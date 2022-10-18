East Baton Rouge officials have said for weeks that the federal government is compelling them to impose a new stormwater fee on residents, but they couldn't talk about those negotiations because of a non-disclosure agreement. But on Tuesday, under pressure from a Louisiana Congressman, the city-parish said the NDA was one it had placed on its own employees — not one required by the feds.

