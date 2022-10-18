Read full article on original website
HS football photos: Holy Spirit at Kingsway, Oct. 21, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth
Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
Audubon over Maple Shade - Girls soccer recap
Makenna Ammon scored two goals during Audubon’s 2-0 victory over Maple hade in Audubon. Emily Egas and Molly Sullivan dished out assists for Audubon (13-4). Maple Shade (9-4-2) was unable to get anything going offensively against the defensive wall of Audubon. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Tim McKeown leads first half barrage as Hopewell wins WJFL Capitol title
Even though one team came into Friday night’s key West Jersey Football League Capitol Division clash undefeated and the other had two losses, the equation for both teams was pretty simple. Win the game, and win the division title. For Hopewell Valley, a victory would mean an outright title,...
Voorhees defeats Belvidere - Field hockey recap
Elle Burd’s fourth-quarter goal gave Voorhees a 1-0 victory against Belvidere in Belvidere. Kate Matyas recorded an assist on the deciding goal while James Robbins made eight saves for Voorhees (8-6). Kaitlin Williams stopped 12 shots for Belvidere (10-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Football: Midd. South edges out win over Donovan Catholic
Jake Czwakiel scored a touchdown and booted in a field goal to help Middletown South take a 17-6 win over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Midd. South (6-1) led 14-7 at the half. Czwakiel and Donovan Summey both ran in short-yardage touchdowns in the opening half to help the Eagles...
Football: South Plainfield over Monroe, goes undefeated for first time since 1965
Zach Bolesta caught the winning touchdown and made a critical interception late to propel South Plainfield to it’s first undefeated season since 1965 in a road win over Monroe. South Plainfield (8-0) is likely to earn a playoff spot in the Super Section South 3. Bolesta caught a 59-yard...
St. Augustine over Lenape - Football recap
Tristan McLeer’s tie-breaking 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the difference as St. Augustine defeated Lenape, 17-10, in Richland. McLeer finished with 91 yards on 16 carries, while Julian Turney ran it 20 times for 105 yards and a 4-yard TD that gave St. Augustine (5-4) a 10-7 halftime lead. Antonio Freund opened the scoring with a 39-yard field and was successful on both of his extra-point attempts.
Football: Pleasantville wins divisional title, beats Middle Township
Pleasantville shut out Middle Township, 21-0, in Pleasantville. With the win, the Greyhounds won the outright Patriot Division title of the WJFL with a 4-0 mark. Pleasantville is 5-2 overall. The team led just 7-0 at halftime and 14-0 after three quarters. Had Pleasantville lost, if Glassboro beat Buena, the...
Football: Matawan beats Barnegat behind Palumbo
Colin Palumbo ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns to lead Matawan past Barnegat, 27-12, in Matawan. Palumbo ran for scores of 37, 27, and 25 yards to help the Huskies improve to 6-2 overall. Am’ir Martinez ran in a 7-yard touchdown as well. Matawan won the Shore Conference Liberty Division title, it’s first since 2010.
Holy Spirit rallies from 21-point deficit, stuns Kingsway with TD in final minute
Holy Spirit High School football coach Andrew DiPasquale called it the greatest comeback he’d ever seen in his life. And maybe he’s just not old enough to remember Bills-Oliers, but the Spartans’ 31-27 victory over Kingsway on Friday night was still one for the ages. Spirit clinched...
Cinnaminson over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap
Cinnaminson scored two goals in the first half to gain control during a 3-1 victory over Moorestown in Moorestown. Joshua Pereira and Christian Palmer scored goals for Cinnaminson (11-3-2) during the win. Dean Karch also found the back of the net. Sebastian Witt finished with a game-high 10 saves for...
Football: Hart tosses 3 TDs to lead Hunterdon Central past Perth Amboy
Hunterdon Central prepared to take on Perth Amboy in a game that had some playoff implications. In one of the most important games of the year, RJ Hart showed up for the Red Devils. Hart finished 9-for-15 and threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns to help Hunterdon Central cruise...
Football: Ford’s rushing helps No. 6 Toms River North stay perfect with win over Midd. North
Micah Ford racked up three rushing touchdowns to help Toms River North, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 take a 50-6 win over Middletown North, in Middletown. The win kept the Mariners unbeaten at 9-0. All three of Micah Fords’ touchdowns came in the opening half, and his longest...
Football: Point Pleasant Boro defeats St. John Vianney in wild OT thriller
Point Pleasant Boro clinched the Independence Division title and finished the regular season unbeaten as it defeated St. John Vianney 19-13 in overtime in Holmdel. With the win, the Panthers secured their second straight divisional crown and completed their first undefeated regular season since 2017. A seven-yard touchdown run by...
Raritan tops Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap
Lupo Ryder posted a hat-trick as Raritan defeated Freehold Borough 3-1 in Hazlet. Raritan (6-8-1) held a 2-0 lead at the half and outshot Freehold Borough 15-5 in the game. Lucas Hutnik also had three assists with Gio Libonati posting four saves. Ammar Danish had the only goal for Freehold...
Warren Hills football shuts out rival Hackettstown to secure spot in state playoffs
With a shot at postseason play on the line against its archrival, the Warren Hills football team’s defense left no doubt that it is a playoff team. The Blue Streaks shutout Hackettstown 14-0 at Warren Hills School District Stadium Friday night to improve to 4-4 and sure its place in the NJSIAA North Group 3 playoffs.
Football: Steinert runs away from Lawrence during big second half
Ryan Belford scored a pair of touchdowns as Steinert cruised to a 31-7 victory over Lawrence in Lawrenceville. Belford scored his first touchdown of the game in the first quarter on a 10-yard run. Steinert (4-3) extended the lead in the second quarter when Braeden Petro hit Joe Framo for a 30-yard score.
Somerville set for post season as big plays ignite 41-28 win over South Brunswick
Somerville most likely played its way into the South Jersey Group 3 Tournament Friday night as it unleashed a big play offense to make the most of the NJSIAA’s cutoff weekend with a 41-28 win over the Vikings in South Brunswick. The Pioneers stunned South Brunswick with three big...
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township
Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
