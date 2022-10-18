Read full article on original website
zachnews.net
News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area at Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago.
Sources: Southern Nevada Health District and Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Information) Picture: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Countesy) Mohave County, Arizona: A boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago. According to the...
Fox5 KVVU
Woman dies after drowning at Lake Mead National Recreation Area
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - National Park Service officials announced that a woman died after drowning at Lake Mohave over the weekend. Around 7 p.m. Saturday evening National Park rangers received a report of a 39-year-old woman who went missing from the back bay area of Katherine Landing Marina. According to the news release, she was not wearing a life jacket.
californiaexaminer.net
Police Seek Murder Suspect In Arizona And Nevada
In the wake of killings in both Arizona and Nevada this week, authorities in both states are looking for a same suspect. As of right now, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified 26-year-old Hunter Allen McGuire as the prime suspect in a killing that occurred in Golden Valley between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There were no more information available at the time of publication about the homicide in Arizona.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fatal rollover in Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – A traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded to the single vehicle rollover at Highway 68 and Katherine Spur Road at 7:20 a.m. Monday, October 17. Fromelt said a jogger discovered the vehicle down an embankment. “It...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Golden Valley, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating an overnight homicide that occurred recently connected to man wanted for murder in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Golden Valley, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight homicide that occurred between the night of Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 and the early morning of Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. An exact time, location or description of the victim wasn’t...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Murder suspect sought￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Authorities believe a man murdered a woman in Las Vegas before committing another murder in Golden Valley. Metro police have issued an arrest warrant alleging that 26-year-old Hunter McGuire killed a woman near Jones and Flamingo in Las Vegas Monday. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said...
Mohave Daily News
Fogging ordered in Mohave Valley neighborhoods
MOHAVE VALLEY — Another round of mosquito fogging has been ordered in Mohave Valley by the Mohave County Department of Public Health's Environmental Health Division. Fogging of the insecticide MasterLine Kontrol 4-4 was ordered following mosquito population surveillance conducted at traps placed in the affected areas. The mosquito control...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Ambient Edge “gives back” to community￼
The Humane Society of Mohave County recently received a $5,000 donation from Ambient Edge Heating & Cooling, through Ambient Edge’s Giveback Program. Ambient Edge ran a campaign for the entire month of September to help raise funds for the animals that the human society takes in. Ambient Edge has locations in Arizona and Nevada. Pictured left to right: Brandi Boydstun, Sarah Neal-Johnson, Kristin Freiert, Blair McKnight.
knau.org
Mohave County Sheriff's Office searching for 'at risk male'
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 22-year-old in the community of White Hills near the Nevada border. They describe Braxton Johnson as an “at risk male.”. He was last seen at about noon Sunday and was on foot, walking in black socks and wearing...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Work begins on White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail downtown connector￼
KINGMAN – The Arizona State Parks Board and the City of Kingman is partnering with the American Conservation Experience (ACE) to do trail construction. Earlier this year the City of Kingman was awarded a $99,000 grant to complete the downtown trail connector portion of the White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail (WCWW). Those visiting the area are asked to please refrain from hiking the incomplete trail expansion areas. The project could be complete in roughly six months, barring any weather delays.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Halloween Activity Guide
What’s the scariest Halloween event in Mohave County? How about the best candy? Best costume? Best trunk decoration? There are a lot of costume and vehicle-decor prizes, as well as candy flowing this Halloween season! Here’s a list of the ones we found. All activities are free unless otherwise noted.
claremont-courier.com
Changing lives, odds be damned
Things had never been easy for Joshua Duncan. It was 2018, and the Kingman, Arizona boy was, once again, having trouble at home. He’d already tried weed in an effort to both fit in with his friends and numb his pain and anger. One day he took it further and smoked some methamphetamine.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Safeway to reopen Oct. 28￼
KINGMAN – The Safeway corporation, for whatever reason, has refused to answer any questions regarding damage and repair of its grocery store at 3125 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. The outlet has remained closed since an August 13 rain-related roof collapse that injured no one during a monsoon season summer storm.
thestandardnewspaper.online
KRW to host Major General Mick McGuire
KINGMAN – Major General Mick McGuire will be our keynote speaker at the next Kingman Republican Women’s monthly meeting to be held on Nov. 7. General McGuire will speaking on issues facing our nation’s military veterans. Mick McGuire is a retired United States Air Force major general,...
easttexasradio.com
Local Jetski Racer Compete At The World Finals
It has been quite a season for Andrew Vo, a 13-year-old junior jetski racer from Sulphur Springs, who recently relocated from Southern California. This year Andrew finished the Jettribe Mid America series with an impressive first overall in the Junior 13-15 lites two-stroke class and a second in the four-stroke class.
thestandardnewspaper.online
WL Nugent Cancer Center receives American Cancer Society Grant to help patients with transportation
KINGMAN – Cancer patients undergoing treatment frequently require assistance getting to and from facilities, which can create financial and logistical burdens. That’s why the American Cancer Society has awarded a transportation grant to Kingman Regional Medical Center’s WL Nugent Cancer Center. These funds will be used to address the access-to-care needs of cancer patients in the Kingman service area and ultimately, help save lives.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Early voting has begun
Mohave County Library, Bullhead City Branch; Mohave County Library, Lake Havasu City Branch, and 1776 Airway Ave., behind the Nutrition Center in Kingman. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who have not received an early voting mail ballot or have any other questions, may contact...
thestandardnewspaper.online
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, October 29. On this day, law enforcement agencies across the country will provide a venue for people who want to safely and anonymously...
Man transported to Las Vegas hospital after boats collide at Lake Havasu
A man was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of serious injuries after two boats collided on the Colorado River on Tuesday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Gutierrez jailed after scalding child￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman woman has been jailed on a child abuse charge for allegedly using scalding hot water to discipline a toddler. Deputy police chief Joel Freed said the two-year-old boy suffered burn injuries when Brittany Monique Gutierrez, 29, “splashed extremely hot water onto the child for not listening” on Tuesday, October 11.
