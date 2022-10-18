Read full article on original website
Broome addresses stormwater NDA controversy, says Parish Attorney is to blame
In her first public comments since pulling support for the stormwater utility fee, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome pinned the blame for confusion over a non-disclosure agreement concealing a proposed stormwater fee negotiations with the federal government on the Parish Attorney's Office and said she'd like her staffers who signed it to be released from the NDA.
After turmoil surrounding mayor's stormwater proposal, staffer who spearheaded plan resigns
BATON ROUGE - A top-ranking member of the Baton Rouge mayor's office resigned Friday, just days after city leadership killed the plan amid confusion over a federal NDA that never existed. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's Office released the following statement Friday. "Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Chief Administrative...
Metro council members say mayor's office misled them on stormwater fee: 'The trust is now gone'
East Baton Rouge officials have said for weeks that the federal government is compelling them to impose a new stormwater fee on residents, but they couldn't talk about those negotiations because of a non-disclosure agreement. But on Tuesday, under pressure from a Louisiana Congressman, the city-parish said the NDA was one it had placed on its own employees — not one required by the feds.
Metro Council hits mayor's office with public records request regarding stormwater fee
BATON ROUGE - Members of the Metro Council have submitted a public records request for all communication related to the ongoing saga with the stormwater fee. Six council members — Laurie White Adams, Denise Amoroso, Dwight Hudson, Aaron Moak, Brandon Noel and Jen Racca — have requested text messages, phone calls, call logs and emails between the Parish Attorney, the mayor, high-ranking members of her staff and two companies related to the Stormwater Master Plan.
On top of high fees, Lafayette officials add more barriers to public records
Reporters now face more barriers to access public records, on top of new fees the Guillory administration rolled out targeting the press. While a legal challenge and council action crawl forward, the barriers stand. And other public officials are following similar playbooks. In September, LCG introduced a new $1-per-page fee...
Lifelong Democrat Switched Parties Day Before Running for School Board
Central School Board candidate Carol Burton-Norwood issued a statement on Facebook this week saying that she switched from Democrat to Republican the day before qualifying to run for the school board. She explained that she is a lifelong Democrat who has been in the party for 35 years but since...
Baton Rouge set to outsource some DNA tests amid backlog at State Police crime lab
BATON ROUGE - The city of Baton Rouge will begin outsourcing some DNA tests to private labs to help alleviate the backlog of evidence at the State Police Crime Lab. The East Baton Rouge Metro Council recently approved $200,000 to have certain gun possession and gun cases DNA samples sent to private labs.
Southern University board overturns 50-year campus ban on student protestors
Fifty years after two students were killed during a protest over campus conditions, the Southern University Board of Supervisors has overturned a ban of students who were forbidden to return to campus for their participation in the demonstrations. The board vote was unanimous after a lengthy public comment period during which several alumni who attended […] The post Southern University board overturns 50-year campus ban on student protestors appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Short-term rental ordinance in Baton Rouge delayed another month as rental owners voice concerns
New regulations for residential short-term rentals in Baton Rouge will have to wait at least another month after the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council chose Wednesday to defer a proposed ordinance addressing the matter. The ordinance would place new permit and taxing requirements on short-term rental owners, who rent...
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
Louisiana bar owner accused of allegedly taking split of employees’ tips
Former employee at Wurst Biergarten bar has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor
Drainage drama: Iberville Parish president welcomes upset EBR residents to move south
BATON ROUGE- In a years-long saga involving drainage drama, Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso welcomed residents of East Baton Rouge to move to Iberville if they don't want a new fee without a vote involving drainage. "If any of those people are not happy in East Baton Rouge, come on...
Baton Rouge school district buys property for new elementary in St. George area
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed Thursday to spend almost $3.3 million to buy 25 acres of land between Perkins Road and Ward Creek for a large new elementary school in southeast Baton Rouge that will be intertwined with a public park. The purchase is the culmination of...
Sinful! Louisiana Pastor Admits He Stole Nearly $1Million From Church
For over thirty years, the congregations of First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge have looked to Charles Southall III for Christian guidance. Little did they know that while preaching to them about the evils of an earthly life, and the Ten Commandments, the well-known pastor was secretly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the church.
How did an Episcopal teacher accused of inappropriate behavior get hired at a public school?
When he applied on May 26 to become the health and physical education teacher at Woodlawn High School, Vincent Hoang wrote on his application that he’d left his previous job as a social studies teacher at Episcopal High in Baton Rouge in March, two months before the end of the school year.
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Louisiana
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
Attorney for rapper Mystikal requests cell phone, social media analysis in rape, assault, drug possession case
Attorney Joel Pearce, who has maintained Tyler's innocence, announced Tuesday that Garrett Discovery, a Minden-based company, was solicited to conduct an unbiased digital analysis.
East Baton Rouge taxpayers doled out $350k for police-caused crashes over past 2 years
BATON ROUGE - Taxpayers in East Baton Rouge Parish spent nearly $350,000 to settle at-fault crashes caused by Baton Rouge Police for the years 2021 and 2022, Metro Council records reviewed by the WBRZ Investigative Unit show. The actual number of crashes and the amounts could be higher because settlements...
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
