Alabama State

NESN

Mac Jones Or Bailey Zappe? Kurt Warner Chooses Patriots QB

Unlike many Patriots fans, Kurt Warner isn’t dealing with a case of “Zappe Fever.”. Bailey Zappe has been all the rage in New England after making his NFL debut in Week 4. Zappe played admirably at Lambeau Field in a losing effort, but he looked like a legitimate starting quarterback in each of his first two starts. And if the rookie leads the Patriots to a third consecutive win Monday night at Gillette Stadium, it theoretically will make it more difficult for Bill Belichick and company to put him back on the bench.
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
NESN

‘One Of The Best?’ Patriots Wideout Earns High Praise From NFL Analyst

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is in the midst of an impressive NFL campaign, and the 25-year-old garnered some noteworthy recognition from one former NFL player. Dan Orlovsky, who formerly served as an NFL quarterback for seven years, believes that Meyers — after four games played this season...
NESN

Patriots Injury Report: Good News On Christian Barmore, Damien Harris

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had nearly full attendance at their first practice ahead of Monday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The only player absent from Thursday’s session was wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who is dealing with a hamstring injury and missed last Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. Obviously, that means good news for a handful of other Patriots players dealing with injuries.
The Big Lead

Roundup: Christian McCaffrey to the Niners; Taylor Swift Releases New Album; Dak Prescott Back

Stephen Curry documentary coming to Apple ... UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after failed budget and market turmoil ... Mac Jones is healthy enough to play and will be the starter ... CBS testing new format for midterm election coverage ... Imagine being the person who beat up Conan O'Brien ... Texas sues Google for allegedly capturing biometric data of millions without consent ... Dak Prescott's return is imminent ... Alaskan snow crabs dying off due to warming waters ... Taylor Swift dropped her new album today ... it's called 'Midnight' and people can't even ...
CBS Boston

Patriots-Bears news, notes, and fun facts

BOSTON -- The 3-3 Patriots host the 2-4 Chicago Bears in Week 7, which doesn't exactly scream must-see TV. But while the matchup doesn't inspire much excitement, the fact that it's the Monday Night Football game will bring a little extra juice to Gillette Stadium.Or, at least Patriots fans can have fun saying "Da Bears" a couple of thousand times this week. So they've got that going for them.Monday night's game will be the first of five prime-time games for the Patriots this season, and their first of two appearances on Monday Night Football. It could also be a pretty...
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

