‘Foodstock 8’ benefit concert coming in November

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — “Foodstock 8” will take place on Sunday, November 6 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rustic Barn Pub in Troy. Foodstock is a benefit concert for The Food Pantries, offering six hours of music. There is an entry cover of a suggested $10 or a donation of food products, hygiene products, and more.

Musical performances will take place by Northern Borne, The Hilltown Ramblers, The Tyes, Soul Sky, Bob Barker Bank, and The Mushroom Men. Suggested food items to donate include:

Canned items green beans mixed vegetables carrots peaches pineapples pears tomatoes 100% juice tuna salmon chicken dried beans peanut butter



Starches rice/pasta (brown/whole wheat/gluten free) whole grain cereal oatmeal pancake mix



Infant needs diapers formula wipes



Hygiene supplies feminine hygiene products shampoo and conditioner toothbrushes and toothpaste deodorant bathroom tissue paper towels soap body wash laundry and dish soap



Other soups condiments canned pasta sauce can openers



Foods to avoid home canned food outdated food food without labels glass jars



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.