Read full article on original website
Related
louisianaradionetwork.com
Cassidy announces $320 million investment for Louisiana battery manufacturing material
320 million in federal dollars is heading to Louisiana to bolster U-S battery manufacturing. 219 million dollars will go to Syrah Technologies in Vidalia which makes battery components for electric vehicles and another 100 million dollars will go to a chemical plant in St. Gabriel. Senator Bill Cassidy says the...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Animal advocates in Louisiana say there’s no state oversite when it comes to breeding pets in Louisiana
If you’ve ever unknowingly purchased a pet from a backyard breeder only to realize the newest member of your family has major health issues you’ve most likely found out the hard way, there is little to no regulation in Louisiana. “Believe it or not, unlike other states who...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Gas prices down slightly despite earlier predictions they would increase
Gas prices took a slight drop along with the temps in Louisiana. Don Redman with AAA Louisiana said the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Bayou State today is $3.39. “We’re down just modestly in the past couple of days. A week ago, we were three...
louisianaradionetwork.com
State police wants parents to teach their teens better driving habits in honor of National Teen Driver Safety Week
Louisiana State Police, The Highway Safety Commission, and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are encouraging parents to educate their teens about safe driving habits, and how to make conscious decisions on the road. Last year, 82 Louisiana drivers from the ages of 15-19 were involved in fatal crashes while 7,296...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Governor Edwards encourages Louisiana students to apply for student loan forgiveness
Applications for the federal government’s student loan debt relief program is open. The White House estimates that more than 600,000 Louisianans are eligible for relief, including more than 400,000 who are eligible for $20,000 in loan forgiveness. Governor Joh Bel Edwards says the application process is trouble-free. “The application...
Comments / 0