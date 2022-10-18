Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.Rooted ExpeditionsSanger, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Related
Tarrant Area Food Bank is launching a meal delivery program to tackle food insecurity
FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s the weekly delivery that has become a lifeline for Fort Worth resident Erica Mack. For the first time, Tarrant Area Food Bank has soft-launched a meal delivery pilot program. “This has kept me going for months on end,” Mack said. The program,...
City of Dallas preparing to bring back scooters
DALLAS — For those who have been itching to roll down the city streets on a scooter once again, that time may be coming soon: The city intends to provide three companies with permits to offer dockless vehicles. The city is currently taking applications from companies and intends to...
WFAA
'Now hiring non-stupid people' | Pasadena sign raising eyebrows
PASADENA, Texas — A new job posting in Pasadena is turning heads -- making some people laugh and others scowl. The owner of Pets Gone Wild Resort said he put up the hiring sign Tuesday morning. It says "Now hiring non-stupid people." Driving west down Crenshaw Road in the...
WFAA
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
'This is their home' | Fort Worth Developers show what potential senior living community would look like for Stop Six
FORT WORTH, Texas — Leaders and residents of a Fort Worth neighborhood that hasn't had much attention provided to it for growth the past few decades were able to get a glimpse of a project that could change the living situation for many. Friday, developers provided a site tour...
Trinity Habitat for Humanity receives Lowe’s grant to improve Fort Worth home safety
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's Note: the video above is from a September 2022 story related to volunteering. The nonprofit organization Trinity Habitat for Humanity recently announced it has received a $22,500 grant from the American retail company Lowe’s to help complete 15 home preservation projects in Fort Worth.
WFAA
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation
DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
MedStar 911 dispatch, patient care reporting systems disrupted after cyberattack, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — MedStar’s 911 computer-aided dispatch and patient care reporting systems were affected in a cyberattack Thursday, officials say. MedStar spokesperson Matt Zavadsky says systems are currently being “diligently scrubbed and methodically being placed back online,” after the attack on the computer network was detected this morning.
Here's when H-E-B is opening its new store in Plano
PLANO, Texas — Another H-E-B grocery store is opening soon in Collin County. Now we know the exact date. The popular San Antonio-based grocer announced Monday that its new store in Plano will open Nov. 2 at 6 a.m. And yes, you'll probably find people waiting at the doors...
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
New data report shows how one North Texas company's algorithm is raising rent prices
RICHARDSON, Texas — A new report from ProPublica has documented how one Richardson-based company is helping landlords across the country push the highest rents possible onto their tenants. The company, RealPage, offers software called YieldStar, which provides suggested rent prices for units using data analytics. A video touting the...
Uptick in sun glare-related crashes prompts North Texas police department to put out warning
CELINA, Texas — The Celina Police Department has noticed an uptick in traffic collisions because of blinding sun glare and as the seasons change. "A lot of it is going east-west," said Celina Police Chief John Cullison. "With the sun coming up in the morning and going down in the evening it just flips the script. Some people encounter that twice at day."
WFAA
Big Tex fire 2012: WFAA's breaking coverage from the State Fair
Big Tex burned down in a fire in 2012, ten years ago Wednesday, Oct. 19. This is WFAA's initial coverage of the fire at the State Fair of Texas.
A new restaurant is coming to the top of Reunion Tower -- but it won't spin
DALLAS — The top of Reunion Tower has a new restaurant. Crown Block, a Las Vegas-based steak and seafood restaurant, plans to open in the spring, Reunion Tower officials announced Friday. This new restaurant won't, however, spin in 360 degrees as the venture's previously in the space did --...
Average new home price in Dallas-Fort Worth down by $10,000
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest business or real estate news, visit their website. The average price of a new house in Dallas-Fort Worth declined by more than $10,000 last month, and the new home sales count fell slightly.
'It was supposed to be homes for sale': Neighbors are concerned homes in a new Oak Cliff subdivision are being listed as rentals, not for sale
DALLAS — Some neighbors in the Kiest Forest Estates community in Oak Cliff are, once again, raising concerns about a newly developed subdivision. Neighbors said they were initially told the project at 3700 W. Kiest would be new homes for sale. A few days ago, they learned homes on the site are now listed as rentals.
We interviewed the father and son who went viral for enjoying the 'FC Dallas Monster Taco'
DALLAS — Imagine going to a soccer game, enjoying some concession-stand delicacies and witnessing a high-stakes penalty shootout win on a Monday night. Then you see yourself plastered all over the internet, going viral because of the pregame meal you enjoyed. That's this week's reality for two FC Dallas...
5-year-old recovering after being hit by a DART train in Plano, officials say
PLANO, Texas — A 5-year-old is recovering after officials said she was hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) train in Plano. DART officials said the incident happened on Oct. 13 at the Parker Road Station in Plano. The child, officials said, walked in front of the train that was traveling northbound.
North Texas shelters hit capacity as more families experience homelessness; city leaders make plans to add more temporary housing
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Natasha Woods never thought she and her family would be living in a shelter. But they are among hundreds of Fort Worth families experiencing homelessness. "They can hit rock bottom; it can happen to anyone," Woods said. "Beginning of the year, I became homeless with...
WFAA
REWIND: How Denton and UNT helped pioneer electronic music
DENTON, Texas — Accolades and big-name artists have long graced the University of North Texas College of Music and their rich history with the Denton music scene. Don Henley, Meat Loaf and Norah Jones all passed through Denton while starting their careers in music. But it is a lesser-known...
WFAA
Dallas, TX
48K+
Followers
349
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 0