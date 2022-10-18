‘Foodstock 8’ benefit concert coming in November
TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — "Foodstock 8" will take place on Sunday, November 6 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rustic Barn Pub in Troy. Foodstock is a benefit concert for The Food Pantries, offering six hours of music. There is an entry cover of a suggested $10 or a donation of food products, hygiene products, and more.
Musical performances will take place by Northern Borne, The Hilltown Ramblers, The Tyes, Soul Sky, Bob Barker Bank, and The Mushroom Men. Suggested food items to donate include:
- Canned items
- green beans
- mixed vegetables
- carrots
- peaches
- pineapples
- pears
- tomatoes
- 100% juice
- tuna
- salmon
- chicken
- dried beans
- peanut butter
- Starches
- rice/pasta (brown/whole wheat/gluten free)
- whole grain cereal
- oatmeal
- pancake mix
- Infant needs
- diapers
- formula
- wipes
- Hygiene supplies
- feminine hygiene products
- shampoo and conditioner
- toothbrushes and toothpaste
- deodorant
- bathroom tissue
- paper towels
- soap
- body wash
- laundry and dish soap
- Other
- soups
- condiments
- canned pasta sauce
- can openers
- Foods to avoid
- home canned food
- outdated food
- food without labels
- glass jars
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
