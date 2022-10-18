ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Broome addresses stormwater NDA controversy, says Parish Attorney is to blame

In her first public comments since pulling support for the stormwater utility fee, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome pinned the blame for confusion over a non-disclosure agreement concealing a proposed stormwater fee negotiations with the federal government on the Parish Attorney's Office and said she'd like her staffers who signed it to be released from the NDA.
theadvocate.com

Metro council members say mayor's office misled them on stormwater fee: 'The trust is now gone'

East Baton Rouge officials have said for weeks that the federal government is compelling them to impose a new stormwater fee on residents, but they couldn't talk about those negotiations because of a non-disclosure agreement. But on Tuesday, under pressure from a Louisiana Congressman, the city-parish said the NDA was one it had placed on its own employees — not one required by the feds.
wbrz.com

Metro Council hits mayor's office with public records request regarding stormwater fee

BATON ROUGE - Members of the Metro Council have submitted a public records request for all communication related to the ongoing saga with the stormwater fee. Six council members — Laurie White Adams, Denise Amoroso, Dwight Hudson, Aaron Moak, Brandon Noel and Jen Racca — have requested text messages, phone calls, call logs and emails between the Parish Attorney, the mayor, high-ranking members of her staff and two companies related to the Stormwater Master Plan.
centralcitynews.us

Lifelong Democrat Switched Parties Day Before Running for School Board

Central School Board candidate Carol Burton-Norwood issued a statement on Facebook this week saying that she switched from Democrat to Republican the day before qualifying to run for the school board. She explained that she is a lifelong Democrat who has been in the party for 35 years but since...
Louisiana Illuminator

Southern University board overturns 50-year campus ban on student protestors

 Fifty years after two students were killed during a protest over campus conditions, the Southern University Board of Supervisors has overturned a ban of students who were forbidden to return to campus for their participation in the demonstrations.  The board vote was unanimous after a lengthy public comment period during which several alumni who attended […] The post Southern University board overturns 50-year campus ban on student protestors  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
92.9 THE LAKE

Sinful! Louisiana Pastor Admits He Stole Nearly $1Million From Church

For over thirty years, the congregations of First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge have looked to Charles Southall III for Christian guidance. Little did they know that while preaching to them about the evils of an earthly life, and the Ten Commandments, the well-known pastor was secretly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the church.
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
