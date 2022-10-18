ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laportecounty.life

Senator Eddie Melton hosts career fair at RailCats Stadium in Gary

Senator Eddie Melton, state senator for Senate District Three, hosted a career expo alongside the Center of Workforce Innovations at the RailCats Stadium in Gary, Indiana. The career fair was held on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and opened a plethora of opportunities to locals. “Today’s...
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Student-run community garden greenhouse unveiled

The Gary Community School Corporation has partnered with GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) to develop a student-run community garden program at West Side Leadership Academy. Recently representatives unveiled a newly erected garden greenhouse, which will help extend the life of the plants and produce students...
GARY, IN
laportecounty.life

La Porte County Family YMCA Job Listings

Location: 1202 Spring St Door K, Michigan City, IN 46360. High school or equivalent (Preferred) Customer service: 1 year (Preferred) Work authorization (Preferred) Reliably commute or planning to relocate to Michigan City, IN 46360 before starting work (Required) Full Job Description. Responsibilities:. Answer inquiries and questions from customers. Handle customer...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wjol.com

A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly

The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
JOLIET, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Porter County's 2023 budget to include significant pay raises

Porter County government employees are set to get significant pay raises next year. The 2023 budget adopted by the county council Tuesday includes raises ranging from a minimum of $4,000 to a maximum of 20 percent. Council member Mike Jessen said the goal is to get everyone to the internal...
CBS Chicago

Applications for Cook County guaranteed income program ends Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday is the last day to apply for cook county's new guaranteed income program.The Cook County Promise Program will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month for two years - funds they can spend however they need.To apply, you must live in cook county and be over 18 years old.You also must live at or 250 percent below the federal poverty level.Funds come from the Bidden administration's American Rescue Plan.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Porter County Council adds Memorial Opera House project funding back into ARPA plan

Funding to upgrade the Memorial Opera House is apparently back in Porter County's plans for American Rescue Plan money. Opposition to that idea last year set off a months-long process that gave nonprofit groups a chance to apply for a share of the federal COVID money, while a group of subcommittees put together a final plan. But the county council held off on considering the plan in August, and only partially approved it in September, failing to appropriate the almost $9 million recommended for behavioral health and nonprofits.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help

The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Affordable Housing Plan Gaining Support

(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County government could be sinking funds into combating the lack of affordable housing. On Wednesday night, the La Porte County Commissioners recommended approving spending $345,000 to subsidize a proposed development of twelve homes in Michigan City. Homeward Bound, a local organization, focused on...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

End of Slavery Day a Paid Holiday Now

(La Porte County, IN) - The day marking the end of slavery will now be recognized as a federal holiday by the La Porte County government. The La Porte County Commissioners Wednesday night unanimously voted to give county employees the day off for Juneteenth. Last June, several members of the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
panoramanow.com

Pumpkin Palooza – Chesterton Indiana

Join the Chamber for the continuation of the European Market, Northwest Indiana’s premier outdoor artisan and farmers’ market every Saturday from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm on Third Street and Broadway in historic downtown Chesterton. The Chamber will also be hosting its Annual Pumpkin Palooza event during the last Saturday of the European Market season on October 29th, 2022. This is a special Halloween themed market! Trick or treat with select vendors. Pumpkin painting and costume contests for kids and dogs.
CHESTERTON, IN
CBS Chicago

Parents take issue with East Chicago school's handling of teacher who created 'kill list'

EAST CHICAGO, Indiana (CBS) – Many parents showed their concern Wednesday at a Catholic school in East Chicago after a teacher was allowed to stay on school grounds without police being called for several hours.The teacher admitted to creating a kill list with staff and student names on it.CBS 2's Suzanne LeMignot went to East Chicago, Indiana, where at least one parent met with administrators on Wednesday.More than 100 parents came together to write a letter after the incident involving the teacher. They're demanding changes be made.Some of those parents came to protest after they said St. Stanislaus School failed...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Haney Bends on Bridge Repair Contract

(La Porte County, IN) - More repairs are slated for the Franklin Street drawbridge in Michigan City. This time, unanimous support was given by the La Porte County Commissioners to enter into a no-bid contract with the longtime caretakers of the bridge to do the work as quickly as possible.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy