Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Changes to telehealth rules leave mental health patients in flux
(WXYZ) — We are in a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the public health emergency over, there are also important changes to telehealth. According to the Alliance for Connected Care, a telehealth industry trade group, Michigan is one of the more than 40 states that have ended emergency waivers.
beckersasc.com
2 Michigan hospitals form joint venture, build pediatric ASC
Livonia-based Trinity Health Michigan and U-M Health in Ann Arbor, Mich., are forming a joint venture to bring pediatric care to Trinity Health Oakland hospital in Pontiac, Michigan Medicine Headlines reported Oct. 21. The joint venture allows the hospitals to expand access to pediatric care from Ann Arbor-based C.S. Mott...
'There was no choice.' Understaffing forces state to close 70+ psychiatric beds
A perfect storm fueled by understaffing and aging buildings has forced the state of Michigan to temporarily close more than 70 long-term psychiatric beds at three of its behavioral hospitals.
Omicron subvariants spread in US as Metro Detroit doctors urge bivalent booster
Despite a decline in daily cases for the past few months, relatively new COVID-19 sub-variants are on the rise in the U.S.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Michigan health department announces expansion of childhood blood lead data
Over 3,400 children had elevated blood levels in 2021, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced. The agency released new data about blood levels and children. This comes after the department updated its definition of elevated blood lead level in May 2022. Following in the footsteps of the...
Michigan families receive additional food assistance benefits through October
Michigan is providing additional benefits for families through October.
wkar.org
New state data shows updated childhood blood lead levels in Michigan
The state has released new data on blood lead levels in Michigan children. Thousands of children in the state show elevated blood lead levels. In May 2022, the Centers for Disease Control updated their blood lead reference value, or BLRV. BLRV is used to identify children with higher levels of lead in their blood than 97.5% of children ages 1-5 across the U.S.
WILX-TV
What to know about the Michigan Future Educator Stipend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Future Educator Stipend is a new program that can pay up to $9,600 per semester to be paid towards allowable student teaching expenses such as tuition, living expenses, and childcare. To be eligible, the student must meet the following requirements:. Be admitted in an...
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer announces Michiganders receiving additional assistance in October to lower grocery costs
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in October -- plus an additional cost of living increase -- to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.
Arab American News
Book pulled out of instruction in Dearborn Heights after social media post
DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A book was recently taken out of instruction in a Dearborn Heights school, following an ongoing controversy around books in schools in neighboring Dearborn. Crestwood School District officials were made aware of a social media post with photos of a book being taught to ninth grade...
WILX-TV
Michigan Spark Grant application is open, with up to $15M available for outdoor projects
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First-round funding of the $65 million Michigan Spark Grants program will start accepting applications on Oct. 24. The program is aimed at helping local communities that want to create, renovate, or redevelop public outdoor recreation opportunities for residents and visitors. There is up to $15 million...
Local organization in need of coats, winter gear
(CBS Detroit) – A local organization is working to help keep families warm this winter, while keeping vulnerable women safe.The group, All Things Women, is a Detroit non-profit that shelters homeless and abused women.The organization is hosting a coat drive now through November 5th.New and gently used coats can be dropped off at the shelter on the corner of Calvert and LaSalle.Coats can also be sent to Durfee Innovation Society and Detroit Mercy's Engineering Building.In addition to coats, donors can also bring hats, gloves, blankets, scarves and socks.Organizers say the brutal weather can be hard on a lot of families.That's why...
Is There A Legal Age Limit For Trick or Treating in Michigan?
Growing up, you always anticipate the dreaded day you will have to stop trick or treating. However, I beg the differ. Who made the rule that there is an age limit on whether or not you can go trick or treating if you want?. There are places that have bans...
fox2detroit.com
'Terror on Tillson' street's Halloween tradition raises money for students, veterans
ROMEO, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tillson Street is home to a beloved Halloween tradition, where each Romeo home is carefully and lovingly decorated to take the spooky holiday to the next level. It's a labor of love for Mike Lee who grew up there. "It’s really great, it’s big community...
Michigan’s declining college enrollment trend continues with poor fall 2022 showing
Michigan colleges have posted the nation’s steepest enrollment decline by percentage this fall semester, according to data released Thursday. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released a data update for fall 2022 on Oct. 20, showing that Michigan saw its overall college enrollment fall 4.1% this fall compared to fall 2021.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
Kroger announces huge new change that will provide thousands of shoppers with so many more options
KROGER announces a huge new change that will provide thousands of shoppers with so many more options. The retailer opened a Customer Fulfillment Center in Michigan, broadening its Kroger Delivery service. Customers up to 90 minutes away from the 135,000-square-foot facility will be able to receive deliveries with Kroger Delivery’s...
wdet.org
What you need to know about Oakland County’s voluntary gun buyback program
Compared with other rich countries, America has by far the most gun violence — homicide cases, suicides and gun accidents are higher in the U.S. than anywhere else. There’s a simple reason for that: There are a lot of guns, and relatively little legislation constraining gun access. National...
What's on your Michigan ballot? Know before you go:
MICHIGAN, USA — November's election is fast approaching. It's important to know what will be on your ballot so you're prepared to cast your vote confidently this election season. Not all ballots in West Michigan will look the same, depending on your location. The Michigan Department of State has...
seenthemagazine.com
October Adoptable Pets in Metro Detroit
These adorable dogs are waiting for their furrever homes. If you or someone you know is ready and able to adopt a dog, read their full bios and fill out an application at humanesocietyofmacomb.org. If you are not in a position to adopt one of these furry friends, please consider...
Comments / 0