ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

SCHSL state football rankings, October 18

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lAnkh_0idsmdIB00

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest SCHSL state football media rankings are out heading into Week 9. Below are the Top 10 from Class 5A down to Class 1A with our local squads in BOLD. First place votes are in parenthesis.

Class 5A:

1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Dorman (1)
3. Lexington
4. TL Hanna
5. Gaffney
6. Hillcrest (1)
7. Summerville
8. Sumter
9. Fort Dorchester
10. Byrnes

Class 4A:

1. South Florence (16)
2. AC Flora (2)
3. West Florence
4. Northwestern
5. Catawba Ridge (1)
6. Ridge View
7. South Pointe
8. Greenville
9. James Island
10. Westside

Class 3A:

1. Daniel (19)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Powdersville
5. Beaufort
6. Belton Honea Path
7. Camden
8. Loris
9. Gilbert
10. Hanahan

Class 2A:

1. Oceanside Collegiate (14)
2. Barnwell (4)
3. Abbeville
4. Woodland
5. Gray Collegiate
6. Marion
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Saluda (1)
9. Buford
10. Andrew Jackson

Class 1A:

1. Johnsonville (11)
2. Christ Church (4)
3. Lewisville
4. St. Joseph’s
5. Estill (3)
6. Southside Christian (1)
7. Calhoun County
8. Lake View
9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
10. Baptist Hill

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

The Blitz Week 9 – highlights & scores

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s the second to last week of the high school football regular season. Below are the games, scores, and highlights after the 11pm Blitz. The home team is listed on the bottom. All games start at 730pm unless otherwise noted. SCHSL Friday Night Scoreboard: Sumter 42St. James 14 (Final) Carolina Forest […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
High School Football PRO

Gaffney, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dorman High School football team will have a game with Gaffney High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GAFFNEY, SC
WBTW News13

5-year-old shoots self, 7-year-old sister in Dillon County, deputies say

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 5-year-old shot himself and his 7-year-old sister in Dillon County Monday afternoon, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The 5-year-old got ahold of a gun Monday afternoon and shot himself and his 7-year-old sister on Sandy Ridge Road, deputies said. Both children are expected to survive. It’s unclear […]
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman wins twice on lottery ticket

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston woman won big – twice – while playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. State lottery officials said the lucky player purchased a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the Circle K on Meeting Street for the Sept. 5 drawing. “On one row she matched all five numbers to win […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Lumberton man killed in family confrontation, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies are investigating after a Lumberton man was killed Tuesday in a domestic incident with a family member, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. David Strickland, 53, […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

84K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy