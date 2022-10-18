Read full article on original website
Halloween Activity Guide
What’s the scariest Halloween event in Mohave County? How about the best candy? Best costume? Best trunk decoration? There are a lot of costume and vehicle-decor prizes, as well as candy flowing this Halloween season! Here’s a list of the ones we found. All activities are free unless otherwise noted.
Mohave Daily News
Cornfest on tap Friday
BULLHEAD CITY — The sixth annual Cornfest tents are already up in Gary Keith Civic Center Park — promising a weekend of fun for locals and visitors alike. Cornfest is probably best known locally for the Scream in the Dark Haunted House, one of the largest custom built haunted houses in the area.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Toastmaster hosts open house￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Colorado River Toastmasters Club will have an Open House on November 8, at 6:45 p.m., in the meeting room of the Chaparral Country Club, 1260 Mohave Dr. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit 501(c) educational organization helping individuals improve on their communication, presentation and leadership skills. In honing those skills, it will help individuals at their work, in their business and in their retirement. For more information call 928-201-7220 or kkdeshazer@yahoo.com.
Mohave Daily News
Historical society wants mural on back of Lil' Red Schoolhouse
BULLHEAD CITY — The Lil' Red Schoolhouse, an historic fixture in the Colorado River Heritage Center at Bullhead Community Park, may get a modern update that pays homage to the area's history. On Wednesday, the Bullhead City Parks & Recreation Commission gave its unofficial support to the Colorado River...
easttexasradio.com
Local Jetski Racer Compete At The World Finals
It has been quite a season for Andrew Vo, a 13-year-old junior jetski racer from Sulphur Springs, who recently relocated from Southern California. This year Andrew finished the Jettribe Mid America series with an impressive first overall in the Junior 13-15 lites two-stroke class and a second in the four-stroke class.
riverscenemagazine.com
Community Gathers At First Lake Havasu Community Schools Coalition Meeting
More than 28 community members gathered for the first Lake Havasu Community Schools Coalition meeting inside Shugrue’s Boardroom Monday afternoon. Nonprofit organizations, higher education administrators and members of local media were among the first attendees to the inaugural meeting. “We were able to take some time to get acquainted...
zachnews.net
News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area at Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago.
Sources: Southern Nevada Health District and Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Information) Picture: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Countesy) Mohave County, Arizona: A boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago. According to the...
claremont-courier.com
Changing lives, odds be damned
Things had never been easy for Joshua Duncan. It was 2018, and the Kingman, Arizona boy was, once again, having trouble at home. He’d already tried weed in an effort to both fit in with his friends and numb his pain and anger. One day he took it further and smoked some methamphetamine.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Ambient Edge “gives back” to community￼
The Humane Society of Mohave County recently received a $5,000 donation from Ambient Edge Heating & Cooling, through Ambient Edge’s Giveback Program. Ambient Edge ran a campaign for the entire month of September to help raise funds for the animals that the human society takes in. Ambient Edge has locations in Arizona and Nevada. Pictured left to right: Brandi Boydstun, Sarah Neal-Johnson, Kristin Freiert, Blair McKnight.
thestandardnewspaper.online
WL Nugent Cancer Center receives American Cancer Society Grant to help patients with transportation
KINGMAN – Cancer patients undergoing treatment frequently require assistance getting to and from facilities, which can create financial and logistical burdens. That’s why the American Cancer Society has awarded a transportation grant to Kingman Regional Medical Center’s WL Nugent Cancer Center. These funds will be used to address the access-to-care needs of cancer patients in the Kingman service area and ultimately, help save lives.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Early voting has begun
Mohave County Library, Bullhead City Branch; Mohave County Library, Lake Havasu City Branch, and 1776 Airway Ave., behind the Nutrition Center in Kingman. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who have not received an early voting mail ballot or have any other questions, may contact...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Arizona Sommers donates to Kingman Cancer Care Unit
With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Arizona Sommers Heating & Cooling has made a generous donation of $13,000 to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit (KCCU). Pictured in forefront are Arizona Sommers staff and KCCU volunteers accepting the donation.
californiaexaminer.net
Police Seek Murder Suspect In Arizona And Nevada
In the wake of killings in both Arizona and Nevada this week, authorities in both states are looking for a same suspect. As of right now, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified 26-year-old Hunter Allen McGuire as the prime suspect in a killing that occurred in Golden Valley between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There were no more information available at the time of publication about the homicide in Arizona.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fatal rollover in Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – A traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded to the single vehicle rollover at Highway 68 and Katherine Spur Road at 7:20 a.m. Monday, October 17. Fromelt said a jogger discovered the vehicle down an embankment. “It...
thestandardnewspaper.online
KRW to host Major General Mick McGuire
KINGMAN – Major General Mick McGuire will be our keynote speaker at the next Kingman Republican Women’s monthly meeting to be held on Nov. 7. General McGuire will speaking on issues facing our nation’s military veterans. Mick McGuire is a retired United States Air Force major general,...
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Come to the 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration and parade being held on Friday and Saturday.
Needles, California: The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe will be having their 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration and parade being held on Friday, October 21st, 2022 and Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. The celebration is free and opened to the public, to learn and celebrate the history, customs and traditions...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Golden Valley, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating an overnight homicide that occurred recently connected to man wanted for murder in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Golden Valley, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight homicide that occurred between the night of Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 and the early morning of Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. An exact time, location or description of the victim wasn’t...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Safeway to reopen Oct. 28￼
KINGMAN – The Safeway corporation, for whatever reason, has refused to answer any questions regarding damage and repair of its grocery store at 3125 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. The outlet has remained closed since an August 13 rain-related roof collapse that injured no one during a monsoon season summer storm.
thestandardnewspaper.online
INA progresses to formal public hearing Nov. 12￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke has formally initiated procedures that could result in his designation of the Hualapai Valley groundwater basin as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA). Buschatzke apparently heard enough support for the INA at a September 20 informal public meeting to advance the process to the next step, a formal public hearing scheduled November 12 in Kingman.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Murder suspect sought￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Authorities believe a man murdered a woman in Las Vegas before committing another murder in Golden Valley. Metro police have issued an arrest warrant alleging that 26-year-old Hunter McGuire killed a woman near Jones and Flamingo in Las Vegas Monday. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said...
