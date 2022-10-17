ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State police wants parents to teach their teens better driving habits in honor of National Teen Driver Safety Week

Louisiana State Police, The Highway Safety Commission, and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are encouraging parents to educate their teens about safe driving habits, and how to make conscious decisions on the road. Last year, 82 Louisiana drivers from the ages of 15-19 were involved in fatal crashes while 7,296...
Governor Edwards encourages Louisiana students to apply for student loan forgiveness

Applications for the federal government’s student loan debt relief program is open. The White House estimates that more than 600,000 Louisianans are eligible for relief, including more than 400,000 who are eligible for $20,000 in loan forgiveness. Governor Joh Bel Edwards says the application process is trouble-free. “The application...
