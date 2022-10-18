SUNBURY – A Williamsport man is now in custody after nearly hitting a Sunbury Police officer and hitting a Sunbury Police vehicle last month. Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey says 20-year-old Dante Kolasa was taken into custody without incident in the Philadelphia area Friday morning. Sunbury Police were assisted by the U.S. Marshal’s service and the attorney general’s office. Kolasa will be arraigned by Judge Toomey on aggravated assault and other charges.

SUNBURY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO