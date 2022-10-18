Read full article on original website
Convicted Felon Busted With Guns, Drugs In Allentown Raid: Police
A small arsenal of guns and a large quantity of drugs were recovered in a raid on a Lehigh County man's home, authorities have announced. Allentown police executed a search warrant at the East Court Street home of Jonathan Rodriguez Rosado, 38, just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, local police said in a press release.
Teen charged with killing 2 youths in marijuana deal gone bad, authorities say
A 17-year-old boy from Montgomery County is charged with killing two teens Monday night in Pottstown in a drug deal gone bad, the district attorney and borough police chief reported on Facebook. Dominic Carboni, of Schwenksville, was planning to meet 17-year-old Skyler Fox to buy marijuana, authorities said. A series...
Woman accused of DUI with child in vehicle
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, Pocono Township police say they arrested a woman for reportedly driving under the influence with her eight-year-old child in the vehicle. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday officers were called to 712 State Route 0314 in Swiftwater for a report […]
Suspect Airlifted, Charged With Attempted Homicide In Hours-Long PA Standoff With Sniper Rifle
A knife attack in Pennsylvania led to an hours-long standoff involving a sniper rifle before police airlifted the suspect to a trauma center and charged him with criminal attempt to commit homicide. Mack Antonoff, 62, has been charged with criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless...
californiaexaminer.net
Bethlehem Township Police Arrest Guy For Attempted Kidnapping
A guy suspected of abducting a kid and making illicit contact with a youngster on Saturday at a Walmart in Bethlehem Township was arrested by police on Monday. No conclusions have been drawn from the ongoing inquiry. According to the Bethlehem Township Police Department, a guy attempted to touch a...
delawarevalleynews.com
Levittown Male Arrested For Road Rage Assault In Warrington
It was back on July 7,2022 when Kevin Carragher was driving near Bristol and Easton Roads, in Warrington, when he allegedly got irked by something that another motorist did. That motorist is a licensed driver under 18 years of age, police said. Carragher is alleged to have blocked the other vehicle from exiting the Hatboro Savings Bank.
erienewsnow.com
Crack Cocaine, Heroin Seized Following Search in Millcreek Township
A large amount of drugs have been seized following the search of an address in Millcreek Township on Wednesday, according to police. Detectives in the Millcreek Township Police Vice Unit, Erie District Attorney's Drug Task Force and the City of Erie Police Vice Unit served the search warrant in the 1400 block of W. 25th St. around 8:45 a.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
New details on investigation into reported attempted kidnapping at Bethlehem Twp. Walmart
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Families are shaken up after a Megan's Law offender reportedly tried to kidnap a toddler at a Walmart, then went back and followed other children the next day. That man is now off the streets, shifting Bethlehem Township Police's main mission to getting in touch with that toddler's family and anyone who may have seen the suspect.
Gunman Killed Pottstown Teens In Drug Deal Gone Bad: DA
A 17-year-old Montgomery County boy has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery offenses in connection with the slayings of two victims around his age earlier this week, authorities announced. Dominic Carboni, of Shwenksville, had arranged to meet Skyler Fox, 17, to buy marijuana when he shot him and 18-year-old...
WGAL
Five people arrested in connection with illegal puppy selling ring in Pennsylvania
Five people have been arrested for conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. Tynise Rivers, Sierra Thompson, Amara Dukuly, Tatiyana Cooper-Laylor and Darnell Lloyd – who are from the Philadelphia area – are all charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft by deception and corrupt organizations.
Police find stash while serving warrant
Berwick, Pa. — Police serving a warrant on a Berwick home allegedly found a mix of methamphetamine and "fake" version of the drug that was being sold to drug users. Amy Humphries, 40, was taken into custody on a warrant on May 24 at her house on Fairview Avenue, according to Berwick Officer Joseph Loyacono. When officers came to the house, a roommate led them to an upstairs bedroom where Humphries was staying. ...
Bethlehem man dies after trash truck he was driving rolls over him, coroner says
A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died Friday after being run over by the trash truck he had been driving in Berks County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Scott L. Fichter was pronounced dead from multiple traumatic injuries at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
Armed man tries to stab woman then holds off police for hours before arrest, authorities say
A 62-year-old Monroe County man tried to stab a woman several times before an hours-long standoff with police Thursday night that ended with him injuring himself and being arrested, Pocono Mountain Regional police report. Mack Antonoff, of the 400 block of Cedar Drive in Tobyhanna Township, has been charged with...
Monroe County mailboxes damaged by vandals
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police said they are looking for the vandal, or vandals, that damaged several mailboxes in Monroe County. According to state police, an unknown number of people damaged three separate mailboxes with a blunt object on Palisades Drive, Chestnut Hill Township, sometime between midnight and 7:00 a.m. on […]
One arrested, $60K and 1.5K bags of fentanyl seized after chase
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they seized over $60,000 cash and over 1,500 bags of fentanyl following a brief chase in Luzerne County earlier this month. According to the Hazleton City Police Chief, Brian Schoonmaker, police arrested Jose Turbi Anziani after a chase in front of his home in Hazleton on October 12. […]
Easton Man Crashes Into Tree, Hides In Warren County Farm During Drunken Hit-Run: State Police
An Easton man was intoxicated when he crashed into a tree in Warren County and fled into a nearby farm with two others, state police allege. Troopers responded to a Honda Accord crash into a tree at Routes 632 and 643 in Franklin Township just after 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, NJSP Tpr. II Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.
wrnjradio.com
1 wanted, 1 arrested after Morris County drug invesitgation
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – One person was arrested and another remains after a Morris County drug investigation, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Following a two-month investigation, on October 11, members of both Task Forces, the Dover Police Department, the Roxbury Police Department, the Wharton Police Department, and the Morristown Police Department participated in an operation targeted at the drug distribution of drugs by Maurice Nobles, 35, of Wharton Borough and Tyson McCoy, 41, of Dover, Carroll said.
Pennsylvania State Police make 5 arrests, give 168 tickets during local enforcement action
Pennsylvania State Police from Troop M made five arrests -- four for driving under the influence and one involving drugs -- during a traffic enforcement effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. There were also 168 traffic tickets issued and 76 warnings across the Bethlehem-based troop’s coverage area in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man punished for selling meth in Berks, Schuylkill counties
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Reading man will spend more than eight years behind bars for selling methamphetamine in Berks and Schuylkill counties. A federal judge in Scranton sentenced William F. Showers to 100 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.
Former pastor sentenced for attempted child corruption charges
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Monroe County pastor was sentenced on child sex charges this week. Gregory Loughney was sentenced to five years probation on Wednesday and must now register as an offender under Megan’s Law. In July, Loughney pled “no contest” to attempted corruption of minors and other charges after being caught […]
LehighValleyLive.com
