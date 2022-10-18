Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
Related
laportecounty.life
Senator Eddie Melton hosts career fair at RailCats Stadium in Gary
Senator Eddie Melton, state senator for Senate District Three, hosted a career expo alongside the Center of Workforce Innovations at the RailCats Stadium in Gary, Indiana. The career fair was held on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and opened a plethora of opportunities to locals. “Today’s...
Student-run community garden greenhouse unveiled
The Gary Community School Corporation has partnered with GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) to develop a student-run community garden program at West Side Leadership Academy. Recently representatives unveiled a newly erected garden greenhouse, which will help extend the life of the plants and produce students...
laportecounty.life
La Porte County Family YMCA Job Listings
Location: 1202 Spring St Door K, Michigan City, IN 46360. High school or equivalent (Preferred) Customer service: 1 year (Preferred) Work authorization (Preferred) Reliably commute or planning to relocate to Michigan City, IN 46360 before starting work (Required) Full Job Description. Responsibilities:. Answer inquiries and questions from customers. Handle customer...
etxview.com
Experienced politicians, new district make for competitive Indiana Senate contest
A reshaped district and the retirement of the incumbent after four decades at the Statehouse have produced one of the most competitive races on the ballot this year in Northwest Indiana. The once-a-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries removed Hammond and Munster from Indiana Senate District 1 and shifted it south...
wjol.com
A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly
The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
Same goals, very different approaches. What you need to know about Indiana’s Secretary of State candidates
This month, senior investigative reporter Bob Segall interviewed all three candidates appearing on the Secretary of State ballot about their ideas and priorities. Indiana will soon elect a new Secretary of State to oversee voter registration and statewide elections. Because of false claims and disinformation involving recent elections, the spotlight...
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County's 2023 budget to include significant pay raises
Porter County government employees are set to get significant pay raises next year. The 2023 budget adopted by the county council Tuesday includes raises ranging from a minimum of $4,000 to a maximum of 20 percent. Council member Mike Jessen said the goal is to get everyone to the internal...
Applications for Cook County guaranteed income program ends Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday is the last day to apply for cook county's new guaranteed income program.The Cook County Promise Program will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month for two years - funds they can spend however they need.To apply, you must live in cook county and be over 18 years old.You also must live at or 250 percent below the federal poverty level.Funds come from the Bidden administration's American Rescue Plan.
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County Council adds Memorial Opera House project funding back into ARPA plan
Funding to upgrade the Memorial Opera House is apparently back in Porter County's plans for American Rescue Plan money. Opposition to that idea last year set off a months-long process that gave nonprofit groups a chance to apply for a share of the federal COVID money, while a group of subcommittees put together a final plan. But the county council held off on considering the plan in August, and only partially approved it in September, failing to appropriate the almost $9 million recommended for behavioral health and nonprofits.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
hometownnewsnow.com
Affordable Housing Plan Gaining Support
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County government could be sinking funds into combating the lack of affordable housing. On Wednesday night, the La Porte County Commissioners recommended approving spending $345,000 to subsidize a proposed development of twelve homes in Michigan City. Homeward Bound, a local organization, focused on...
Parents stunned by Zionsville school board candidate's comment on Nazis
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hilary Heffernan is paying close attention to the school board race in Zionsville. Her kids attend Zionsville schools. "What my kids learn on the day-to-day is important. Not just reading and writing, but I come from a place where diversity, equality, and inclusion are super important," Heffernan said.
ABC7 Chicago
Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income pilot has over 184K applicants for just 3,250 spots
COOK COUNTY, Ill. -- During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Takiyah Franklin continued working as a phlebotomist even as she worried about the possibility of spreading COVID-19 to her own children. "I couldn't take off," she said. "I had to work." Franklin, 46, of Oak Park, is among the...
hometownnewsnow.com
End of Slavery Day a Paid Holiday Now
(La Porte County, IN) - The day marking the end of slavery will now be recognized as a federal holiday by the La Porte County government. The La Porte County Commissioners Wednesday night unanimously voted to give county employees the day off for Juneteenth. Last June, several members of the...
panoramanow.com
Pumpkin Palooza – Chesterton Indiana
Join the Chamber for the continuation of the European Market, Northwest Indiana’s premier outdoor artisan and farmers’ market every Saturday from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm on Third Street and Broadway in historic downtown Chesterton. The Chamber will also be hosting its Annual Pumpkin Palooza event during the last Saturday of the European Market season on October 29th, 2022. This is a special Halloween themed market! Trick or treat with select vendors. Pumpkin painting and costume contests for kids and dogs.
Parents take issue with East Chicago school's handling of teacher who created 'kill list'
EAST CHICAGO, Indiana (CBS) – Many parents showed their concern Wednesday at a Catholic school in East Chicago after a teacher was allowed to stay on school grounds without police being called for several hours.The teacher admitted to creating a kill list with staff and student names on it.CBS 2's Suzanne LeMignot went to East Chicago, Indiana, where at least one parent met with administrators on Wednesday.More than 100 parents came together to write a letter after the incident involving the teacher. They're demanding changes be made.Some of those parents came to protest after they said St. Stanislaus School failed...
hometownnewsnow.com
Haney Bends on Bridge Repair Contract
(La Porte County, IN) - More repairs are slated for the Franklin Street drawbridge in Michigan City. This time, unanimous support was given by the La Porte County Commissioners to enter into a no-bid contract with the longtime caretakers of the bridge to do the work as quickly as possible.
Comments / 0