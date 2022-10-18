ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

WBRE

Woman accused of DUI with child in vehicle

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, Pocono Township police say they arrested a woman for reportedly driving under the influence with her eight-year-old child in the vehicle. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday officers were called to 712 State Route 0314 in Swiftwater for a report […]
SWIFTWATER, PA
californiaexaminer.net

Bethlehem Township Police Arrest Guy For Attempted Kidnapping

A guy suspected of abducting a kid and making illicit contact with a youngster on Saturday at a Walmart in Bethlehem Township was arrested by police on Monday. No conclusions have been drawn from the ongoing inquiry. According to the Bethlehem Township Police Department, a guy attempted to touch a...
BETHLEHEM, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Levittown Male Arrested For Road Rage Assault In Warrington

It was back on July 7,2022 when Kevin Carragher was driving near Bristol and Easton Roads, in Warrington, when he allegedly got irked by something that another motorist did. That motorist is a licensed driver under 18 years of age, police said. Carragher is alleged to have blocked the other vehicle from exiting the Hatboro Savings Bank.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crack Cocaine, Heroin Seized Following Search in Millcreek Township

A large amount of drugs have been seized following the search of an address in Millcreek Township on Wednesday, according to police. Detectives in the Millcreek Township Police Vice Unit, Erie District Attorney's Drug Task Force and the City of Erie Police Vice Unit served the search warrant in the 1400 block of W. 25th St. around 8:45 a.m.
ERIE, PA
WGAL

Five people arrested in connection with illegal puppy selling ring in Pennsylvania

Five people have been arrested for conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. Tynise Rivers, Sierra Thompson, Amara Dukuly, Tatiyana Cooper-Laylor and Darnell Lloyd – who are from the Philadelphia area – are all charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft by deception and corrupt organizations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Police find stash while serving warrant

Berwick, Pa. — Police serving a warrant on a Berwick home allegedly found a mix of methamphetamine and "fake" version of the drug that was being sold to drug users. Amy Humphries, 40, was taken into custody on a warrant on May 24 at her house on Fairview Avenue, according to Berwick Officer Joseph Loyacono. When officers came to the house, a roommate led them to an upstairs bedroom where Humphries was staying. ...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Monroe County mailboxes damaged by vandals

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police said they are looking for the vandal, or vandals, that damaged several mailboxes in Monroe County. According to state police, an unknown number of people damaged three separate mailboxes with a blunt object on Palisades Drive, Chestnut Hill Township, sometime between midnight and 7:00 a.m. on […]
WBRE

One arrested, $60K and 1.5K bags of fentanyl seized after chase

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they seized over $60,000 cash and over 1,500 bags of fentanyl following a brief chase in Luzerne County earlier this month. According to the Hazleton City Police Chief, Brian Schoonmaker, police arrested Jose Turbi Anziani after a chase in front of his home in Hazleton on October 12. […]
HAZLETON, PA
wrnjradio.com

1 wanted, 1 arrested after Morris County drug invesitgation

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – One person was arrested and another remains after a Morris County drug investigation, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Following a two-month investigation, on October 11, members of both Task Forces, the Dover Police Department, the Roxbury Police Department, the Wharton Police Department, and the Morristown Police Department participated in an operation targeted at the drug distribution of drugs by Maurice Nobles, 35, of Wharton Borough and Tyson McCoy, 41, of Dover, Carroll said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Man punished for selling meth in Berks, Schuylkill counties

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Reading man will spend more than eight years behind bars for selling methamphetamine in Berks and Schuylkill counties. A federal judge in Scranton sentenced William F. Showers to 100 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Former pastor sentenced for attempted child corruption charges

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Monroe County pastor was sentenced on child sex charges this week. Gregory Loughney was sentenced to five years probation on Wednesday and must now register as an offender under Megan’s Law. In July, Loughney pled “no contest” to attempted corruption of minors and other charges after being caught […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
