wdet.org
jessica Care moore wants her opera to be an immersive experience
Coming to the DSO is a show that combines poetry, opera and music under the direction of one of Detroit’s greatest voices. jessica Care moore is an incredible poet, performer, educator and Detroiter. Her newest show is called WILD BEAUTY, and it features collaborations with Kisma Jordan, Ideeya and De’Sean Jones. The show will take place at the DSO’s Cube on Friday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m.
wdet.org
Jessica Care Moore shares details on her opera, feature film projects
Detroit world-renown poet, Jessica Care Moore, will showcase her new operatic work at Detroit Symphony space, The Cube, tonight (Oct. 21). The multi-hyphenate artist will unpack the love, loss and laughter she’s experienced in the past couple of years, including the pandemic. “You’re going to expect something different. Wild...
wdet.org
Whitmer and Dixon talk business at Detroit Economic Club
Michigan’s economy was on the agenda as the state’s gubernatorial candidates made their pitch to the Detroit Economic Club — putting aside topics like abortion and past elections. Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the tax incentive deals she’s brokered with Republicans in the legislature are drawing jobs...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit to speed up lead service line replacement thanks to $100 million fund
Detroit Water and Sewerage Department officials said they will speed up the replacement of about 80,000 lead service lines thanks to a $100 million fund from state and federal grants. The Detroit News reports the lines will be replaced at no additional cost to customers, according to DWSD Director Gary...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gov. Whitmer creates committee to review Michigan’s residential youth facilities
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new committee meant to make sure kids in Michigan’s juvenile justice system get the help they need. The new Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee will work to improve staff retention and create standards for all facilities. The group will meet quarterly after its membership has been finalized.
wdet.org
Psychedelics could provide relief for mental health challenges
Psychedelics have the potential to help heal issues like anxiety, major depression, long term grief and other mental health challenges that many people are struggling to navigate in today’s world. This is something we’ve covered on CultureShift for a long time now — not only the potentials of these...
wdet.org
What you need to know about Oakland County’s voluntary gun buyback program
Compared with other rich countries, America has by far the most gun violence — homicide cases, suicides and gun accidents are higher in the U.S. than anywhere else. There’s a simple reason for that: There are a lot of guns, and relatively little legislation constraining gun access. National...
