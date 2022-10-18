ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

WFAA

City of Dallas preparing to bring back scooters

DALLAS — For those who have been itching to roll down the city streets on a scooter once again, that time may be coming soon: The city intends to provide three companies with permits to offer dockless vehicles. The city is currently taking applications from companies and intends to...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Now hiring non-stupid people' | Pasadena sign raising eyebrows

PASADENA, Texas — A new job posting in Pasadena is turning heads -- making some people laugh and others scowl. The owner of Pets Gone Wild Resort said he put up the hiring sign Tuesday morning. It says "Now hiring non-stupid people." Driving west down Crenshaw Road in the...
PASADENA, TX
WFAA

Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation

DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Here's when H-E-B is opening its new store in Plano

PLANO, Texas — Another H-E-B grocery store is opening soon in Collin County. Now we know the exact date. The popular San Antonio-based grocer announced Monday that its new store in Plano will open Nov. 2 at 6 a.m. And yes, you'll probably find people waiting at the doors...
PLANO, TX
WFAA

New data report shows how one North Texas company's algorithm is raising rent prices

RICHARDSON, Texas — A new report from ProPublica has documented how one Richardson-based company is helping landlords across the country push the highest rents possible onto their tenants. The company, RealPage, offers software called YieldStar, which provides suggested rent prices for units using data analytics. A video touting the...
WFAA

Average new home price in Dallas-Fort Worth down by $10,000

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest business or real estate news, visit their website. The average price of a new house in Dallas-Fort Worth declined by more than $10,000 last month, and the new home sales count fell slightly.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'It was supposed to be homes for sale': Neighbors are concerned homes in a new Oak Cliff subdivision are being listed as rentals, not for sale

DALLAS — Some neighbors in the Kiest Forest Estates community in Oak Cliff are, once again, raising concerns about a newly developed subdivision. Neighbors said they were initially told the project at 3700 W. Kiest would be new homes for sale. A few days ago, they learned homes on the site are now listed as rentals.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

REWIND: How Denton and UNT helped pioneer electronic music

DENTON, Texas — Accolades and big-name artists have long graced the University of North Texas College of Music and their rich history with the Denton music scene. Don Henley, Meat Loaf and Norah Jones all passed through Denton while starting their careers in music. But it is a lesser-known...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

WFAA

