cbs17
Driver hurt in late-night crash in Johnston County, troopers say
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened just before midnight Friday night. At about 11:57 p.m., troopers said they were called to Wake County Line Road in Johnston County near Zebulon. The driver was hurt in the crash, according to...
cbs17
Raleigh police release additional details for slain officer’s funeral
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department released information regarding details for Officer Gabriel Torres’ funeral on Saturday. Officer Torres’ funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Cross Assembly Church, 2660 Yonkers Road in Raleigh, police said. The church will livestream the service. After the...
From Hedingham to a hideout: New report reveals how Raleigh shooting unfolded
Stalking the Hedingham neighborhood and firing on residents outdoors, police report a sequence of events in the October 13 mass shooting in Raleigh.
Search underway for missing Durham man last seen Thursday night at his home
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are looking for a missing man. Tommy Watkins, 72, was last seen Thursday night in his home on Redwood Drive north of Mannix Road, the sheriff’s office said. Watkins has cognitive impairment and medical...
cbs17
Police investigate deadly Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting death that occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Maitland Drive just before 7 p.m. and is currently questioning a suspect in a death investigation. Sgt. Alpha Caldwell said the...
cbs17
These lanes are closing on Interstate 540 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 540 in Raleigh is preparing to close a few lanes this weekend and into next week for maintenance work, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Crews are planning to close two out of three lanes of I-540 West past the Buffaloe Road...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Preparing for Gabriel Torres' funeral, one of five killed in Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — A horse-drawn carriage is bringing Officer Gabriel Torres' casket to Cross Assembly Church in Raleigh on Saturday. Caisson units carry caskets of first responders killed in the line of duty. But this is a bit of a special case, since Torres was not yet on duty when he died.
'Somebody needs to be held accountable': No mass alerts sent out during Raleigh's active shooting
During the more than four-hour incident, police advised residents to remain indoors via Twitter, but some residents are questioning whether more could have been done.
cbs17
Wake County DA gives next steps for mass shooting case
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one week since the October 13 mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others in the Headingham neighborhood in Raleigh. CBS 17 sat down with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman who says she plans to try the suspect, 15-year-old Austin Thompson, as an adult.
cbs17
Fayetteville woman sentenced for 2018 kidnapping of 3 adults, toddler
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman was sentenced Friday to seven-and-a-half years in prison for her role in a 2018 kidnapping conspiracy that involved holding three adults and a toddler in a hotel room for several hours. Merianda Gray pled guilty to the charge in April 2021, according...
Authorities search for missing 72-year-old Durham County man
Tommy Watkins, 72, was last seen at his home on Redwood Road in Durham County..
Mebane man arrested after chase in white van, passengers jumping out into field in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase in a white van, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted a white mini-van driving at high speed on U.S. 70 heading east near Haw River. Deputies tried to pull the van over, […]
cbs17
Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
Visitation for Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting taking place Friday afternoon
The visitation for Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres is taking place today from 4-7 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home.
Two people jump from a moving minivan following a high-speed deputy chase; driver assaults deputy after crashing
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man and a woman jumped from a moving vehicle during a deputy chase while the driver kept going until he crashed Tuesday night, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 8:48 p.m. Deputies were conducting a traffic stop when they noticed...
cbs17
Durham police seek public’s help in cold case murder of man who was driving, leading to crash that injured 5 others
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help for anyone who might have information about the murder of Demeico Sowell Jr., 20, the day before Thanksgiving nearly two years ago. On Nov. 25, 2020, Sowell was driving near the intersection of Liberty...
cbs17
Raleigh, Lillington men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A historic undercover fentanyl bust in Florida has close ties to Raleigh and Harnett County, according to officials Friday in Polk County, Florida. A task force made the bust and three people — including two from the central North Carolina area — were arrested, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
cbs17
Orange County inmate charged with death by distribution to woman, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hillsborough Police Department arrested a man already in prison on one charge of death by distribution on Friday. Walter Wrenn, 36, was already in the Orange County Jail on unrelated charges when multiple agencies responded to a medical call on Summit Drive in the city.
Police: North Carolina rampage began when teen shot brother
RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina's capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that...
Police release new information into Raleigh rampage
Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday.
