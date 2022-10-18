ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites

The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 7 vs. Commanders

The Green Bay Packers are aiming to return to the win column when they travel to Maryland to face the rejuvenated Washington Commanders at FedExField in Week 7. The Packers are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to win and stay in second place in the NFC North. Here are our Green Bay Packers Week 7 predictions as they take on the Commanders.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers in blockbuster deal

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers have traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has shared the 49ers will be sending a second-round pick in 2023, a third-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024 in exchange for the Pro Bowl running back.
Chase Claypool: 3 best destinations for Steelers WR ahead of NFL trade deadline

With the Pittsburgh Steelers in the midst of a rebuild, wide receiver Chase Claypool has had his name floated in trade rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline. At 2-4, the Steelers are reportedly willing to listen to offers on Claypool in order to better position themselves to contend in the future. The 24-year-old is […] The post Chase Claypool: 3 best destinations for Steelers WR ahead of NFL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Frustrated Elijah Moore requests trade, Jets respond

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore voiced his frustrations over his role in the offense following the Week 6 win over the Packers. On Thursday, those complaints culminated in a trade request from the second-year wide receiver, in a rather shocking turn of events. Per Ian Rapoport, Moore submitted a trade request to the […] The post Frustrated Elijah Moore requests trade, Jets respond appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants’ Saquon Barkley addresses concerns over shoulder injury

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley does not carry an injury designation for Sunday’s Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite dealing with a shoulder injury. On Friday, the former Pro Bowl workhorse talked about his shoulder with the media. Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Barkley said of his […] The post Giants’ Saquon Barkley addresses concerns over shoulder injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 head coaches on the hot seat ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline

The 2022 NFL season is a season of “parity.” Translation: most NFL teams stink this season. There are only six out of 16 AFC teams over .500 heading into Week 7 and just four out of 16 in the NFC. With all these lackluster records a third of the way through the season, it’s time to take a look at the NFL coach hot seat. With the trade deadline looming on November 1, several NFL coaches need to be worried about their jobs. Here are the five head coaches on the hottest NFL hot seat as that crucial deadline nears.
49ers gets heap of good injury news on Nick Bosa, many others

San Francisco 49ers fans rejoice: the defense is getting healthy again. Per Dave Lombardi of The Athletic, star edge rusher Nick Bosa, safety Jimmie Ward, cornerback Jason Verrett, and defensive end Drake Jackson will be back in practice Wednesday. In addition to the defensive reinforcements, All-Pro tackle Trent Williams returned to practice. Speaking to Jake […] The post 49ers gets heap of good injury news on Nick Bosa, many others appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Bang bang Niner Gang’: Christian McCaffrey sends hype message to 49ers fans after Panthers trade

The NFL world came to a pause last night when the San Francisco 49ers traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey. In arguably the biggest move of the 2022 season, the Carolina Panthers moved on from the face of their franchise in McCaffrey. Now, the former Stanford running back has returned to the same place […] The post ‘Bang bang Niner Gang’: Christian McCaffrey sends hype message to 49ers fans after Panthers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeSean Jackson drops 5-word bomb that should inspire Ravens fans

DeSean Jackson is back in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, and the explosive receiver does not lack for confidence. Jackson played in just two games during the 2021 season for the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, but he still believes he can make a significant contribution to the Baltimore offense. DeSean Jackson, […] The post DeSean Jackson drops 5-word bomb that should inspire Ravens fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trades Broncos must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline

The Denver Broncos have had a less-than-ideal start to their 2022 season. We are only entering Week 7 of the season and it seems like the season is over for the Broncos. There is a chance that their season could be somewhat salvaged, however. If the Broncos can conduct a few trades before the trade […] The post 3 best trades Broncos must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots star QB Mac Jones teases return for Monday Night Football vs. Bears

The New England Patriots have a lot of momentum on their side right now after logging back-to-back huge wins over the past two weeks. Things are about to get even better for this team with star quarterback Mac Jones now on the cusp of returning from an ankle injury that has kept him out for […] The post Patriots star QB Mac Jones teases return for Monday Night Football vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deebo Samuel’s fantasy football outlook after 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey trade

The San Francisco 49ers made a blockbuster trade by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. McCaffrey is a game-changer for the 49ers’ offense, as he can make an impact in the rushing and receiving game. Naturally, McCaffrey’s presence will also have an impact on Deebo Samuel, so let’s look at the […] The post Deebo Samuel’s fantasy football outlook after 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
