Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
NH double murder suspect used fake ID, alias to buy gun in Barre
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) — The investigation into a New Hampshire double murder has also revealed what appears to be a large hole in the background check system for gun purchases. When Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont for the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple, he had a handgun that police say he bought in Barre using a phony ID, fooling FBI background checks.
WCAX
Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in jailhouse incident
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A fired Franklin County deputy sheriff who is on the ballot to become sheriff has now been charged with assault for kicking a man in custody back in August. John Grismore won the nomination of both Franklin County’s Republican and Democratic parties to have his...
WCAX
Williamstown woman sentenced to prison in fatal overdose
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Williamstown woman will go to prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl. Police say Renee Marie Guy sold fentanyl to Matthew Hayes, 22. He was found dead in the Econo Lodge in Montpelier a year ago. Judge Kevin Griffin sentenced Guy to three to...
WCAX
Suspects caught on ATM camera, wanted for stolen truck
In the village of Craftsbury, Bernie Lussier has experienced some good times. Hurricane Ian compounds supply chain woes for electric utilities, contractors. Supply chain issues and the ongoing hurricane cleanup in Florida could keep some new homes and businesses in our region from getting electric parts and service. Behind the...
mychamplainvalley.com
Brandon man gets two years for illegal firearm possession
Burlington, VT — A 40-year-old Brandon man has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for illegal possession of firearms. Eric Grenier was arrested in August 2021 after police searched his home and found two rifles, two pistols and assorted ammunition in a locked room. Police said Grenier had allegedly displayed a handgun during an altercation with a neighbor in July of that year.
mynbc5.com
Forensic psychiatrist says Aita Gurung was 'grossly and floridly psychotic' in 2017
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Forensic psychiatrist, David Rosmarin, was called to the stand on Friday in the trial of Aita Gurung, who allegedly killed his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, with a meat cleaver in 2017. Rosmarin evaluated Gurung multiple times after the incident and found Gurung to be insane at the...
WCAX
Vermont Elvis fan's forge enduring bond
Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. There was a special delivery in Springfield, Vermont, earlier this month. Ex-Franklin County deputy sheriff charged with assault in...
newportdispatch.com
Wanted man arrested at New Haven Motel
NEW HAVEN — A 43-year-old man from Burlington was arrested following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Police say they responded to an anonymous tip regarding the whereabouts of Ralph Desmarais, who was wanted for sexual exploitation and luring of a child. Troopers located Desmarais at the Sugar House...
informnny.com
Malone woman arrested after investigation into Walmart theft
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Malone woman was arrested on October 17 in regards to a petit larceny complaint at the Walmart on State Route 11 in Malone, according to New York State Police. Police say 30-year-old Shantele M. Wilcox of Malone allegedly stole $394.97 worth of merchandise. Wilcox...
newportdispatch.com
Altercation in Swanton leads to charges
SWANTON — Police say they have located a man they were looking for after an incident in Swanton last week. Authorities were notified that a man and a woman were arguing and fighting to the point of waking several neighbors in the area of Meadow Lane at around 2:10 a.m.
WCAX
NH authorities charge man in death of Concord couple
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) — New Hampshire authorities have officially charged a man captured in Vermont last week with the April murder of a Concord couple. Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested last Wednesday in South Burlington. Authorities say he shot Stephen and Djeswende Reid multiple times on a hiking trail near where they lived. The couple used to live in the Burlington area.
WCAX
NH authorities tracked murder suspect to Vt. after killings
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) — New Hampshire’s Attorney General for the first time Thursday spoke to reporters about the homeless man arrested in South Burlington last week that has now been charged with the murder of a Concord couple in April. After a six-month investigation and two second-degree murder...
mynbc5.com
Psychiatrist testifies in trial of man accused of killing wife with a meat cleaver
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The trial of Aita Gurung continued on Wednesday as the defense called more witnesses to the stand, including Gurung's psychiatrist. Dr. Albert Drukteinis, a psychiatrist who first met with Gurung in 2020, talked about Gurung's mental state, including his experiences with anxiety and depression. Drukteinis said...
Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire
Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington, waived extradition Thursday to New Hampshire, where he is wanted on criminal charges in the double-homicide of Stephen and Djeswende “Wendy” Reid. Read the story on VTDigger here: Documents reveal details of investigation into Vermont couple’s murder as man agrees to return to New Hampshire.
newportdispatch.com
Three-vehicle crash on I-89 south in Colchester
COLCHETSER — Police responded to a three-vehicle crash in Colchester yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:40 a.m. According to the report, traffic had been slowed or stopped during which time Danielle Bryan, 26, of Barre, hit the rear of Shawn Danaher, 39, of Fairfax.
WCAX
Judge greenlights juvenile offender facility in Newbury
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans are once again moving forward to create a secure facility for juvenile offenders in Newbury after a Vermont Superior Court judge overruled the town’s unanimous vote against the project. The recent court ruling paves the way for some sort of youth facility, but that...
newportdispatch.com
Teen involved in single-vehicle rollover crash in Monkton
MONKTON — A 16-year-old from Richford was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Monkton this morning. The crash took place on Monkton Road and Post Road at around 8:05 a.m. The vehicle was seen off to the side of the road in a residence’s yard. The driver...
newstalknewengland.com
South Burlington, Vermont Man Charged With Firearm And Drug Offenses
On Monday, Leon Delima, 34, of South Burlington, Vermont was charged in relation to his possession of a firearm and controlled substances. Delima, a multi-time felon, possessed over 30 grams of cocaine and discharged a firearm in Burlington on July 2, 2022. Following a brief appearance Monday, Delima was detained...
NECN
65-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed in South Burlington, Vt. Crash
A bicyclist who was hit by a car in South Burlington, Vermont over the weekend has died, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. Gerard Malavenda, 65, of Williston, was hit during a crash that happened around noon Saturday on Hinesburg Road, the South Burlington Police Department told WPTZ. First responders took...
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Cody Aldrich For DUI
Just after 6:00 p.m. Monday night, Vermont State Police arrested Cody Aldrich, 28, of Franklin, Vermont. Aldrichhas been charged with DUI #2 and operating with a criminally suspended drivers license. Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to Rice Hill Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon...
Comments / 3