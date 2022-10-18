ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Tech Homecoming King, Queen Crowned

James Brady and Tomisin Alausa were crowned 2022 homecoming royalty. James Brady of Lubbock and Tomisin Alausa of Plano were crowned Texas Tech University's 2022 homecoming king and queen today (Oct. 22) during the Texas Tech vs. West Virginia game at Jones AT&T Stadium. Brady, an agricultural communications major, represents...
Texas Tech to Provide Safe Trick-or-Treat Opportunities to Community

Families can bring their children to campus for fun and safe Halloween festivities. Three opportunities for safe trick-or-treating are available at Texas Tech University this October. Tech-or-Treat. Student Union & Activities will host Tech-or-Treat from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 25) in the Student Union Building (SUB). Attendees are asked to...
2022 Homecoming Court Announced

The top five king and queen candidates were named today. The 2022 Texas Tech University homecoming court was announced today (Oct. 21) at the Rowdy Raider Rally before the football game against West Virginia on Saturday (Oct. 22). The 2022 homecoming king nominees are:. Ty Mitchell, an animal science major...
Mailbag: Playing Chicken

Exploring the world of campus crosswalks. After the shenanigans of last week's Mailbag, we took on a slightly more serious topic this time around. Let's start with the question from a staff member in the College of Education. How do the crosswalks on campus work? When do you walk? When...
