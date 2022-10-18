NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is convening a high-level crime summit this weekend to identify solutions that preserve public safety and justice. The mayor is bringing judges, district attorneys, cops, defense attorneys and advocates together for a frank discussion of what needs to be done, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. In a scene some say happens all to frequently in New York City, police at the 72nd Street subway station investigated yet another stabbing incident.A man and woman were riding a northbound 2 train when an unknown man got into a fight with them. According to police, he pulled out a sharp...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO