Agnes Alden
3d ago
Why do you bother to only give half of a story???... Their is some of us who do have family, friends etc.. who worry about their people!!.. I'm out of here..tired of getting only half of it
3
Related
Officer hurt in Lackawanna County crash
SCRANTON, Pa. — A car crash landed a police officer in the hospital. A car rear-ended a Scranton police car just before 1 p.m. Thursday on the North Scranton Expressway. There's no word on the officer's condition. Traffic was backed up for a time while crews cleared the scene.
18-year-old faces homicide by vehicle charges
MOOSIC, Pa. — An 18-year-old now faces homicide by vehicle charges after a deadly crash in Lackawanna County. Police say, Nolan Devine, of Moosic, passed other vehicles illegally on Springbrook Avenue in Moosic and collided head-on with another car in August. 69-year-old John Errigo of Old Forge was killed.
Man accused of robbing Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man is behind bars after allegedly robbing a Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre. Police say it happened around 3 a.m. Friday along Hazle Street. Jaquil Nelson reportedly walked into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. Wilkes-Barre Police later found nelson...
Bethlehem man dies after trash truck he was driving rolls over him, coroner says
A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died Friday after being run over by the trash truck he had been driving in Berks County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Scott L. Fichter was pronounced dead from multiple traumatic injuries at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
Woman accused of DUI with child in vehicle
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, Pocono Township police say they arrested a woman for reportedly driving under the influence with her eight-year-old child in the vehicle. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday officers were called to 712 State Route 0314 in Swiftwater for a report […]
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
Fire damages children's home in Luzerne County
WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — A fire forced residents out of a children's home in West Hazleton. Flames sparked around 4:45 p.m. at the United Children's Home on West Madison Avenue in the borough. Officials believe an electronic device started the fire on the second floor. The building has smoke...
Dogs abandoned in Lackawanna County
MOUNT COBB, Pa. — Two dogs were dumped behind a business just off the highway in Jefferson Township. A video shows it happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. The two dogs were taken to Blue Chip Animal Refuge by the people who found them. Humane officers and Jefferson...
Gallons of diesel stolen in Wyoming County
NOXEN, Pa. — Police in Wyoming County are searching for a gas thief after about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from three different construction machines. It happened along Root Hallow Lane in Noxen Township. State police say the thief took the fuel and fled. Want to see...
Police ask for help in deadly Williamsport shooting
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Still no suspects in a homicide last month in Williamsport. Now city police are asking for the public's help. Police say 41-year-old Heather Cohick was shot to death in a Williamsport apartment along West 4th Street on September 28th. Williamsport Police are looking to speak to...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/21/2022
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP - This crash occurred on Friday, October 14th, 2022, around 6:40am on Route 443/Deturksville Road. Troopers say Aidan Geist, 19, of Pine Grove, was driving westbound in Chevrolet Impala when he lost control, crossed both lanes, and struck a utility pole, and overturning in the air before coming to a rest in the middle of the road.
Interstate 80 back open after crash in central PA
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 80 eastbound is open in Northumberland and Montour counties. Original Story: A part of Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania is shut down after a wreck. According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the south Milton exit (215)...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Williamsport Man in Custody After Hitting Sunbury Police Vehicle
SUNBURY – A Williamsport man is now in custody after nearly hitting a Sunbury Police officer and hitting a Sunbury Police vehicle last month. Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey says 20-year-old Dante Kolasa was taken into custody without incident in the Philadelphia area Friday morning. Sunbury Police were assisted by the U.S. Marshal’s service and the attorney general’s office. Kolasa will be arraigned by Judge Toomey on aggravated assault and other charges.
Man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl in PA
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has pled guilty to trafficking more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Pennsylvania. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Williams, 42 from Kingston, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Lee Crawford, 59 from Wilkes-Barre, to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Luzerne County […]
A man was taken to the hospital after he barricaded himself in his house
LONG POND, Pa. — Pocono Mountain Regional Police tell us they were called to Cedar Drive near Long Pond around 6 Thursday night for a reported stabbing. The victim told police Mack Antonoff tried to stab her multiple times and threatened police. The victim was able to leave the...
One injured in Lackawanna County crash
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A car went over an embankment Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County. It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Summit Lake Road in South Abington Township. Officials say two people were inside the car. One person was taken to...
Pa. teen charged with making threats to school district
A 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing multiple charges after police say he made threats to a school district, according to a story from The Daily Item. Citing a release from Mifflinburg Police, the news site said police received a report from the state’s “Safe 2 Say” program regarded alleged threats to the Mifflinburg Area School District in Union County.
Times News
Schuylkill Co. EMA recognized for I-81 fatal crash response
Schuylkill County’s emergency management team did such an outstanding job responding to a massive 80-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in March that word of its great work reached Texas. On Wednesday, county commissioners lauded Emergency Management Agency Coordinator John M. Matz for his role in leading that team, and...
Woman involved in fiery crash back in jail after new charges filed
Middleburg, Pa. — A woman who crashed her car into a Shamokin Dam restaurant and landed on the roof is back in jail. Bail was revoked Monday for Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, who had been released on bail in August. The Snyder County District Attorney, Mike Piecuch, pursued revoking Risso's bail after she was charged on Oct. 7 for shoplifting at Weis Markets in Selinsgrove. Risso is accused...
Man accused of robbing two Turkey Hills ‘to make some bread’
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they say robbed two Turkey Hill convenience stores early Friday morning. According to Plains Township Police, officers were dispatched to the Turkey Hill at 16 South Main Street for a reported armed robbery around 12:36 a.m. on October 21. Officers say the attendant at the […]
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
