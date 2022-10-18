Read full article on original website
Amigurumi Glowing Ghost Crochet Pattern
Crochet an adorable little glow-in-the-dark ghost with this easy to follow, free, amigurumi pattern. This little guy is so quick to make, that you have plenty of time to hook out a bunch of these for gifts for Halloween.
Halloween Pumpkin to Witch Doll Knitting Pattern
I want to call this an inside out doll but I’m not sure that’s totally accurate. One “side” is a pumpkin (the pattern calls it a pumpkin cupcake, if you want to be technical) wearing a with hat. Lift the hat off and you’ll find the witch inside. Flip it around and the witch doll is wearing a little black dress.
3 Needlepoint Stitches for Skies
Take your needlepoint design up to another level with these three stitches that are ideal for skies. It comes to use from Poppy Monk Needlepoint. The author takes a deep look at all three stitches. Each one is described in details (including a photo example) and pros and cons are given. In addition to the photo of each stitch, there is a stitch chart to help you out.
Use Paper Piecing to Create a Cozy Card
How sweet is this little pup snoozing on the couch on this cozy card from Yana!? Doesn’t the background, couch and cushions look like fabric? She stamped directly onto pattern papers for a pretty paper piecing technique with little coloring involved. Visit the Yana Smakula blog for a video...
Drawstring Produce Bag Sewing Tutorial
Leave the one time use produce bags at the store! Use a reusable mesh produce bag instead! Sew Simple Home shows how you can sew a simple drawstring produce bag that you can use over and over. Go to Sew Simple Home for the sewing tutorial. [photo credit: Sew Simple...
Halloween Shaker and Slider Card
Wow, this wonderful slimline Halloween “BOO” card from Mercy is just full of surprises! The letters that spell out Boo are shakers and the section at the right is a slider that pulls up to reveal a fun Halloween scene that’s also a shaker. She used products from Art Impressions to create her card and is over on their blog with a step by step how to.
Kids Trick or Treat Tote – Free Sewing Pattern
Sew an adorable trick or treat tote for your kid to collect candy this Halloween! Bombshell Bling has a free pattern you can use to sew this kids trick or treat bag. Sew it up from fun Halloween novelty prints! Finished dimensions are approximately 13″ x 13″. Head over to Bombshell Bling for the free sewing pattern.
Autumn Photo Frame Home Decor Project
Take your scrapbooking off the page and onto your desk or wall with a fun DIY photo frame. Lauren used a wooden frame, chipboard shapes, stamping ink pads, stamps and stencils to create this home decor project. She stenciled leaves and stamped words directly onto the wood frame and added color with ink pads to the chipboard leaves, stamped and cut out more leaves and some acorns to decorate the frame.
Create DIY Halloween Candy Boxes with Scrapbook Supplies
Your Halloween themed papers and embellishments don’t have to be just for scrapbook layouts you can also use them to create fun Treat Boxes for Halloween (and other holidays and occasions). These are inspired by Christmas Crackers, die cut from Halloween pattern paper with tissue paper at the ends and tied with ribbon. Decorated with die cut shapes, tags and cute embellishments.
County Fair Layout
Becki used products from Simple Stories to create this fun County Fair Layout. She sewed two layers of pattern papers to fall leaf paper adhering her photos with washi tape towards the bottom. Below the photos she added her title and a farm scene made from printed die cuts. Above is her journaling printed and cut in strips with a cluster of more dies.
Cute and Cozy Stashbusters: Stashbusting Accessories
Stashbusting, ah, stashbusting. How much we adore you! Is there anything more satisfying than not only finishing a task but also being extremely resourceful while doing so? The payout is doubled with Cute and Cozy Stashbusters. The satisfaction of repurposing your odds and ends to make funky, trendy pieces that...
Camping Mini Album
Now that Fall weather is here it’s a great time to go camping before it gets too cold. Katelyn used products from Wild Whispers to create her fun Camping Mini Album. From pattern papers she die cut concentric scalloped edge circles for the pages, adding pre-printed die cut images and text to each page. The entire album is held together with a large metal “O” ring.
How to Make an Embroidered Japanese Knot Bag
Make an entrance at your next function with this gorgeous Japanese knot bag from the Bernina blog. Learn how to make the block and all of the embroidery. It will be the talk of all of your friends. In the blog post you will find links to the various files...
