FOX Carolina
Construction workers rescued from trench collapse at Byrnes High School
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters and other emergency officials rescued two workers trapped at a school construction site in Spartanburg County on Friday morning. The two contract construction workers were trapped when the walls of a trench collapsed at 10 a.m. outside James F. Byrnes High School on East Main Street. Police confirmed no students were involved in the incident and the building is secure.
FOX Carolina
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to fire in Columbus on Highway 74 W.
COLUMBUS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a fire that happened on Friday afternoon on Highway 74 West. According to the department, the call came in at around 12:50 p.m. regarding a fire. The department said the fire was in four different locations from Exit 163...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
FOX Carolina
Man dies days after being hit by vehicle in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead days after they were hit by a car. The coroner said the incident happened on Monday, October 17 near East Main Street. The victim 26-year-old David Veaseth Spey was pronounced dead at around 3:33...
WYFF4.com
Man found shot behind home, coroner responds to scene
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville Thursday, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Deputies said they found an adult male in the back yard of the residence suffering...
FOX Carolina
Part of US-74 closed in Polk County due to fire
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Part of U.S. 74 is closed in Polk County while crews battle a fire. Viewers shared pictures of brush burning on the side of the highway near NC-108 and mile marker 163. The North Carolina Department of reported that the road is closed and...
my40.tv
Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for owner of goat found running loose in Anderson Co.
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for the owner of a goat that was found running loose in Belton on Wednesday. Deputies said the goat was found and secured in the area of Martin Ford Road and then taken to a location for safe holding.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Clemson Avenue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies said the incident was reported just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Once on scene, deputies found a man in the backyard of a house with at least one gunshot...
nowhabersham.com
Driver injured in rollover accident on Paradise Valley Road
The Georgia State Patrol is still not releasing the name of the driver who was injured in a single-vehicle accident Friday in White County. The agency did, however, release limited details about the crash that occurred around 1:13 p.m. on Paradise Valley Road. According to the GSP spokesperson Courtney Floyd,...
FOX Carolina
Man dies days after crash in Spartanburg
Justin Dougherty sits down with Spartanburg County councilman to learn what the BMW investment means for South Carolina. Justin Dougherty sits down with local attorney Grant Varner to discuss the affects of Alex Murdaugh's murder trial moving forward.
my40.tv
Police searching for information after pedestrian struck in hit-and-run
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Franklin Police Department is asking the public for help with information after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, Oct. 20. Officials say the pedestrian was walking along the roadside of US-441 at about 6:24 a.m. Thursday, just north of the intersection at East Main Street, when they were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, as the vehicle continued without stopping.
WYFF4.com
'I wasn't going with him': Upstate veteran recalls frightening involvement in officer involved shooting
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate veteran recalls his frightening involvement in an officer-involved shooting in Pickens Co. Wednesday night. It started as a normal evening for Isaiah McKinney. "I was on my way home from work coming from 123 and I turned onto kay drive. When I got...
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Crews carry worker freed from trench collapse to ambulance
Duncan fire chief gives update after workers rescued from trench collapse. Duncan Fire Chief Barry Frost says two construction workers are lucky to be alive after a trench collapse at Byrnes High School. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Melissa Robinette with Spartanburg School District 5 discusses trench collapse at Byrnes...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of man shot, killed; several deputies, officers put on leave, officials say
The coroner on Thursday released the name of a man killed in a shooting that put several Upstate deputies and officers on administrative leave. Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelly said Thomas Christopher Wheeler, 26, of Easley, died in the Wednesday night shooting. SLED says the Pickens County Sheriff's Office and...
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. deputies looking for woman last seen days ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman last seen on Oct. 14. Deputies said Angelica M. Beaven was last seen in front of a home on Kaye Drive in Anderson. If you or anyone you know has seen Angelica, please...
WYFF4.com
Hazmat, fire crews respond to fire at Upstate chemical manufacturing plant
EASLEY, S.C. — A fire broke out inside a custom chemical manufacturing and research company Friday afternoon, according to Chief Matthew Littleton, with the Easley Fire Department. Chief Littleton said the fire broke out just before 4 p.m., at Ortec Inc., located on Gentry Memorial Highway. Sky 4 captured...
Georgia woman charged with murder of Oconee man
A Georgia woman is in custody following the fatal stabbing of an Oconee County man, earlier this week. On Monday night, 43 year old Terrance Boyd of Walhalla was stabbed to death outside of a home on Moore Avenue there.
my40.tv
Multiple thefts reported at Jackson County Christmas tree farm
GLENVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thieves have targeted a Jackson County Christmas tree farm numerous times lately. Bear Valley Farm in Glenville has reported four thefts in the last two months. And Sunday, a pickup truck was stolen. The incident, which happened about 2 a.m., was captured on a surveillance...
