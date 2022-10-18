Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Bakery provides jobs for people on autism spectrum
A local bakery won big by receiving a “golden ticket” from Walmart and plans to provide more jobs to the severely underemployed autism community. The BeeFree Gluten-Free Bakery was one of only two small businesses in Indiana awarded a “golden ticket” from Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call event, which has guaranteed them a deal with Sam’s Club stores in January 2023.
WISH-TV
Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
WISH-TV
New data shows Indiana hospitals struggling financially
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– New data shows Indiana hospitals are facing significant financial challenges. According to a new survey by the Indiana Hospital Association, Hoosier hospitals have racked up nearly $3 billion in losses since last year, and 1/5 of Indiana hospitals have lost 20% or more of their days of cash on hand.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Understanding Indiana’s second chance law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s Expungement Law allows Hoosiers to restrict access to criminal records. Under the 2013 law, the expungements are available five years after misdemeanor convictions and eight years after select felony convictions in Indiana. Exceptions include crimes such as homicide, sex crimes, or human trafficking. Carrie...
WISH-TV
RSV may have mutated into a more harmful strain; could explain infant hospitalization surge
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The troubling surge of pediatric respiratory syncytial virus cases has doctors concerned, parents on high alert and some Indiana hospitals overwhelmed. The respiratory infection appears to have hit infants harder and faster this year compared to previous ones leaving doctors struggling to understand why. “It’s speculation...
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 2,948 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.
WISH-TV
Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: New Pal vs. Mt. Vernon
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school football teams across Indiana are kicking their postseason push into high gear. Friday night’s matchup between Hoosier Heritage Conference rivals New Palestine High School and Mt. Vernon High School is WISH-TV’s high school football “Game of the Week.” You can catch all the action live starting at 7 p.m. on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyINDY-TV 23.
Comments / 0