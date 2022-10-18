Shelter from the Storm Ministries hosts Kindness 4 Kids in Sun Prairie

Shelter from the Storm Ministries (SFTSM) is hosting Kindness 4 Kids on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 6-9 p.m. at The Loft at 132 in Sun Prairie.

Formerly known as Hearts for the Homeless, Kindness 4 Kids is their seventh annual event. The event is their largest fundraiser of the year, benefiting homeless children and their moms.

“This event is really important to us,” SFTSM Executive Director Connie Vacho said. “Having a faith-based connection makes it hard to get funding. We are almost solely privately donated.”

According to Vacho and her staff, this will be their largest fundraiser to date. The event name was changed because kids were the reason the shelter started and they wanted the message to be about them.

The event will include a dinner, a silent auction, Piano Fondue (dueling pianos), a photo booth and a presentation and update on the House by SFTSM.

The cost is $55 per ticket and can be purchased online at https://cbo.io/tickets/sftsm/tix.

“The community has been amazing and the sponsors have stepped up and helped,” Vacho said. “We will have a presentation to update everyone on their achievements with our families. A few Sun Prairie high school students will help us make the presentation through a partnership we made.”

SFTSM opened 11 years ago after learning that nearly 100 Sun Prairie students were homeless. Since opening their own building in 2017, they have helped 63 families, totaling 207 children and moms.

“These are 207 people from our community who are no longer without a home,” Vacho said.

“Our families stay in our house for 6-12 months. We currently have 40 people. We work with the moms to overcome their obstacles that created homeless.”

She added that a lot of their moms they work with are victims of domestic abuse. Although they are a faith-based organization, SFTSM never turns anyone away based on faith.

“This year, with the community’s help, our residents have accomplished some impressive personal goals that will be game-changing for their families moving forward,” Vacho said. “Some of those goals include obtaining a Driver’s License, an Associate’s Degree, enrolling at MATC, obtained a job as a Certified Nursing Assistant, raising their credit score by almost 200 points, purchasing a vehicle, paying down debt that had previously been overwhelming, learning how to budget and handle money and one mom was ordained as an Evangelist Christian Minister.”

They are seeking to raise around $60,000, but don’t have any ceiling.

“We are hoping the community will use it as a date night or ladies night where women can support other women,” Vacho said. “The money will go towards our programming that benefits and supports women and children.”

SFTSM is a 501(c)3 non-profit ministry led by a local volunteer Board of Directors and Executive Team with no local or national affiliation.