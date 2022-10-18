ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yonkerstimes.com

Does Andrew Cuomo Need Hochul to Lose for His Comeback?

Recent comments by Melissa DeRosa, pictured above with Gov. Cuomo before he resigned, were critical of NY Democrats on crime. Andrew Cuomo’s most trusted aide and advisor during his 11 years as Governor was Melissa DeRosa. And now, more than one year after Cuomo resigned, whenever DeRosa writes or speaks about NY politics, most believe that she is still speaking on behalf of her former boss, or at least presenting a narrative that supports her former boss.
longisland.com

Long Island Lawyers on the Enforceability of Liability Waivers in New York State

A liability waiver is a legal document that a person who participates in an activity may sign to acknowledge the risks involved in their participation in an effort to remove legal liability from the business or person responsible for the activity. Liability waivers have become more and more common in recent years, whether or not the activity in question actually presents a danger or not.
CBS New York

Mayor Adams invites criminal justice system leaders to high-level crime summit

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is convening a high-level crime summit this weekend to identify solutions that preserve public safety and justice. The mayor is bringing judges, district attorneys, cops, defense attorneys and advocates together for a frank discussion of what needs to be done, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. In a scene some say happens all to frequently in New York City, police at the 72nd Street subway station investigated yet another stabbing incident.A man and woman were riding a northbound 2 train when an unknown man got into a fight with them. According to police, he pulled out a sharp...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Democrat candidate who reportedly moved to district for employment is actually unemployed

New York Democratic candidate for Congress Matt Castelli claimed he moved into his election district from D.C. for employment, but it appears the job was running for Congress. Matt Castelli, the Democrat who will face off against Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., this November, has been the target of a number of accusations about his past since he embarked on his bid for Congress, but the latest question of his candidacy has to do with his work, or lack thereof.
WASHINGTON STATE
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures

New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
thedelphianau.com

The New York City Rent Increase Is Concerning

New York City just got more expensive. Due to the United States’s housing shortage, rent prices are skyrocketing all across the country. In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the. Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act in order to ensure citizens of the city could afford rent. The act forced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul pledges to continue to expand State Police ranks

Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged Wednesday to continue to increase the ranks of the New York State Police as the law enforcement agency inducted 218 new troopers in Albany. At the same time, she touted efforts by the State Police to curtail the spread of illegal guns into New York amid an increase in violent crimes over the last several years. The comments come as Hochul is locked in an election battle for a full term against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who has pressed the issue of crime and public safety during the campaign.
ALBANY, NY
Fox News

Fox News

843K+
Followers
5K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy