thestandardnewspaper.online
Fatal rollover in Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – A traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded to the single vehicle rollover at Highway 68 and Katherine Spur Road at 7:20 a.m. Monday, October 17. Fromelt said a jogger discovered the vehicle down an embankment. “It...
thestandardnewspaper.online
One dies in fiery crash￼
KINGMAN – A deadly collision shut down Interstate 40 in Kingman on Thursday, October 13. The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a crash involving two tractor trailer rigs was reported at milepost 55.7 at 6:33 p.m. “A tractor trailer was eastbound on I-40 in a speed reduced...
Arizona police looking for suspect allegedly involved in 2 homicide cases
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of being involved in two homicide cases in northern Arizona and Las Vegas. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says Hunter McGuire may have been involved in a homicide that occurred in Golden Valley sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
californiaexaminer.net
knau.org
Mohave County Sheriff's Office searching for 'at risk male'
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 22-year-old in the community of White Hills near the Nevada border. They describe Braxton Johnson as an “at risk male.”. He was last seen at about noon Sunday and was on foot, walking in black socks and wearing...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Gutierrez jailed after scalding child￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman woman has been jailed on a child abuse charge for allegedly using scalding hot water to discipline a toddler. Deputy police chief Joel Freed said the two-year-old boy suffered burn injuries when Brittany Monique Gutierrez, 29, “splashed extremely hot water onto the child for not listening” on Tuesday, October 11.
zachnews.net
News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area at Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago.
Sources: Southern Nevada Health District and Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Information) Picture: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Countesy) Mohave County, Arizona: A boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago. According to the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Woman found drowned at Lake Mohave￼
LAKE MOHAVE – A presumed drowning is under investigation at Lake Mohave. National Park Service rangers responded at about 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15 to a report that a 39-year-old woman went missing from the back bay area of the Katherine Landing Marina. The initial search was suspended at...
Fox5 KVVU
Man transported to Las Vegas hospital after boats collide at Lake Havasu
A man was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of serious injuries after two boats collided on the Colorado River on Tuesday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Safeway to reopen Oct. 28￼
KINGMAN – The Safeway corporation, for whatever reason, has refused to answer any questions regarding damage and repair of its grocery store at 3125 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. The outlet has remained closed since an August 13 rain-related roof collapse that injured no one during a monsoon season summer storm.
thestandardnewspaper.online
WL Nugent Cancer Center receives American Cancer Society Grant to help patients with transportation
KINGMAN – Cancer patients undergoing treatment frequently require assistance getting to and from facilities, which can create financial and logistical burdens. That’s why the American Cancer Society has awarded a transportation grant to Kingman Regional Medical Center’s WL Nugent Cancer Center. These funds will be used to address the access-to-care needs of cancer patients in the Kingman service area and ultimately, help save lives.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Ambient Edge “gives back” to community￼
The Humane Society of Mohave County recently received a $5,000 donation from Ambient Edge Heating & Cooling, through Ambient Edge’s Giveback Program. Ambient Edge ran a campaign for the entire month of September to help raise funds for the animals that the human society takes in. Ambient Edge has locations in Arizona and Nevada. Pictured left to right: Brandi Boydstun, Sarah Neal-Johnson, Kristin Freiert, Blair McKnight.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Toastmaster hosts open house￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Colorado River Toastmasters Club will have an Open House on November 8, at 6:45 p.m., in the meeting room of the Chaparral Country Club, 1260 Mohave Dr. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit 501(c) educational organization helping individuals improve on their communication, presentation and leadership skills. In honing those skills, it will help individuals at their work, in their business and in their retirement. For more information call 928-201-7220 or kkdeshazer@yahoo.com.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Halloween Activity Guide
What’s the scariest Halloween event in Mohave County? How about the best candy? Best costume? Best trunk decoration? There are a lot of costume and vehicle-decor prizes, as well as candy flowing this Halloween season! Here’s a list of the ones we found. All activities are free unless otherwise noted.
thestandardnewspaper.online
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, October 29. On this day, law enforcement agencies across the country will provide a venue for people who want to safely and anonymously...
easttexasradio.com
Local Jetski Racer Compete At The World Finals
It has been quite a season for Andrew Vo, a 13-year-old junior jetski racer from Sulphur Springs, who recently relocated from Southern California. This year Andrew finished the Jettribe Mid America series with an impressive first overall in the Junior 13-15 lites two-stroke class and a second in the four-stroke class.
thestandardnewspaper.online
BCSD board apps due Oct. 31￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Applications are scheduled to close October 31 for those interested in filling a vacancy on the Bullhead City School District (BCSD) governing board. The non-partisan term expires December 31, 2024. The opening was created by the resignation of member Anna Boyd, who is moving just outside BCSD boundaries. Her resignation is effective at the end of this year.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Early voting has begun
Mohave County Library, Bullhead City Branch; Mohave County Library, Lake Havasu City Branch, and 1776 Airway Ave., behind the Nutrition Center in Kingman. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who have not received an early voting mail ballot or have any other questions, may contact...
