Read full article on original website
Trish Walker
3d ago
I hope the vet clinic closes, he loses his license, and they investigate any other abuse in this home!!!!! Let him rot in hell!!!!!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Related
Macomb County veterinarian in viral video charged with animal abuse
The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has charged veterinarian Wayne Gilchrist with one count of animal abuse after a video of him appearing to beat, choke and slam his dog went viral. The alleged abuse happened in the Ray Township man's private home, according to a Friday news release, and authorities discovered the dog bit a puppy and juvenile in the home. ...
The Oakland Press
Details revealed in murder of WWJ anchor, attack in Chesterfield Township
The accused killer of a WWJ news anchor in his Chesterfield Township home allegedly said he planned the attack, according to reports. Arthur Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, was arraigned Sept. 26 on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and unlawful imprisonment. Williamson allegedly killed Jim Matthews, 57, with a hammer after Matthews arrived home at Hidden Harbor condominiums off of Jefferson Avenue in the early morning of Sept. 23 from his job as an overnight anchor on WWJ-AM (950) radio station.
Macomb County veterinarian arraigned on animal cruelty charges after video shows alleged abuse
A veterinarian from Macomb County has been charged with one count of animal cruelty after a video surfaced last week showing his alleged mistreatment of a dog. Wayne Gilchrist, 52, was arraigned on Friday at the 42-1 District Court in Romeo.
Arab American News
Witness in Dearborn says teenage girl grabbed by arm, escorted into Prius; police seek help
DEARBORN – Police in Dearborn are seeking information about a suspicious incident possibly involving a teenage girl. Police says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, they was notified of a suspicious situation involving a Blue Toyota Prius and a White Toyota Prius in the area of Warren Ave. and Wyoming Ave in Dearborn.
Teen arrested in shooting death of Lyft driver in Pontiac
According to the Oakland County Sheriff's office, a 49-year-old woman from Eastpointe was found dead inside her car Friday morning with a gunshot wound at the back of her head.
Man charged with murder in death of 17-year-old found on I-94
(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man is charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old, who was found on interstate 94 in Macomb County.Nathaniel Taylor, of Southfield, was arraigned Friday in the 40th District Court on second-degree murder and felony firearm. He was given a $2 million cash bond. If bond is posted, Taylor is ordered to wear a GPS tether and placed under house arrest.Police made an arrest earlier this week after the teen, who family members identified as 17-year-old mother Taya Land, was found on the freeway near Eight Mile Road in St. Clair Shores. Macomb County...
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at workplace in Hazel Park
A shooting was reported at the property, which is located on 10 Mile and Vance, near Dequindre in Hazel Park. Police said the shooting happened after a fight between employees at the LG Energy Solution building.
Southfield man arraigned in shooting, dumping of 17-year-old mother on I-94
A Southfield man is slated to appear in court in St. Clair Shores today (Friday) for the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit mother, Taya Land. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized homicide charges against the 20-year-old suspect.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four
A teenager accused of killing four fellow students is expected to plead guilty next week
ClickOnDetroit.com
Livonia family desperately searches for dog that was stolen after getting loose
REDFORD, Mich. – A Livonia family desperately wants their dog Velvet, who disappeared after getting loose, returned to their home. The family is taking all measures, including social media, to help get their dog back. Their Facebook post has been shared more than 700 times, and that’s how they developed a lead that first took them to the person with Velvet.
fox2detroit.com
Melvindale bakery allegedly sold drugs causing deadly overdose, police raid
MELVINDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Melvindale bakery was busted for dealing drugs according to police. Michigan State Troopers raided the business after someone overdosed and died. Prescription pills, cold hard cash, and a lot of high-end jewelry was the haul from a home in Melvindale as well as Joseph’s Bakery and Grill.
Police closing EB I-94 at 8 Mile to map homicide crime scene
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are closing down a portion of eastbound interstate 94 near Harper Woods to map a murder scene. MSP says the eastbound lanes of I-94 will be closed at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Friday, with traffic reopened off at 8 mile road. The closure comes after a 17-year-old girl's body was found last week along the freeway in St. Clair Shores. She was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder case earlier this week.
Police identify woman killed in Lapeer County crash
LAPEER COUNTY, MI – Police identified Andrea Montgomery, 54, of Lapeer, as the victim of a fatal crash involving a semi-tractor trailer. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at M-24 and Sawdust Corners Road in Lapeer County’s Mayfield Township, sheriff’s deputies said. Montgomery was...
Dog reunited with family after being stolen in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - As we head into the weekend, here's a feel-good story of a stolen puppy being reunited with its family!On Sept. 12, Detroit Police Detective Posey and officers Ford and Wilson went to the home where a stolen support poodle was allegedly being held, according to a Twitter post from the police department. The owner had reported the dog stolen on Sept. 4.The poodle was recovered and has since been reunited with its family.In the Twitter post, Detroit police said the recovery effort was made possible through a community member's tip and the work of 3rd Precinct detectives.
Boy, 15, hailed as hero for disarming mom during barricaded shooter situation
DETROIT – A 15-year-old boy is being lauded as a hero after he disarmed his mother during a barricaded shooter situation at their home on Wednesday, Oct. 19, authorities said. Detroit police officers were called to a residence on the 7700 block of Artesian for reports of a domestic...
Grandmother charged with stabbing 2-year-old grandson
Multiple charges have been brought against 56-year-old Alisha Caver of Detroit after she allegedly stabbed her 2-year-old grandson. The toddler is in critical condition. Caver is charged with first degree child abuse and two counts of assault.
WNEM
Police investigate murder after body found on sidewalk
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a murder after a body was found on a sidewalk Thursday morning. Police responded to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20 for the report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk near an empty lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspect in death of 17-year-old found dead on I-94 to be arraigned Friday
A 20-year-old man from Southfield is expected to be arraigned Friday in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Taya Land. According to WXYZ-Detroit, the suspect is facing two charges in connection with Land’s death but specific charges have not been announced. Land’s body was discovered around 7:45 a.m....
Man charged in death of teen who was found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
Last week, 17-year-old Taya Land was found shot in the head and dumped on I-94 in Saint Clair Shores. All week, her family has been desperately working to figure out who did this and why.
Family suffers heartbreaking loss after teen shot, dumped on side of I-94
A 20-year-old Southfield man will be in court Friday and is now charged in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 13