directly or by wire via an external pressure source and often with a front/rear proportioning valve. Then, if traction is lost at one or more of the tires, a valve on a central hydraulic controller relieves some pressure to the slipping wheel(s) to regain traction. But today's best hydraulic valves can only open and close in roughly 20-millisecond increments, relieving about 5 bar (73 psi) of brake pressure each time. Drivers feel pulsations, as does the chassis. Both are happier without them, and Sensify eliminates them.
yankodesign.com
A pair of G-Shock watches arrive in blazing solar flare-theme to celebrate 40th anniversary of the brand
Haute Horlogerie is a synonym with Casio today. But when the watchmaker started out in the 1970s, it was known for its delicate line of timepieces, long until 1983 when it launched the shock-resistant G-Shock line-up. Now that the watch series, an epitome of toughness, celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2023; the build-up to the celebrations has already begun with the introduction of two scintillating Flare Red G-Shock watches.
yankodesign.com
This colorful collection of office furniture adds a casual + cozy element to the modern workplace
Since the transition from home offices to actual corporate offices has begun, it’s important to ensure that employees feel comfortable, safe, and motivated in their workplace. Adding an element of warmth will surely help employees to ease into their new work routine, after spending more than a year working from home. And a great collection of furniture could really help with that – such as the ZooZoo collection by Narbutas.
yankodesign.com
OPPO Design In Tech: Making technology more nature-inspired yet human-centric
Technology permeates our lives, and our world revolves around it. From the computers that run the backbone of the world’s information system to the smartphones that are glued to our hands and faces, technology has left an indelible imprint on modern human civilization. Despite its importance, technology is always perceived as an independent entity, rather than something that’s connected to humans. Technology is synonymous with rapid advancement and innovation, but there’s scope for building tech that emotionally resonates with humans. Smartphones, for example, are something that is critical to both work and personal lives, yet some people still see them simply as a “piece of tech” that’s in the same category as appliances and power tools. It doesn’t have to be that way, though, and OPPO is trying to break out of that mold by bringing emotions and passion into these devices, using design as a bridge that connects technology and people.
