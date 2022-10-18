Read full article on original website
Related
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
KKR, others to invest $500 million in India's UPL units
BENGALURU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - India' UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS) said on Friday U.S. investment firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) and others would invest $500 million in the company's units, as the agrochemicals maker looks to fund its expansion plans.
TechCrunch
Black startup founders raised just $187 million in the third quarter
The latest Crunchbase numbers show that Black founders raised $187 million in Q3, a staggering decline from the nearly $1.1 billion they received in Q3 2021 and a sizable drop from the $594 million the cohort raised in Q2. Black founders raised just 0.12% of the $150.9 billion deployed in...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: World’s largest Black-led VC fund leads $4M seed round for Nigerian retail automation startup
What’s uuuuup, you wonderful humans. We’re psyched to be reporting live from TechCrunch Disrupt — without ignoring the rest of the world, natch. It’s been a super fun day, and we’re here to share some delightful morsels of news and shenanigans with you! — Christine and Haje.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Goldman Sachs’ anti-remote-work CEO has almost brought office work back to pre-pandemic levels—but insists he ‘doesn’t want rules’
Goldman has been at the forefront of the campaign to bring people back to the physical office.
Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests
Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
AOL Corp
JPMorgan launches fundraising platform to lure startups
(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is launching a platform that aims to connect startup founders with venture capital investors to simplify the fundraising process, the bank told Reuters. The new platform, Capital Connect, focuses on serving the financing needs of startups from their early stages, marking the ambition of...
coingeek.com
Marathon Digital settles with former CEO for $24 million
Las Vegas-based block reward mining company Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) has reached a settlement agreement with its former chief executive officer, Merrick Okamoto. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company revealed it has agreed to pay $24 million to the former CEO, who has...
CNBC
Peloton's top human resources executive is leaving the company
Peloton Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving the company. The move comes after multiple executive departures in September, including former CEO John Foley. In a LinkedIn post, Eaton praised and thanked Peloton's founders as well as its current CEO, Barry McCarthy. 's Chief People Officer Shari Eaton is leaving...
TechCrunch
Will alternative investments become a staple in all investors’ portfolios?
Alternative investments, or alts, are a direct corollary to diversified portfolios. And they are not just for institutional funds: Individual investors too are showing increasing interest in this asset class, which encompasses all sorts of supports, from wine and watches to gold … and startups. Startups can be on...
CNBC
Amazon executives overseeing Alexa, hardware group depart the company
Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Gregg Zehr, president of Amazon's hardware research and development group, known as Lab126, has...
Investment firms tell British panel they're not obligated to net-zero goals
Big investment firms say they're acting in the best interest of their clients rather than government goal posts on climate issues.
TechCrunch
Ocean-climate VC Propeller launches with $100M to fund ‘tomorrow’s narwhals’
Co-founded by former HubSpot CEO Brian Halligan, the venture firm said in a statement that it backs and incubates startups in areas like ocean carbon removal, algae packaging, offshore wind, desalination and shipping decarbonization. Halligan called such companies “tomorrow’s ‘narwhals'” in a statement. (Referring to $1 billion-plus ocean-tech startups.)
JPMorgan Chase Offers Startups Chance At VC Fundraising
JPMorgan Chase will try and cater to startups with a new platform to connect founders with venture capital, according to Reuters. The platform will be called Capital Connect, and the bank told Reuters that it will focus on serving startups from their early stages. The goal is to try and capitalize on the way venture-capital-backed companies have been ballooning in size — so banks have been trying to build relationships early.
TechCrunch
General Atlantic eyes increasing stake in Amazon-backed insurtech Acko
The New York-headquartered growth equity investor is positioning to lead a new financing round of about $100 million in the Indian startup, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the details are private. The new round — which is shaping up to be nearly entirely financed by existing backers — is likely to move ahead at a nearly flat valuation of $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion, one of the sources said.
TechCrunch
CVCs maintain stake in one-quarter of deals despite overall venture pullback
As venture capitalists and tourist investors have pulled back, CVCs have continued to grow their presence and stake in venture deals. According to PitchBook data, CVCs have been involved in 2,275 deals, collectively valued at $81.5 billion, this year through the third quarter. While this year isn’t on track to match 2021’s record CVC participation in terms of capital invested — $151.6 billion — 2022 has already passed 2020’s prior record of $78.1 billion.
TechCrunch
Pillar of the community: How Talkbase plans to power user-led growth for any company
Founded out of the Czech Republic in 2021, Talkbase launched out of stealth just a couple of weeks back, backed by $2 million in pre-seed funding from a mixture of Czech and U.S. funds, including J&T Ventures, Credo Ventures, Mxv Capital and Plug & Play Tech Center. The Prague-based company represents one of the Battlefield 200 startup exhibitors at TC Disrupt this week, and TechCrunch caught up with the co-founders to get the lowdown on what Talkbase is all about, and the problem that it’s looking to solve.
TechCrunch
Ambr wants to solve the billion-dollar burnout problem by tracking employees’ working habits
This is a problem that Ambr is setting out solve, with a platform that promises to address worker burnout preventatively. The company is demoing its wares at TC Disrupt this week as part of the Battlefield 200, and we caught up with the founders before and during the event to take a closer look at an early iteration of its product.
Comments / 0