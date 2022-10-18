Coming to the DSO is a show that combines poetry, opera and music under the direction of one of Detroit’s greatest voices. jessica Care moore is an incredible poet, performer, educator and Detroiter. Her newest show is called WILD BEAUTY, and it features collaborations with Kisma Jordan, Ideeya and De’Sean Jones. The show will take place at the DSO’s Cube on Friday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m.

