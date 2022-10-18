ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

HS football photos: Holy Spirit at Kingsway, Oct. 21, 2022

Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
NJ.com

Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth

Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Audubon over Maple Shade - Girls soccer recap

Makenna Ammon scored two goals during Audubon’s 2-0 victory over Maple hade in Audubon. Emily Egas and Molly Sullivan dished out assists for Audubon (13-4). Maple Shade (9-4-2) was unable to get anything going offensively against the defensive wall of Audubon. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
AUDUBON, NJ
NJ.com

Voorhees defeats Belvidere - Field hockey recap

Elle Burd’s fourth-quarter goal gave Voorhees a 1-0 victory against Belvidere in Belvidere. Kate Matyas recorded an assist on the deciding goal while James Robbins made eight saves for Voorhees (8-6). Kaitlin Williams stopped 12 shots for Belvidere (10-6). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
BELVIDERE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Midd. South edges out win over Donovan Catholic

Jake Czwakiel scored a touchdown and booted in a field goal to help Middletown South take a 17-6 win over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Midd. South (6-1) led 14-7 at the half. Czwakiel and Donovan Summey both ran in short-yardage touchdowns in the opening half to help the Eagles...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

St. Augustine over Lenape - Football recap

Tristan McLeer’s tie-breaking 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the difference as St. Augustine defeated Lenape, 17-10, in Richland. McLeer finished with 91 yards on 16 carries, while Julian Turney ran it 20 times for 105 yards and a 4-yard TD that gave St. Augustine (5-4) a 10-7 halftime lead. Antonio Freund opened the scoring with a 39-yard field and was successful on both of his extra-point attempts.
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Matawan beats Barnegat behind Palumbo

Colin Palumbo ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns to lead Matawan past Barnegat, 27-12, in Matawan. Palumbo ran for scores of 37, 27, and 25 yards to help the Huskies improve to 6-2 overall. Am’ir Martinez ran in a 7-yard touchdown as well. Matawan won the Shore Conference Liberty Division title, it’s first since 2010.
MATAWAN, NJ
NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap

Cinnaminson scored two goals in the first half to gain control during a 3-1 victory over Moorestown in Moorestown. Joshua Pereira and Christian Palmer scored goals for Cinnaminson (11-3-2) during the win. Dean Karch also found the back of the net. Sebastian Witt finished with a game-high 10 saves for...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Raritan tops Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap

Lupo Ryder posted a hat-trick as Raritan defeated Freehold Borough 3-1 in Hazlet. Raritan (6-8-1) held a 2-0 lead at the half and outshot Freehold Borough 15-5 in the game. Lucas Hutnik also had three assists with Gio Libonati posting four saves. Ammar Danish had the only goal for Freehold...
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township

Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy