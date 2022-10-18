ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Storm Lake man charged for theft of about $2K

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) –A Storm Lake man was accused of taking money from his employer on Monday.

According to a release from the Storm Lake Department of Public Safety, officers were called to Brew on the 1200 block of East Lakeshore Drive at 11 a.m.

Officers were told that Amphone Keopaseuth, 39, allegedly misappropriated $2,000 from store deposits. The release stated that he allegedly took the money for his own use.

Keopaseuth was detained and charged with second-degree theft and was held on a $2,000 bond in the Buena Vista County Jail.

stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Teen Sentenced to Prison for Vehicle Theft

A Storm Lake teen was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve time in prison for stealing a vehicle. 17-year-old Andrew Romero entered a guilty plea earlier this month for 2nd Degree Theft, a class D felony. He was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
STORM LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Le Mars man arrested on warrant for OWI

ORANGE CITY—A 41-year-old Le Mars man was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 18, on Sioux County warrants for third-offense operating while under the influence and child endangerment. The arrest of Joshua Wade Thompson stemmed from the stop of a 2016 Ford Expedition driving without its headlights on about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, on Iowa Avenue near Fifth Street Southwest in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
more1049.com

Storm Lake Brew Employee Arrested for Felony Theft

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — At 11 a.m. Monday morning Storm Lake Police were called to Brew located at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive on the report of theft by an employee. The caller told responding officers that 39 year old Amphone Keopaseuth of Storm Lake had allegedly taken around $2,000 in store deposits for himself. Keopaseuth was arrested soon after and charged with Class D Felony 2nd Degree Theft. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
STORM LAKE, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Lakeside Man Already in Federal Prison Sentenced on Other Charges

A Lakeside man, who is already serving time in prison for federal firearms violations, was sentenced last week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison on multiple state charges. 46-year-old Leonard Weimer pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated 3rd or Subsequent Offense and...
LAKESIDE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Woodbury County jail walls fall down after high winds

SIOUX CITY – Six internal walls for the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center fell due to wind on Friday. Installation of walls has been delayed for an unknown amount of time. High winds caused a few of the interior jail wall panels to fall, crashing into other walls...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Woman Accused Of Brandishing Pistol At Convenience Store Remains In Custody At Carroll County Jail

A bond review hearing for a Carroll woman accused of threatening employees at a local convenience store has been scheduled for next month. As of Friday, Jau Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle remains in custody at the Carroll County jail on a $15,000 surety bond. She is being held on three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Carroll Police Department arrested Battle on Oct. 5. Authorities say she entered the BP Country Store on Highway 30 and pointed a 9mm handgun at three employees during a verbal exchange. Battle’s arraignment hearing is slated for Nov. 9, and her bond review hearing is scheduled for the following day. Each aggravated misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and $6,250 in fines.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Driver arrested for OWI after rollover

SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old rural Sioux Center man was arrested about 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gert Gerhardus Mare stemmed from him losing control of his 2001 Ford F-250 and rolling the pickup into the east ditch on the 4100 mile of Harrison Avenue southeast of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

One injured in rear-end crash by Sheldon

SHELDON—One person was injured about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, when a car rear-ended an SUV on Highway 18 about a mile east of Sheldon. Nineteen-year-old Sarah Rae Jansma of Paullina was driving west when her 2006 Chevrolet Impala struck the rear of a 2012 Dodge Durango driven by 40-year-old Melissa Jo Baker of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for no contact violation

SIOUX CENTER—A 24-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Walter Leonardo Martin Chilel stemmed from a 911 call from a residence on the 700 block of East First Street in Sioux Center, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Officer Jacobsma joins Sheldon police force

SHELDON—Greg Jacobsma is not new to law enforcement but for the first time in 15 years, he will be the rookie of a police department. The Sheldon Police Department had an opening when David Dykstra retired on July 1 and captain Scott Burtch turned to someone with more than a decade of experience.
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Boyden Fire Department Has Two Fire Calls, Sibley Has One

Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden fire department responded to the call of a tractor on fire a little before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg reports that they were called to 4080 360th Street, which is a mile east and four south of Boyden. He says the farmer had been disking and said a code appeared on his on monitor, he engaged the clutch and then saw an orange glow, so he evacuated the tractor.
BOYDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rural Hospers man arrested for OWI, more

ORANGE CITY—A 21-year-old rural Hospers man was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, near Orange City on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway. The arrest of Chad Douglas Klein...
ORANGE CITY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Man Arrested for Assaulting a Child Two Years After the Alleged Incident

A Storm Lake man has been charged with assaulting a child two years ago. Back on September 19th, the Storm Lake Police Department was called to the Storm Lake Middle School on a report of suspected physical abuse of a child that occurred at a local residence. After an investigation was launched, police alleged that in the summer of 2020, a man identified as 24-year-old Eh Lwe choked and hit the child with a tablet on the head while he was caring for her at a Storm Lake residence. The child endured minor injuries from the incident.
STORM LAKE, IA
Radio Iowa

Four injured as semi hits MMCRU school bus in northwest Iowa

Cherokee County officials say four people were injured when a semi hit a school bus traveling east of Marcus at about 7:30 this morning. The bus was carrying students in the Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school district. The district’s Facebook page indicates all aboard the bus were evaluated at the scene. Three students and the bus driver were taken to Cherokee’s hospital for treatment of what’s described as minor injuries.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man charged for hitting woman

SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jordan Phillip William Metz stemmed from a 911 call from a woman, according to the Sheldon Police Department. The woman said she had...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon driver arrested for second OWI

SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Seth Willis Woelber stemmed from the stop of a 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis for an equipment violation on Sixth Avenue near the Highway 18 intersection, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Sac City Woman Arrested for Counterfeit Bill at Goodwill

Last Tuesday, the Storm Lake Police Department responded to a call from Goodwill, located at 229 W Milwaukee Avenue for a belated report of a counterfeit $100 bill that was passed at the business on October 7th, 2022. After reviewing surveillance video and gaining assistance from the public, Officers were...
STORM LAKE, IA
algonaradio.com

Humboldt County Man Charged in Insurance Investigation

–A Humboldt County man is facing a pair of felony charges following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division. According to a release from the IID, 21-year-old Cole Bryant Anderson of Rutland was arrested earlier this month on charges of Fraudulent Submissions and Forgery, both Class D Felonies. According to...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for beer, pot papers

SIBLEY—A 38-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on charges of possession of an open container of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Cliff Edwin Garnett stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee for an equipment violation on 170th...
SIBLEY, IA
