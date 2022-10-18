Read full article on original website
Urgent Android alert issued by Google that means millions must now act
GOOGLE has issued an Android update to Pixel owners ahead of new products expected to launch this week. The latest software includes a number of important fixes for a smoother phone experience. But as Android Police reports, this is the final guaranteed patch for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL...
TechCrunch
Google’s Android Go for entry-level phones is now on 250 million devices
To mark the occasion, the search giant has also announced the new Android 13 (Go Edition) that delivers several premium features for the affordable smartphone lineups. The company said one of the key updates shipping with this version is Google Play System Updates for Android Go devices. This will allow consumers to receive some essential updates timely and on the fly without having to wait for the handset’s phonemakers to issue them.
TechCrunch
Google introduces a revamped Family Link app along with a web version
The company first introduced Family Link in 2017 to allow parents to monitor and set limits on children’s screen time and app usage. It also allows guardians to lock children’s Android and Chromebook devices at a set “bedtime.” Google updated the parental control platform with pandemic-related features like the “always allowed” app for learning last year.
TechCrunch
Here are the 5 finalists of Startup Battlefield at Disrupt 2022
Advanced Ionics is striving to drive down the price of green hydrogen by slashing how much electricity is needed for electrolysis by as much as 50%. That’s an admirable goal, because despite all the talk of hydrogen as a “fuel of the future,” the industry is still filthy for the most part — driving climate chaos via pollution-spewing production methods. Most of the hydrogen gas that humans produce is “grey“; a classification that means the producers rely on methane (or worse, burning coal) to isolate the element for use in fertilizer and as fuel. But as awareness of climate change and interest in hydrogen-powered freight grows, so too has demand for an environmentally friendlier alternative. In contrast to the grey stuff, “green” hydrogen taps renewable energy and electrolysis to separate water into hydrogen and oxygen. It’s a superior production method as far as the climate is concerned, but it is also costly because it demands a ton of clean energy.
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Millions of Android users warned to check their phones now for ‘safety failure’
ANYONE with an Android phone should check their settings for a "safety failure". There's a special check that you can do to ensure you're staying safe online. Every so often, your Android phone will need to be updated. This might not seem important – especially if your phone is working...
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
The Hidden Feature On Android Phones That Can Be A Real Time Saver
Thanks to Google's wide array of apps and services, Android phones already come packed with a slew of useful features, and some of them may not be so obvious to those new to the operating system. One such feature has to do with Google Assistant, Android's built-in and voice-controlled digital aide that lets you do things like manage your to-do list, organize your schedule, enjoy all types of content, and get answers to queries on your phone, to name a few. By tweaking Google Assistant's settings, you can go a step further and actually execute advanced commands within your most used Android apps by using customized phrases that sound more natural to you when you say them out loud.
itsecuritywire.com
Microsoft Patches Flaw Permitting Complete Access to Azure Service Fabric Clusters
Microsoft recently patched a vulnerability that can allow an attacker to gain full administrator permissions on Azure Service Fabric clusters. A distributed systems platform called Azure Service Fabric makes it simple to package, launch, and manage containers and micro services. On-premises or in the cloud, users can create Service Fabric...
Windows 95 JavaScript App Runs on Basically Any Platform
Web dev cooks up operating system from the distant past, makes it available as educational app
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: World’s largest Black-led VC fund leads $4M seed round for Nigerian retail automation startup
What’s uuuuup, you wonderful humans. We’re psyched to be reporting live from TechCrunch Disrupt — without ignoring the rest of the world, natch. It’s been a super fun day, and we’re here to share some delightful morsels of news and shenanigans with you! — Christine and Haje.
Android Headlines
Must-Have Apps On Android: Organizing And Securing Your Device
Android is the world’s most popular mobile operating system. It’s open-source, allowing for plenty of customization, control, and freedom. As such, there’s no shortage of apps you can install to boost your user experience. This article will focus on Android apps you can use for organizing and...
TechCrunch
Ambr wants to solve the billion-dollar burnout problem by tracking employees’ working habits
This is a problem that Ambr is setting out solve, with a platform that promises to address worker burnout preventatively. The company is demoing its wares at TC Disrupt this week as part of the Battlefield 200, and we caught up with the founders before and during the event to take a closer look at an early iteration of its product.
TechCrunch
Sight Tech Global 2022 announced
First, new digital experiences, notably virtual reality, are testing known approaches to accessibility. There are no white canes or screen readers (yet!) in the metaverse. That digital realm is on the verge of going mainstream both for consumers and enterprises so quickly that accessibility could easily become an afterthought, as it was at the start of the PV era.
TechCrunch
Rivian hires former Waymo exec for new autonomy, AI role
Philbin was director of software engineering for two years at Waymo. Before that, Philbin worked for five years at Amazon’s self-driving subsidiary Zoox, where he lead computer vision and perception. “As we look at our future roadmap and the integral role of AI/ML, James’ arrival couldn’t come at a...
techaiapp.com
Xbox Mobile Store in the Works at Microsoft to Take on Google, Apple: Report
Microsoft is reportedly building an Xbox mobile application store, that will allow users to directly download and install games on mobile devices. The “next-generation” Xbox mobile store was first hinted at by the company in February this year, while announcing a set of “Open App Store Principles” that would apply to the Microsoft Store on Windows, and the yet-to-be-released marketplace for games. The principles were set up as part of a process of seeking regulatory approvals for Microsoft’s proposed $69 billion (roughly Rs. 5,67,600 crore) worth acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a deal which is currently under investigation by UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), and EU’s Antitrust regulators.
TechCrunch
5 cloud investors illustrate the various paths ahead for startups
According to several cloud investors, startups should prioritize building over optimization — unless it’s going to save them a big chunk of money. Boldstart Ventures partner Shomik Ghosh summed it up succinctly: “In early product or go-to-market stages, optimizing cloud spend should be the last thing on a founder’s mind besides utilizing as much cloud resource credits as possible.”
TechCrunch
Amazon launches an insurance comparison site in the UK
The company said the store will be available to select customers starting today on the web and will roll out to the Amazon U.K. mobile app by the end of the year. Customers can fill out a questionnaire about their requirements, the type of property and available amenities to get a quote from insurance providers. Users can then compare different offerings with ratings by others to pick the best plan. Amazon provides a checkout experience for insurance on the portal — just like for other consumer goods. It will take a cut from these sales but it didn’t mention any information about the commission percentage.
