Alaska State

Enforcement of Tribal Court Protective Orders a historic step forward

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Department of Public Safety has been working to update the Alaska Public Safety Network so that any Tribal Court Protective Order can be entered into the statewide criminal justice system. The Alaska Department of Public Safety in Partnership with the Alaska Department of Law, Alaska...
September jobs up 3% from September 2021

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - September employment in Alaska was up 3% compared to September of 2021, an increase of 9,500 jobs. Nearly all sectors grew over the year, although just a few have returned to pre-pandemic levels. The state Department of Labor said this summer's job numbers were bolstered by...
North Slope oil and gas lease sale opens

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The State of Alaska 2022 fall lease sale for the North Slope is currently live. Bidding is available online through the EnergyNet platform until Nov. 3, with winning bids published on Nov. 9. The State’s Division of Oil and Gas typically holds two oil and gas...
