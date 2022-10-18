Read full article on original website
Four arrested in deadly Atlantic, Ocean county drug ring
Four Atlantic County men were arrested in connection to a heroin-fentanyl linked to 22 fatal overdoses, police said. Six guns were recovered as a result of the investigation, including one stolen from Galloway Township, police said. Wax paper folds stamped with “Beetlejuice” have been found on scene of 39 overdoses...
Gloucester Township police searching for dark sedan in connection with hit-and-run
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Gloucester Township police are investigating a hit-and-run from last Thursday. The crash happened on Landing Road near Old Black Horse Pike.Police say a dark, four-door sedan crashed into a parked car. The impact pushed that car into another parked vehicle. Detectives say there were four people in the striking vehicle that left the scene.If you know anything about the case, you're asked to call Gloucester township police.
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation
Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
Deadly Atlantic, Ocean County, NJ, ‘Beetlejuice’ Drug Ring Busted
A drug-dealing operation that police say was responsible for 22 fatal overdoses in Atlantic and lower Ocean Counties was broken up this week by a joint law enforcement task force from the New Jersey State Police and Stafford Township. A seven-month investigation into the drug ring began in April when...
Jury convicts man of killing woman in N.J. robbery, co-defendant awaiting trial
A Trenton man was found guilty of fatally shooting a woman in a robbery more than three years ago in Burlington County. After deliberating for about two hours, the jury convicted Devon Woods of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and weapons-related offenses for the Sept. 18, 2019 killing of Deasia Ayres, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.
N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
Dealers Arrested Who Allegedly Caused 39 Overdoses
STAFFORD – After a seven-month investigation, authorities have arrested four people responsible for several overdose incidents in southern Ocean County. An investigation began in April 2022 as local police responded to numerous heroin and fentanyl overdoses linked to wax paper folds stamped “Beetlejuice.”. The Stafford Township Drug Enforcement...
Prosecutor: 2 Charged For Fatally Shooting Philadelphia Man in Camden, NJ
Two men have been charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection to the fatal shooting of a man from Philadelphia in Camden earlier this week. The shooting happened around 3:30 early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Davis Street. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says officers with the...
Crash With Injuries Reported In South Jersey
There was a crash with injuries in Camden County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 on Route 73 southbound near Signal Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. Two of three lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. to...
22 deaths: Large-scale drug and weapons gang bust in Stafford, NJ
Four people have been arrested in connection with 39 fentanyl and heroin overdoses in Stafford Township and Atlantic County, including 22 that were fatal. This is according to The Stafford Township Drug Enforcement Unit and New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression South Unit in Atlantic City, who worked together during the seven-month investigation.
Suspect recorded woman in Marshalls restroom in Moorestown, NJ: Police
Moorestown police say a suspect snuck into a women's restroom and recorded a woman from underneath the stall door.
New Jersey parents arrested after second Jersey Shore toddler overdoses on drugs
For the second time in the last week a toddler at the Jersey Shore has overdosed on drugs found in their home, fortunately though, in this latest case a 2-year-old in Wall Township was revived. A Lacey Township woman was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter among other offenses after her 2-year-old...
Mercury
Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
Four New Jersey drug dealers responsible for 39 overdoses are heading to prison
There are four alleged drug dealers responsible for 39 overdoses -- 22 of which were fatal -- in Stafford Township and south in Atlantic County who are now behind bars following an lengthy investigation. It was an early wake up call on Tuesday morning this week as that's when Stafford...
4 Arrested On Drug-Dealing Charges In Camden County: Prosecutor
A Camden County man faces a life prison sentence after being charged with first-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network, authorities said. Three others were arrested and charged following a long-term investigation with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. In addition...
Prosecutor: Late Night Shooting Homicide In Atlantic City, NJ
Ttere has been another homicide in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed that a shooting homicide took place in Atlantic City last night at 1:47 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and Atlantic City Police Department have learned...
Couple charged after toddler overdoses at N.J. home, authorities say
A Monmouth County couple was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a toddler overdosed on suspected opioids in their Wall Township home, prosecutors said Wednesday. Sharek White, 46, and Alexis Mistretta, 37, were arrested and held at the Monmouth County jail ahead of a detention hearing set...
fox29.com
Philadelphia man, 20, charged for dating violence incident in University of Delaware dorm, police say
NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware Police Department has charged a Philadelphia man in connection with a dating violence incident on the campus. According to police, the incident occurred Thursday morning in a campus residence hall. Police say 20-year-old Sameer Ruffin of Philadelphia is facing several charges, including strangulation,...
4 arrested in Jersey Shore “Beetlejuice” fentanyl drug raid
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – Four Atlantic County men were arrested and charged after a seven-month-long investigation by the Stafford Township Police Department and the New Jersey State Police crime suppression unit for dealing drugs across Ocean and Atlantic Counties/ According to police, at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple agencies arrested four subjects and seized a large amount of evidence, including weapons, heroin, and fentanyl. “An investigation began in April of 2022 when the Stafford Township Drug Enforcement Unit responded to numerous Heroin and Fentanyl related overdoses in which wax paper folds stamped “Beetlejuice” were recovered. Information gathered from these The post 4 arrested in Jersey Shore “Beetlejuice” fentanyl drug raid appeared first on Shore News Network.
Families question why suspect for murder in Parkside last month was exonerated for 2012 killing
A man who was released from prison last year after being exonerated for a 2012 murder is now in police custody for his alleged involvement in a murder last month.
