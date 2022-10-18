Read full article on original website
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Boil Water Advisory, Water Main BreakMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Food Delivery Guy Was Robbed of An e-BikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Race for NY governor: Zeldin receives big endorsement, tightens gap with Hochul in polls
The race for New York governor between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin is getting tighter and Zeldin received a key endorsement as crime spikes in the city.
NY governor's race: Kathy Hochul in Long Island Thursday where polls show Lee Zeldin has closed gap
Kathy Hochul was in Long Island Thursday where she'll likely appear often over the next three weeks as recent polls show Lee Zeldin has closed the gap
yonkerstimes.com
Does Andrew Cuomo Need Hochul to Lose for His Comeback?
Recent comments by Melissa DeRosa, pictured above with Gov. Cuomo before he resigned, were critical of NY Democrats on crime. Andrew Cuomo’s most trusted aide and advisor during his 11 years as Governor was Melissa DeRosa. And now, more than one year after Cuomo resigned, whenever DeRosa writes or speaks about NY politics, most believe that she is still speaking on behalf of her former boss, or at least presenting a narrative that supports her former boss.
longisland.com
Long Island Lawyers on the Enforceability of Liability Waivers in New York State
A liability waiver is a legal document that a person who participates in an activity may sign to acknowledge the risks involved in their participation in an effort to remove legal liability from the business or person responsible for the activity. Liability waivers have become more and more common in recent years, whether or not the activity in question actually presents a danger or not.
MSNBC analyst complains voters concerned about crime because GOP 'sensationalizes' the issue
An MSNBC legal analyst accused Republicans of "weaponizing" and "sensationalizing" crime after Pennsylvania voters revealed the issue was a top concern.
Virginia congressional race in closely watched swing district tied between Luria, Kiggans: poll
Voters in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District are split with a dead heat race between Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans.
Adams staffer fired after criticizing migrant response, cops who lost jobs over vaccine mandates: report
New York City Hall staffer Christopher Baugh was fired after Project Veritas released clips showing him criticize police, as well as Mayor Eric Adams' handling of the migrant crisis.
Swing voters rip Fetterman on MSNBC: ‘Hard to watch him speak’, ‘sore eye for the Democratic Party'
During an MSNBC "Morning Joe" segment on Friday, Pennsylvania swing voters expressed concern over Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's health.
NY governor's race: Zeldin cuts into Hochul's lead, gaining among independents
The New York gubernatorial race has grown tighter as Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin has come within eleven points of incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.
I'm Susie Lee: This is why I want Nevada's vote in the midterm election
I'm Susie Lee: I want Nevada's vote in the midterm election because we can deliver real, bipartisan results to make things better for the American people.
Former President Barack Obama stumps for Fetterman in campaign ad: 'Fate of our democracy' on the line
Former President Barack Obama made his plea to Pennsylvania voters to elect John Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor, to the U.S. Senate, saying, "The fate of our democracy" is on the line." In a 30-second video shared Thursday by Fetterman, Obama asks voters to cast their ballots for the Democratic...
Tim Ryan continues to express frustration with national Democrats, wonders why they 'don't smell blood' of GOP
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, has repeatedly expressed frustration with national Democrats ahead of the midterm elections and told the Washington Post that he doesn't understand why they "don't smell blood" of his Republican opponent in the Ohio Senate race. "National Democrats have been known not to make very good strategic...
Mayor Adams invites criminal justice system leaders to high-level crime summit
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is convening a high-level crime summit this weekend to identify solutions that preserve public safety and justice. The mayor is bringing judges, district attorneys, cops, defense attorneys and advocates together for a frank discussion of what needs to be done, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. In a scene some say happens all to frequently in New York City, police at the 72nd Street subway station investigated yet another stabbing incident.A man and woman were riding a northbound 2 train when an unknown man got into a fight with them. According to police, he pulled out a sharp...
Democrat candidate who reportedly moved to district for employment is actually unemployed
New York Democratic candidate for Congress Matt Castelli claimed he moved into his election district from D.C. for employment, but it appears the job was running for Congress. Matt Castelli, the Democrat who will face off against Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., this November, has been the target of a number of accusations about his past since he embarked on his bid for Congress, but the latest question of his candidacy has to do with his work, or lack thereof.
NY1
These are the four ballot measures facing New York City this general election
In the 2022 midterm election, voters in New York City will have four ballot measures to consider alongside their choices of candidates vying for city, state and federal offices. One of the measures is a question facing voters across the state. The remaining three are focused on New York City.
New York State Wants To Make A Major Change To House Foreclosures
New York State wants to make sure homeowners who face foreclosure for unpaid taxes don't continue to get screwed. A new Senate Bill aims to change the law to put money back in homeowners' pockets after foreclosures, rather than allowing municipalities to benefit from people's misfortunes. Senate Bill S9572 Would...
thedelphianau.com
The New York City Rent Increase Is Concerning
New York City just got more expensive. Due to the United States’s housing shortage, rent prices are skyrocketing all across the country. In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the. Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act in order to ensure citizens of the city could afford rent. The act forced...
Former Cuomo aide blasts Hochul's 'lack of leadership' on subway crime
Melissa DeRosa, former aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, claims that current Gov. Kathy Hochul is losing ground in her reelection race due to her poor response to crime.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul pledges to continue to expand State Police ranks
Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged Wednesday to continue to increase the ranks of the New York State Police as the law enforcement agency inducted 218 new troopers in Albany. At the same time, she touted efforts by the State Police to curtail the spread of illegal guns into New York amid an increase in violent crimes over the last several years. The comments come as Hochul is locked in an election battle for a full term against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who has pressed the issue of crime and public safety during the campaign.
